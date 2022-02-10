Here Are 10 Of Our Favorite Prop Bets For Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is nearly here, and anticipation is considerable for the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Super Bowl is an annual event like no other in American sports, attracting the largest television audience for any event in the country by a wide margin, the big game also serves as a handicapping paradise for die-hard observers. Sports gambling has exploded across the country, with more than half of the 50 states now offering legal avenues to wager, but Super Bowl props went mainstream long before the most recent growth.

In this space, we will dive into 10 intriguing prop bets for your consideration, acknowledging that there are hundreds more available, depending on the outlets providing lines in certain areas. There is some slight crossover with our Winners picks for Super Bowl LVI, but value never sleeps. Oh, and be sure to shop for the best lines, even more so on props than on the side and total for Bengals-Rams.

Let’s roll through the plays.

Joe Burrow OVER 36.5 passing attempts (-115 at MGM)

This feels like a game in which Joe Burrow is going to have to throw and throw often. Burrow has surpassed 36.5 pass attempts in four of the last five games, and the only exception was a matchup against the Raiders in which Cincinnati led for the majority of the game. The Bengals could lead here, but the Rams have a tremendous rushing defense and it’s going to be on Burrow.

Joe Burrow OVER 11.5 rushing yards (-110 at MGM)

Burrow isn’t exactly known for his legs, as evidenced by this relatively low number, but he’s not going to hold anything back on the biggest stage. Most quarterbacks are taught to be judicious with rushing attempts, but this is the Super Bowl and — spoiler alert for later — I believe Burrow might be running for his life in the backfield.

Rams to finish with the longest punt return (-145 at Caesars) + Trent Taylor longest punt return UNDER 6.5 yards (-130 at Caesars)

Stick with me here, and I’ll explain two bets at once. Rams punter Johnny Hekker is tremendous at his job, and his superpower is preventing returns for opponents. Hekker has allowed only nine punt returns all season, an insane number on 51 punts, and they totaled only 60 yards. There is a decent chance the Bengals don’t have a single punt return yard, and Trent Taylor has to deal with Hekker’s star power.

Kevin Huber’s longest punt OVER 52.5 yards (-115 at DraftKings)

This is separate, but also related to the previous prop. While Hekker is elite at strategic punting, Huber is a guy who likes to boom his kicks. This one is also about simple math, with Huber having a punt of at least 53 yards in 13 of 20 games this season. There are also perfect conditions at SoFi Stadium, which certainly isn’t a bad thing for punting.

Tee Higgins OVER 5.5 receptions (+110 at MGM)

CJ Uzomah might play but, at the very least, he won’t be 100 percent healthy. That can lead to more work for Cincinnati’s receivers, and Higgins is the team’s primary threat over the middle. Combine that with Burrow’s sky-high projection for pass attempts, and this is a nice one.

Cooper Kupp UNDER 106.5 receiving yards (-115 at MGM)

This is simply a principle play. Kupp is awesome and he’s been the best receiver in the league this season. This number is also way too high because the entire world is betting the over. We’re taking a stand.

Van Jefferson OVER 30.5 receiving yards (-115 at MGM)

Kupp’s under and Jefferson’s over aren’t directly correlated, but it wouldn’t hurt to shift some targets to Jefferson. He has more than 30 yards in 13 of 20 games this season, and Jefferson is a big-play threat. Tyler Higbee is also a question mark, which could lead to more three-receiver sets with Jefferson, Kupp, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Joe Mixon UNDER 63.5 rushing yards (-115 at FanDuel)

Mixon has been under this number in six of the last eight games. I also expect the Bengals to throw a lot. The Rams are also tremendous in rushing defense. This one is pretty easy to spot.

Los Angeles OVER three sacks (-120 at Caesars)

Perhaps my favorite prop. The Bengals allowed nine sacks to the Titans, and the Rams are even more devastating up front. Cincinnati will certainly try to get the ball out of Burrow’s hands quickly, but they simply don’t project to be able to block Los Angeles. It’s not a given that four or five sacks will follow, but we’re playing the percentages with Aaron Donald and Von Miller living in the backfield.