Stephen A. Smith Offered An Apology For A NSFW Appearance On Snoop Dogg’s YouTube Show

#ESPN #Snoop Dogg
06.15.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Few, if any, people are more omnipresent than Snoop Dogg. The dude has this magnetic ability that leads to him ending up all over the place — sometimes it’s music, sometimes it’s television, sometimes it’s movies, and sometimes, it’s as part of an apology because he got Stephen A. Smith to say something that ESPN didn’t especially like during an interview.

Here’s the clip, which you might have seen by now. In the event that you have not, Snoop goes through a few different categories and Smith is expected to pick the one he prefers the most. It eventually gets to one that’s hilarious, albeit a little NSFW, especially because Smith works for a company owned by the people who bring you Mickey Mouse.

One of your first three or four thoughts after watching this was probably “ESPN isn’t going to be happy,” and as it turns out, you were right. Smith issued an apology for the comment on during a segment on his radio show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Snoop Dogg
TAGSESPNSnoop DoggSTEPHEN A SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 50 mins ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP