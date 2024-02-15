The last year has been a bit of a whirlwind for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Their journey was documented as part of Hulu’s Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez series, this time last year, where WWE teased the idea of splitting Ford on his own and the team appeared to be on the fringe of not getting a WrestleMania match.

Fast-forward a year, and plenty has changed for the Street Profits. Now aligned with Bobby Lashley, the trio has a chip on their shoulder and an aligned vision for reaching the top of the mountain in WWE.

Working with Lashley over the last year has given the Profits insight into the former world champion’s longevity, with nearly 20 years in professional wrestling to learn from under his belt.

“(We’re) just trying to figure out what fountain he drinks from because Bobby has been here almost three decades and he looks younger now than he did before,” Ford tells Uproxx Sports. “His training habits, his eating habits, I’ve just been watching it to a T because he’s someone that’s been doing this for, not just a long time, but he’s been doing this for a long time at a high level. And that’s the difference. You’re still this elite specimen. You’re built like a tank. I’ve been on his wing, I’ve just been studying everything. I’m even linked up now, and I have my own tailor. I want to know the secrets to how he got to this far and to this elite level, still performing at this elite level.”

Part of the changes that the Street Profits have enjoyed since their move over to working with Lashley is the change in attire. And for anyone who’s watched the Hulu series, they’ll quickly find out that this time last year, Dawkins was someone who enjoyed being comfortable and wasn’t necessarily interested in suits.

“I’m getting there, I’m getting there,” Dawkins says about the near daily requirement to wear a suit now. “There’s times where I really want to be in hoodies and sweatpants and I’m in the suit, but hey, gotta look the part, you know what I’m saying? Gotta look professional. Gotta look good, feel good, play good — shout out to Prime.”

Ford, on the other hand, has a love for fashion that comes across on screen in just about everything he does. When he first started in NXT, he even considered wrestling in a suit. That happened once for the Street Profits relatively recently, during a dark match after Smackdown with Rey Mysterio and the LWO.

“When we first, first, first started with Rey, it actually wasn’t televised, but it was right after SmackDown went off the air. Went up there and called Rey Mysterio and the LWO out, we actually wrestled in suits,” Ford says. “It was amazing. We had a tailor that basically made us suits that we were able to actually wrestle with.”

Will we see that again on screen someday? “Maybe,” Dawkins says.

As for the build to WrestleMania, the Street Profits are living the gimmick. They’re focused and hungry in partnership with Lashley, and they want the gold.

“Win the tag team titles,” Dawkins says about their WrestleMania ambitions.

“Simple as that,” Ford continues. “No other mission. We haven’t been tag team champions in over three years. It’s time. We’ve seen a lot of people win those titles and do great things with them. But it’s time for Street Profits to get right back exactly where we deserve to be. And where we belong. That’s on the tip of the top of the doggone mountain, holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.”