Super Bowl LVIII Prop Bet Live Tracker

Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers in Las Vegas is finally upon us, and as is always the case with the Super Bowl, there is a robust prop sheet available to bet on at the various sportsbooks that now operate around the country.

With sports betting becoming legal for the majority of the country, there’s more action than ever being placed on the Super Bowl and much of that is being put on the prop sheet. I am included in that group that will be sweating out a pretty hefty betting card on Sunday evening, and since I’ll be locked in on both the game and the box score tracking my own props anyway, I figured I’d just track them all live here throughout the night.

Here we’ll keep track of all the major player props for Passing, Rushing, Receiving, and Kicking, along with First and Anytime TD scorers, Defensive Tackles+Assists, Team Punting props, and the most popular Novelty Props like the coin toss and first timeout. Hopefully the tracker makes it a little easier to sweat out your card and your Sunday night is filled with winning bets.

All lines come from BetMGM as of Sunday afternoon. Completed props will be in BOLD.

Novelty Props

Coin Toss

Result: Heads

Winner: Chiefs

Opening Kickoff

Result: Touchback

First Timeout

Taken By: Chiefs or 49ers

TD Scorers

First:

Anytime:

PASSING

Patrick Mahomes

First Pass: Complete

Yards: 261.5

TDs: 1.5

INTs: 0.5

Attempts: 36.5

Longest Pass: 36.5

Completions: 25.5

Brock Purdy

First Pass: Complete

Yards: 249.5

TDs: 1.5

INTs: 0.5

Attempts: 31.5

Longest Pass: 37.5

Completions: 20.5

RUSHING

Christian McCaffrey

First Rush: OVER 3.5

Yards: 90.5

Attempts: 18.5

Longest Rush: 17.5

Isiah Pacheco

First Rush: UNDER 3.5

Yards: 66.5

Attempts: 15.5

Longest Rush: 15.5

Patrick Mahomes

Yards: 25.5

Attempts: 4.5

Longest Rush: 12.5

Deebo Samuel

Yards: 16.5

Attempts: 2.5

Brock Purdy

Yards: 11.5

Attempts: 3.5

Longest Rush: 7.5

Elijah Mitchell

Yards: 4.5

Attempts: 1.5

Longest Rush: 3.5

RECEIVING

Travis Kelce

Yards: 70.5

Receptions: 6.5

Longest Reception: 20.5

Rashee Rice

Yards: 67.5

Receptions: 6.5

Longest Reception: 21.5

Brandon Aiyuk

Yards: 61.5

Receptions: 4.5

Longest Reception: 24.5

Deebo Samuel

Yards: 58.5

Receptions: 4.5

Longest Reception: 21.5

George Kittle

Yards: 50.5

Receptions: 3.5

Longest Reception: 21.5

Christian McCaffrey

Yards: 34.5

Receptions: 4.5

Longest Reception: 13.5

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Yards: 18.5

Receptions: 1.5

Longest Reception: 13.5

Isiah Pacheco

Yards: 17.5

Receptions: 3.5

Longest Reception: 10.5

Justin Watson

Yards: 17.5

Receptions: 1.5

Longest Reception: 12.5

Jauan Jennings

Yards: 14.5

Receptions: 1.5

Longest Reception: 11.5

Noah Gray

Yards: 12.5

Receptions: 1.5

Longest Reception: 9.5

Kyle Juszczyk

Yards: OVER 3.5

Receptions: OVER 0.5

Longest Reception: OVER 3.5

Richie James

Yards: 3.5

Longest Reception: 3.5

Skyy Moore

Yards: 2.5

Elijah Mitchell

Yards: 0.5

TACKLES + ASSISTS

Dre Greenlaw: 8.5

Nick Bolton: 8.5

Fred Warner: 7.5

Justin Reid: 6.5

Ji-Ayir Brown: 5.5

Tashaun Gipson: 4.5

Charvarius Ward: 4.5

Deommodore Lenoir: 4.5

Trent McDuffie: 4.5

L’Jarius Sneed: 4.5

Willie Gay Jr.: 4.5

Nick Bosa: 3.5

Ambry Thomas: 3.5

Mike Edwards: 3.5

Arik Armstead: 2.5

Javon Hargreave: 2.5

Chris Jones: 2.5

Michael Danna: 2.5

Javon Kinlaw: 1.5

Mike Pennel: 1.5

KICKING

Harrison Butker

Points: 7.5

FG Made: 1.5

XP Made: 2.5

Jake Moody

Points: 7.5

FG Made: 1.5

XP Made: 2.5

PUNTING

First Punt

Punted By: Chiefs

Most Punts

Chiefs or 49ers