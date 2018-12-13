Stephen A. Smith’s Disastrous Chiefs-Chargers Segment Is Painful To Watch

Sometimes, a television segment goes really wrong. That can be due to a number of reasons, but Thursday on First Take, it was because Stephen A. Smith was wrong about just about everything while discussing the Chiefs and Chargers.

Smith, who I quite literally just wrote a lengthy profile about being an insanely hard worker who prides himself on journalistic integrity, managed to mention he was excited about a matchup between two players that have not played football this season in Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (who injured his ACL in the offseason) and former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (released by the Raiders in the offseason).

He also brought up looking out for Spencer Ware, who is at least on the Chiefs but is listed as doubtful for Thursday night’s game. All the while, Tedy Bruschi and Max Kellerman look on in horror, realizing Smith is wrong about just about everything he’s saying.

