Swerve Strickland Is The New AEW World Champion

Swerve Strickland is the first Black AEW World Champion after defeating Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty Sunday night in St. Louis.

Strickland made his entrance paying homage to the Black Panther series before Joe hit the ring to defend his belt.

Joe tried everything — slamming Swerve on the exposed floor, landing the Muscle Buster, and even tried grabbing the title to put the challenger away. But Swerve kept fighting back. He hit a 450 splash onto Joe’s head, then landed a Swerve Stomp for two.

Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch, but Swerve was able to escape. Swerve powerbombed Joe off the middle turnbuckle, landed the Swerve Stomp and captured the championship.

The win comes just over two years since Strickland’s AEW debut. At the time, Swerve had been released from WWE months prior and came to AEW with a chip on his shoulder.