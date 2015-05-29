Taylor Swift Sponsored An Indy Car, And It Doesn’t Look Bad?

Getty Image

IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan is participating in the Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Sunday, and he’ll be doing it with a new sponsor. What brand is he aligning with now? A traditional racing sponsor like a watch company or a European cell phone brand that Americans have never heard of? (Note: I do not know if these are traditional racing sponsors.) Perhaps a hot new brand like Tumblr or Pepsi? (Hey, it’s the taste of a new generation®). It’s not — MY GOD THAT’S TAYLOR SWIFT’S MUSIC, AND IT’S UPSETTINGLY CATCHY!

Taylor Swift themed car? Check. Tony Kanaan's car at the Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix will feature the pop superstar pic.twitter.com/3cGh2F6RzT — ESPN (@espn) May 28, 2015

Big thanks to @BigMachine and @taylorswift13 . Proud to run your car this weekend. — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) May 28, 2015

Big Machine is Taylor Swift’s record label, just so you know. What’s also a Big Machine? Tony Kanaan’s race car! Heyooo!

Not only will the 40-year-old Kanaan surely get a new wave of young fans (for about a day) out of this, he has locked up the title for “Most Taylor Swift on a Race Car (In An Officially Sanctioned Event)” until someone else (Helio?) goes bigger. I’m thinking T-Swift’s face all over that front wedge. Is it called a front wedge?

(Via ESPN)