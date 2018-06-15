Getty Image

Few, if any, people are more omnipresent than Snoop Dogg. The dude has this magnetic ability that leads to him ending up all over the place — sometimes it’s music, sometimes it’s television, sometimes it’s movies, and sometimes, it’s as part of an apology because he got Stephen A. Smith to say something that ESPN didn’t especially like during an interview.

Here’s the clip, which you might have seen by now. In the event that you have not, Snoop goes through a few different categories and Smith is expected to pick the one he prefers the most. It eventually gets to one that’s hilarious, albeit a little NSFW, especially because Smith works for a company owned by the people who bring you Mickey Mouse.

Give Snoop a Pulitzer for this investigative journalism on Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/z3caaxsJV8 — #Mickstape (Scary Hours) (@MickstapeShow) June 13, 2018

One of your first three or four thoughts after watching this was probably “ESPN isn’t going to be happy,” and as it turns out, you were right. Smith issued an apology for the comment on during a segment on his radio show.