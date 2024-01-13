The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend will now feature three doubleheaders as Sunday afternoon’s early game between the Steelers and Bills was moved to Monday afternoon due to a winter storm that has dumped snow on the Buffalo area. New York governor Kathy Hochul held a press conference on Saturday to announce the game being moved to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, as the forecast showed continued inclement weather through Sunday.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has just announced at a news conference that the #Bills vs. #Steelers game is postponed to Monday at 4:30 PM. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2024

The snow has been so bad in Buffalo the team put out a call to fans to come help shovel the stadium on Friday, as they were going to need more than just the stadium staff to help clear the snow piling up.

We’re going to need some shovelers to get @HighmarkStadm ready for Sunday! How you can help: https://t.co/Wvx1Pa1ILo pic.twitter.com/G6WcRiYofJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2024

The NFL certainly didn’t want to move a playoff game, but this is one of the benefits of having a Monday night game on Wild Card weekend now, moving the game to Monday afternoon isn’t as odd as it would’ve been in the past, and just creates three straight days of doubleheaders as it will lead into Eagles-Bucs.

The forecast for Monday still has 18 mph winds and snow showers, but it won’t be as bad or as dangerous for fans and workers getting into the stadium. As such, the expectations for how the game is played shouldn’t change too much, but the weatehr should be a little less intense.