For fans of the 30 other teams beyond the Chiefs and Buccaneers, the main focal point for Sunday’s Super Bowl is going to be from a gambling perspective. For some that’s a straight bet on the side or total, while others have side bets and squares games working with family and friends. There are also millions of dollars that have been wagered on various prop bets, many of which have already cashed in the first quarter.

Working off of the Westgate SuperBook prop sheet, we’re going to keep a running tally of the results of all of the on-field prop bets in the Super Bowl so that, in case you have a lot of exposure, you can find them easily.

Coin Toss: HEADS (-102)

First kickoff by Harrison Butker a touchback: YES (-280)

Will either team score in the first 6.5 minutes of the game: NO (+135)

First pass by Tom Brady: COMPLETE (-200)

First reception by Chris Godwin: UNDER 10.5 (-110)

First rush by Leonard Fournette: UNDER 3.5 (-110)

Bucs convert first 3rd down attempt: NO (-150)

First gross punt by Bradley Pinion: UNDER 44.5 (-110)

First pass by Patrick Mahomes: COMPLETE (-200)

First reception by Byron Pringle: UNDER 6.5 (-110)

First rush by Patrick Mahomes: OVER 5.5 (-110)

Chiefs convert first 3rd down attempt: YES (+110)

First punt by Tommy Townsend: OVER 44.5 (-110)

Will Tommy Townsend punt a touchback: YES (+330)

First rush by Ronald Jones: OVER 3.5 (-110)

First reception by Cameron Brate: UNDER 8.5 (-110)

First rush by Tyreek Hill: OVER 4.5 (-110)

First rush by Clyde Edwards-Helaire: OVER 3.5 (+150)

First penalty: Bucs (+100)

Team to score first: Chiefs (-125)

Longest made field goal: OVER 46.5 (-110)

First made field goal: OVER 37.5 (-110)

First score: Any non-TD (+180)

Will any team make a FG in the first quarter: YES (-110)

Will Harrison Butker make a 1Q FG: YES (+200)

First reception by Antonio Brown: OVER 9.5 (-110)

First reception by Rob Gronkowski: UNDER 9.5 (-110)

First TD: Rob Gronkowski (+1600)

First TD: UNDER 9.5 yards (-110)

First TD: Passing (-170)

Will Tom Brady throw a 1Q TD: YES (+170)

Distance of first Tom Brady TD pass: UNDER 10.5 (-110)

First kickoff from Bradley Pinion a touchback: NO (+375)

Will the Bucs score a 1Q TD: Yes (+100)

Will the Chiefs score a 1Q TD: No (-110)

First Quarter: Bucs ML (+125)

First Quarter: Bucs +0.5 (-125)

First Quarter: PUSH 10

Chiefs 1Q Points: UNDER 3.5 (+120)

Will Patrick Mahomes throw a 1Q TD: No (-170)

Shortest gross punt by Tommy Townsend: UNDER 38.5 (-110)

First reception by Travis Kelce: UNDER 10.5 (-110)

First reception by Mike Evans: OVER 10.5 (-110)

First reception by Tyreek Hill: OVER 11.5 (-110)

First rush by Darrel Williams: UNDER 3.5 (-140)