Super Bowl Prop Bet Live Results: Tracking Every Rams-Bengals Prop

The Super Bowl is here and that brings with it the largest sports betting card of the year. With mobile betting apps and legal sports betting in more and more places, every week offers a veritable smorgasbord of player and team props, but there is still nothing that comes close to the prop sheet for the Super Bowl.

As we did a year ago, we are going to try and track every bet for the Rams and Bengals in this year’s Super Bowl, updating throughout the night to help you keep track of all the props. We are pulling most of our numbers from Caesars Sportsbook, so there may be some differences depending on your book of choice, but for the most part these should be pretty close to the consensus numbers across the board. We are not tracking the more exotic props (cross-sport props, etc.) or any of the combo props, but we’ll hit all individual player stat props, team stat props, first player props, and as much as we can.

We will list the player and their Over/Under numbers below, separated by prop type, and they’ll get a bolded OVER when they cross that mark or an UNDER at the end of the night if they fall short. When a first prop gets completed, we’ll bold it and bold the winner of the prop.

We hope you have a successful night on the prop sheet and for those of you who just want to keep track of what bettors are sweating out there, hopefully this is a one stop shop for you to track it all.

COIN TOSS

Heads (-105)

First Props

Who Receives Opening Kickoff: Rams (-120)

Opening Kickoff To Be Touchback: Yes (+100)

What Happens First: Sack (-110)

First Team In Red Zone: Rams (-130)

First Team To Score: Rams (-135)

First Touchdown Will Be: Passing (-200)

First Rams TD Will Be: Passing (-200)

First Bengals TD Will Be: Passing (-175)

Team To Punt First: Rams (+100)

Team With First TD Pass: Rams (-130)

Team To Commit First Turnover: Rams (-130)

What Happens First For Matthew Stafford: TD (-270)

What Happens First For Joe Burrow: TD (-240) vs. INT (+200)

What Happens First For Bengals: Punt (-160)

What Happens First For Rams: Punt (-130)

First Scoring Play Will Be: Rams Touchdown Pass (+325)

Team With First Charged TO: Bengals (+110)

Team With First Made FG: Bengals (-115)

Team With First Sack: Bengals (+160)

First Turnover Of Game Will Be: INT (-180)

First Score Of Game Will Be: TD (-170)

First Player Props

Matthew Stafford Yards Of First Completion: Under 7.5 (+100)

Joe Burrow Yards Of First Completion: Over 7.5 (-125)

First Pass By Matthew Stafford Will Be: Complete (-200)

First Pass By Joe Burrow Will Be: Complete (-200)

Matthew Stafford Yards Of First TD Pass: Over 10.5 (-110)

Joe Burrow Yards Of First TD Pass: Over 9.5 (-140) vs. Under 9.5 (+110)

Cam Akers Yards Of First Rush: Over 3.5 (+100) vs. Under 3.5 (-130)

Sony Michel Yards Of First Rush: Under 3.5 (-130)

Cooper Kupp Yards Of First Reception: Over 11.5 (+100)

Odell Beckham Yards Of First Reception: Over 10.5 (-115)

Joe Mixon Yards Of First Rush: Under 3.5 (-130)

Ja’Marr Chase Yards Of First Reception: Under 11.5 (-130)

Tee Higgins Yards Of First Reception: Over 11.5 (-115)

Tyler Boyd Yards Of First Reception: Under 8.5 (-115)

First Touchdown: Odell Beckham Jr. (+850)

First Rams Reception: Cam Akers (+700)

First Bengals Reception: Tyler Boyd (+500)

Overall Bengals Player Props

Trey Hendrickson Sack: Yes (-140)

Joe Burrow Passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-160) vs. Under 1.6 (+130)

Joe Burrow Passing Yards: Over 276.5 (-125) vs. Under 276.5 (-105)

Joe Burrow INTs: Over 0.5 (-140)

Joe Burrow Completions: Over 24.5 (-110) vs. Under 24.5 (-120)

Joe Burrow Pass Attempts: Over 36.5 (-105) vs. Under 36.5 (-125)

Joe Burrow Longest Completion: Over 38.5 (-120)

Joe Burrow Rushing Yards: Over 11.5 (-130) vs. Under 11.5 (+100)

Ja’Marr Chase Rushing Yards: Over 3.5 (-135) vs. Under 3.5 (+105)

Joe Mixon Rushing Yards: Over 60.5 (-110) vs. Under 60.5 (-120)

Joe Burrow Rushing Attempts: Over 2.5 (-130) vs. Under 2.5 (+100)

Joe Mixon Rushing Attempts: Over 16.5 (+100) vs. Under 16.5 (-130)

Joe Mixon Rush+Receiving Yards: Over 89.5 (+100) vs. Under 89.5 (-130)

Samaje Perine Rush+Receiving Yards: Over 17.5 (-115) vs. Under 17.5 (-115)

Joe Mixon Receiving Yards: Over 25.5 (-110) vs. Under 25.5 (-120)

CJ Uzomah Receiving Yards: Over 26.5 (-115) vs. Under 26.5 (-115)

Samaje Perine Receiving Yards: Over 10.5 (+100) vs. Under 10.5 (-130)

Tee Higgins Receiving Yards: Over 69.5 (-105) vs. Under 69.5 (-125)

Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards: Over 79.5 (-115) vs. Under 79.5 (-115)

Tyler Boyd Receiving Yards: Over 43.5 (-105) vs. Under 43.5 (-125)

CJ Uzomah Receptions: Over 3.5 (+155) vs. Under 3.5 (-190)

Ja’Marr Chase Receptions: Over 5.5 (-130) vs. Under 5.5 (+100)

Joe Mixon Receptions: Over 3.5 (-130) vs. Under 3.5 (+100)

Samaje Perine Receptions: Over 1.5 (-120) vs. Under 1.5 (-110)

Tyler Boyd Receptions: Over 4.5 (+140) vs. Under 4.5 (-170)

Tee Higgins Receptions: Over 5.5 (-110) vs. Under 5.5 (-120)

Joe Mixon Longest Reception: Over 12.5 (-105) vs. Under 12.5 (-125)

CJ Uzomah Longest Reception: Over 13.5 (-120) vs. Under 13.5 (-110)

Ja’Marr Chase Longest Reception: Over 27.5 (-110)

Tyler Boyd Longest Reception: Over 18.5 (+100) vs. Under 18.5 (-130)

Tee Higgins Longest Reception: Over 24.5 (-105) vs. Under 24.5 (-125)

Overall Rams Player Props

Matthew Stafford TD Pass In First Quarter: Yes (+140)

Matthew Stafford Passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-220)

Matthew Stafford Passing Yards: Over 284.5 (-125) vs. Under 284.5 (-105)

Matthew Stafford INTs: Over 0.5 (-135) vs. Under 0.5 (+105)

Matthew Stafford Completions: Over 23.5 (-130) vs. Under (+100)

Matthew Stafford Pass Attempts: Over 35.5 (-110) vs. Under (-120)

Matthew Stafford Longest Completion: Over 38.5 (-120) vs. Under 38.5 (-110)

Matthew Stafford Rushing Yards: Over 6.5 (+105) vs. Under 6.5 (-135)

Cam Akers Rushing Yards: Over 60.5 (-110) vs. Under 60.5 (-120)

Sony Michel Rushing Yards: Over 19.5 (-115) vs. Under 19.5 (-115)

Cooper Kupp Rushing Yards: Over 0.5 (+170) vs. Under 0.5 (-210)

Matthew Stafford Rushing Attempts: Over 2.5 (-145) vs. Under 2.5 (+115)

Cam Akers Rushing Attempts: Over 15.5 (+100) vs. Under 15.5 (-130)

Sony Michel Rushing Attempts: Over 5.5 (-125) vs. Under 5.5 (-105)

Cam Akers Rush+Receiving Yards: Over 80.5 (+100) vs. Under 80.5 (-130)

Sony Michel Rush+Receiving Yards: Over 29.5 (-105) vs. Under 29.5 (-125)

Van Jefferson Receptions: Over 2.5 (-135) vs. Under 2.5 (+105)

Kendall Blanton Receptions: Over 3.5 (+150) vs. Under 3.5 (-180)

Sony Michel Receptions: Over 1.5 (+185) vs. Under 1.5 (-230)

Odell Beckham Jr. Receptions: Over 5.5 (-105) vs. Under 5.5 (-125)

Cooper Kupp Receptions: Over 8.5 (-105) vs. Under 8.5 (-125)

Cam Akers Receptions: Over 2.5 (+150) vs. Under 2.5 (-180)

Cooper Kupp Receiving Yards: Over 102.5 (-120) vs. Under 102.5 (-110)

Cam Akers Receiving Yards: Over 15.5 (-125) vs. Under 15.5 (-105)

Van Jefferson Receiving Yards: Over 32.5 (-115) vs. Under 32.5 (-115)

Kendall Blanton Receiving Yards: Over 30.5 (-115) vs. Under 30.5 (-115)

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Yards: Over 64.5 (-125) vs. Under 64.5 (-105)

Odell Beckham Jr. Longest Reception: Over 23.5 (-110)

Kendall Blanton Longest Reception: Over 15.5 (-105) vs. Under 15.5 (-125)

Cam Akers Longest Reception: Over 10.5 (-115) vs. Under 10.5 (-115)

Van Jefferson Longest Reception: Over 17.5 (-125) vs. Under 17.5 (-105)

Cooper Kupp Longest Reception: Over 28.5 (-130) vs. Under 28.5 (+100)

Overall Team Props

Team With Most Net Yards: Rams (-160) vs. Bengals (+130)

Team With More Third Down Conversions: Rams (-150) vs. Bengals (+120)

Team With More Offensive Plays: Rams (-145) vs. Bengals (+115)

Team With Most First Downs: Rams (-170) vs. Bengals (+140)

Team With Longest Punt Return: Rams (-145) vs. Bengals (+115)

Team With Most Punts: Rams (+110) vs. Bengals (-140)

Team With Longest Kickoff Return: Rams (+105) vs. Bengals (-135)

Team With Most Made FGs: Rams (-110) vs. Bengals (-120)

Team With Most Rushing Yards: Rams (-175) vs. Bengals (+145)