Patriots Receiver Julian Edelman Wins His First Super Bowl MVP

02.03.19

Super Bowl 53 was one for the history books, although that’s mostly because it’s hard for everyone to erase a Super Bowl from their memory. The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in a defensive slugfest that was a bit disappointing considering both of these squads had reputations for boasting high-powered offenses.

Still, no matter how it happened, it was an historic one for the Patriots, as their sixth Super Bowl victory tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history. While he’s won the Lombardi Trophy in the past, this one ended up being a little extra special for New England receiver Julian Edelman, who was named Super Bowl MVP for the first time in his career.

In a game that was dominated by defenses and punters, Edelman was the one consistently reliable offensive player for either side. The clever Patriots wide receiver caught 10 balls for 141 yards, consistently finding space in the Rams defense and hauling in passes whenever Tom Brady looked his way.

