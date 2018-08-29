Getty Image

Teddy Bridgewater has had quite the NFL career up to this point. The former Louisville standout showed flashes of being a potential star with the Minnesota Vikings, but suffered a horrific leg injury that kept him out of action for nearly two full years. He parted ways with the Vikings at the end of last season, and looked like he was going to spend 2018 on the New York Jets.

However, Bridgewater’s tenure in New York came to an abrupt end on Wednesday afternoon when the Jets traded him to the New Orleans Saints. It’s a big deal for both teams — the Saints get a potential quarterback of the future for when Drew Brees retires, while the Jets now can give the reigns over to first-round pick Sam Darnold.

The #Saints are trading for #Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018