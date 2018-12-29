Clemson’s Tee Higgins Hauled In A One-Handed Touchdown Grab Before The Half Against Notre Dame

Associate Editor
12.29.18

ESPN

Clemson and Notre Dame kicked off this year’s College Football Playoff on Saturday afternoon, as the teams ranked second and third in the nation went head-to-head at the Cotton Bowl. Through one half, things couldn’t go much better for the Tigers, as they managed to take a 23-3 lead into the locker room after half an hour.

It looked like Clemson’s lead was going to be a little more manageable for the Fighting Irish, with the Tigers getting the ball on their own 20 yardline following a Notre Dame punt with less than a minute remaining. However, Clemson decided to let freshman gunslinger Trevor Lawrence try and push the ball down the field, and he managed to do just that.

Three plays into the drive, Lawrence connected with Hunter Renfrow for a 32-yard gain. Add in a roughing the passer penalty and the ball got moved up to the Notre Dame 19. One play later and Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins, who showed off some insane hands and footwork to extend the Tiger lead.

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSclemson tigersCOLLEGE FOOTBALLCOLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFNOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISHTee Higgins

