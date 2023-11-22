Stephen A. Smith Screamed At A Caller Over The Pixar Movie ‘Cars’

Stephen A. Smith has turned into the most on television person of all time for one simple reason: He is incredible at having extremely strong takes on seemingly every subject and somehow is capable of finding any little way to debate them. Most of the time, we see Smith do this in the world of sports, but on the most recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” he flexed his movie muscles in a way that I, quite frankly, cannot believe is real.

A caller named “Danny in Wisconsin” asked Smith for his thoughts on one particular person’s positioning in the GOAT of sports debate. Specifically, Danny wanted to know where Lightning McQueen and his seven Piston Cups stacks up, and I swear to god, there is no universe where you can expect this to get as heated as it does.

A live caller tried to get me with a Cars question…it didn't go well for him pic.twitter.com/4oWClqoQrZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 22, 2023

“You’re talking about the movie Cars, right?” Smith asks. And after Danny confirms that, yes, he is talking about the movie Cars, Smith mentions that McQueen and Strip Weathers are tied with seven Piston Cups.

“Strip Weathers has seven Piston Cups,” Smith authoritatively says. “I am not about to sit here and argue with a grown ass many about the movie Cars.”

Somehow the Fast & Furious franchise came up in this, because Smith basically said Danny — who is 21 — needed to argue with him over something that isn’t an animated movie.

“Stephen A,” Danny says, “Cars is as real to little kids as…”

“YOU’RE NOT A LITTLE KID,” Smith screams. “YOU’RE 21. YOU WOULD HAVE A POINT IF YOU WERE 7 YEARS OLD CALLING ME. YOU’RE 21 YEARS OLD. WHAT ARE YOU DOING, WEARING A DIAPER? GOODBYE, MAN.”

I dunno, man. The man is an artist.