The Texans Got Back-To-Back Pick Sixes Off Joe Flacco To Run It Up On The Browns

The first half of the Wild Card weekend opener between the Browns and Texans was an offensive showcase, as rookie C.J. Stroud put on a show in his first career playoff game, leading Houston to a 24-14 lead at the half.

The Browns moved the ball pretty well themselves in the first half, but needed to find more juice in the second half to get back into the game. That meant putting the ball even more into the hands of veteran Joe Flacco, who has been sensational since signing with Cleveland this season. However, the one issue for Flacco (as it has been for his whole career) is turnovers, and the aggressive Texans defense was able to capitalize on that twice with pick-sixes on back-to-back third quarter possessions to turn things into a blowout in Houston.

The first pick-six came when Flacco just tried to throw one up while getting hit, but his receiver had turned upfield, effectively setting up a punt return situation for Steven Nelson, who followed a convoy of blockers up the sidelines to put Houston up by three scores.

On the ensuing possession, the Browns had to go for it on 4th and 2, and Flacco forced one to the flat where Christian Harris jumped the route and likewise housed it — with a much easier path to the end zone — to officially start the party in Houston.

I especially like Derek Stingley Jr. in the bottom corner of the reverse angle celebrating the touchdown before Harris even intercepted the ball, as he saw what was coming and nothing but green in front of Harris.

It was an impressive third quarter performance from the Texans defense, which tightened up over the top and forced the Browns to try and move the ball more methodically, which provided opportunities for Flacco to make a mistake. For the Browns, it’s a difficult way to have their rather miraculous season unravel, as Flacco had his worst game in a Browns uniform and their typically stout defense got carved up by Stroud and the Texans in the first half.