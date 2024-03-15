kenny pickett
Report: The Steelers Are Trading Kenny Pickett To The Eagles

Kenny Pickett is on the move, and he won’t have to leave Pennsylvania. According to multiple media reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a deal that will see the former first-round pick go to the City of Brotherly Love. Additionally, picks will move in the deal.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, all of this comes as a result of the Steelers acquiring Russell Wilson following his release from the Denver Broncos. Wilson was told that when he went to Pittsburgh, he would get the starting gig over Pickett, which made it so Pickett wanted a change in scenery.

After spending five years as a quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh, which included getting named a Heisman finalist and the top QB in America during his senior year, the Steelers opted to keep Pickett at home with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Across two years, Pickett started 24 of the 25 games in which he appeared while completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 4,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Philadelphia has a hole at backup quarterback after its previous backup, Marcus Mariota, joined the Washington Commanders this offseason. It stands to reason that he will not unseat Jalen Hurts in the starting role any time soon, but while his time in Pittsburgh featured plenty of ups and downs, Pickett should bring a level of stability in the event Hurts cannot play.

