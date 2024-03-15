Kenny Pickett is on the move, and he won’t have to leave Pennsylvania. According to multiple media reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a deal that will see the former first-round pick go to the City of Brotherly Love. Additionally, picks will move in the deal.

Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN. Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on. pic.twitter.com/cvsAP2e8lB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

Trade terms, per sources: 🏈Steelers get pick No. 98 and two 2025 7th-round picks. 🏈Eagles get QB Kenny Pickett and No. 120. It’s a similar value to Washington got for Sam Howell. https://t.co/s6vhKIrZyR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

Breaking; I’m told the Eagles are working to trade for QB Kenny Pickett. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 15, 2024

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, all of this comes as a result of the Steelers acquiring Russell Wilson following his release from the Denver Broncos. Wilson was told that when he went to Pittsburgh, he would get the starting gig over Pickett, which made it so Pickett wanted a change in scenery.

When the #Steelers signed QB Russell Wilson, my understanding is they indicated he would be the starter — rather than have a competition. That led to the trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

After spending five years as a quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh, which included getting named a Heisman finalist and the top QB in America during his senior year, the Steelers opted to keep Pickett at home with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Across two years, Pickett started 24 of the 25 games in which he appeared while completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 4,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Philadelphia has a hole at backup quarterback after its previous backup, Marcus Mariota, joined the Washington Commanders this offseason. It stands to reason that he will not unseat Jalen Hurts in the starting role any time soon, but while his time in Pittsburgh featured plenty of ups and downs, Pickett should bring a level of stability in the event Hurts cannot play.