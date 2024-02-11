Super Bowl LVIII Prop Bet Live Tracker

Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers in Las Vegas is finally upon us, and as is always the case with the Super Bowl, there is a robust prop sheet available to bet on at the various sportsbooks that now operate around the country.
With sports betting becoming legal for the majority of the country, there’s more action than ever being placed on the Super Bowl and much of that is being put on the prop sheet. I am included in that group that will be sweating out a pretty hefty betting card on Sunday evening, and since I’ll be locked in on both the game and the box score tracking my own props anyway, I figured I’d just track them all live here throughout the night.
Here we’ll keep track of all the major player props for Passing, Rushing, Receiving, and Kicking, along with First and Anytime TD scorers, Defensive Tackles+Assists, Team Punting props, and the most popular Novelty Props like the coin toss and first timeout. Hopefully the tracker makes it a little easier to sweat out your card and your Sunday night is filled with winning bets.
All lines come from BetMGM as of Sunday afternoon. Completed props will be in BOLD.
Novelty Props
Coin Toss
Result: Heads
Winner: Chiefs
Opening Kickoff
Result: Touchback
First Timeout
Taken By: Chiefs or 49ers
TD Scorers
First:
Anytime:
PASSING
Patrick Mahomes
First Pass: Complete
Yards: 261.5
TDs: 1.5
INTs: 0.5
Attempts: 36.5
Longest Pass: 36.5
Completions: 25.5
Brock Purdy
First Pass: Complete
Yards: 249.5
TDs: 1.5
INTs: 0.5
Attempts: 31.5
Longest Pass: 37.5
Completions: 20.5
RUSHING
Christian McCaffrey
First Rush: OVER 3.5
Yards: 90.5
Attempts: 18.5
Longest Rush: 17.5
Isiah Pacheco
First Rush: UNDER 3.5
Yards: 66.5
Attempts: 15.5
Longest Rush: 15.5
Patrick Mahomes
Yards: 25.5
Attempts: 4.5
Longest Rush: 12.5
Deebo Samuel
Yards: 16.5
Attempts: 2.5
Brock Purdy
Yards: 11.5
Attempts: 3.5
Longest Rush: 7.5
Elijah Mitchell
Yards: 4.5
Attempts: 1.5
Longest Rush: 3.5
RECEIVING
Travis Kelce
Yards: 70.5
Receptions: 6.5
Longest Reception: 20.5
Rashee Rice
Yards: 67.5
Receptions: 6.5
Longest Reception: 21.5
Brandon Aiyuk
Yards: 61.5
Receptions: 4.5
Longest Reception: 24.5
Deebo Samuel
Yards: 58.5
Receptions: 4.5
Longest Reception: 21.5
George Kittle
Yards: 50.5
Receptions: 3.5
Longest Reception: 21.5
Christian McCaffrey
Yards: 34.5
Receptions: 4.5
Longest Reception: 13.5
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Yards: 18.5
Receptions: 1.5
Longest Reception: 13.5
Isiah Pacheco
Yards: 17.5
Receptions: 3.5
Longest Reception: 10.5
Justin Watson
Yards: 17.5
Receptions: 1.5
Longest Reception: 12.5
Jauan Jennings
Yards: 14.5
Receptions: 1.5
Longest Reception: 11.5
Noah Gray
Yards: 12.5
Receptions: 1.5
Longest Reception: 9.5
Kyle Juszczyk
Yards: OVER 3.5
Receptions: OVER 0.5
Longest Reception: OVER 3.5
Richie James
Yards: 3.5
Longest Reception: 3.5
Skyy Moore
Yards: 2.5
Elijah Mitchell
Yards: 0.5
TACKLES + ASSISTS
Dre Greenlaw: 8.5
Nick Bolton: 8.5
Fred Warner: 7.5
Justin Reid: 6.5
Ji-Ayir Brown: 5.5
Tashaun Gipson: 4.5
Charvarius Ward: 4.5
Deommodore Lenoir: 4.5
Trent McDuffie: 4.5
L’Jarius Sneed: 4.5
Willie Gay Jr.: 4.5
Nick Bosa: 3.5
Ambry Thomas: 3.5
Mike Edwards: 3.5
Arik Armstead: 2.5
Javon Hargreave: 2.5
Chris Jones: 2.5
Michael Danna: 2.5
Javon Kinlaw: 1.5
Mike Pennel: 1.5
KICKING
Harrison Butker
Points: 7.5
FG Made: 1.5
XP Made: 2.5
Jake Moody
Points: 7.5
FG Made: 1.5
XP Made: 2.5
PUNTING
First Punt
Punted By: Chiefs
Most Punts
Chiefs or 49ers