Ted Lasso’s second season is giving fans of the Apple TV series exactly what they wanted, but two people in particular aren’t happy with a joke from a recent episode. The Jason Sudeikis comedy about a fictional lower tier soccer club poked fun at a real lower tier soccer club that happens to be owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The joke is quick and doesn’t mention them by name, but comes when a character mentions the club that was purchased in 2020. Higgins, who runs the fictional AFC Richmond, is talking about a potential deal with Wrexham, the club the actors own.

North Americans in British football. So hot right now. #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/BsnQOb3Hiw — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 21, 2021

It’s a fairly harmless joke, and pretty predictable considering it’s an easy connection to the show’s Americans in English soccer theme. But it clearly caught the attention of McElhenny, who also has a TV show on Apple TV with Mythic Quest. In a tweet sent out on Saturday, Reynolds responded publicly to the joke, demanding some of Lasso’s famous biscuits “to avoid legal action.”

“While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that’s brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two,” the statement said. “We must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community.”

The demand was to get said biscuits before Wrexham’s match over the weekend, and while Apple’s Twitter account said they’re working on the request, it doesn’t seem like that happened.

Thank you so much for your reasonable arbitration request, Rob. Our team of 2,000 lawyers are furiously baking as we speak… https://t.co/GMutZqLLFr — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 21, 2021

It’s a fun back-and-forth between the two sides, which helps everyone do a bit of harmless promotional work for their collective shows and teams. But we’ll have to wait and see if anyone actually gets biscuits out of the deal.