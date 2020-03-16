Getty Image
Stefon Diggs Is Ready For A ‘New Beginning’ After The Vikings Extended Kirk Cousins

The NFL’s new year is officially here as the “legal tampering” period has arrived, and already there has been a flurry of action. The most notable move thus far was the shocking trade that sent Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for David Johnson, a second round pick and a swap of fourth rounders — a move even Madden 20 won’t let you make.

Elsewhere around the league, Kirk Cousins reached a two-year extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday morning that will keep him around for three more seasons in Minneapolis.

Later in the day, receiver Stefon Diggs, who has had his issues with Cousins in the past, only to eventually smooth things over at least publicly tweeted out a thinking emoji.

That later became a statement of it being time for a “new beginning” indicating that, once again, the Vikings receiver was ready for a trade.

After a Twitter user noted Diggs has done this before, the receiver replied that this wasn’t going to be like the other times and this time “something’s going to happen.”

It’s an interesting summer to be a big name receiver wanting a new home, given that this draft class is loaded at that position and it seems very possible the Vikings may be willing to flip Diggs to a new team for draft compensation and feel comfortable that they can get a difference maker to replace him via the draft — on a team-friendly deal. Given that Diggs has voiced his displeasure in Minnesota before, they surely have some idea of what the market is for him from due diligence previously, and as such it’s possible they could refresh some previous talks to try and expedite a trade. Or, Diggs’ “something’s going to happen” tweet will become fodder for jokes this season when he’s once again suited up for the Vikings.

