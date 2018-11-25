Texas A+M Outlasted LSU In A Record-Setting Seven Overtime Thriller

11.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The perceived marquee games of Saturday night’s late slate were the rivalry games featuring Notre Dame and Clemson trying to finish off perfect seasons against a pair of USCs — Southern California and South Carolina, respectively. While those games were relatively drama-free and the favorites won, an absolutely bonkers game broke out in College Station between LSU and Texas A+M. By the time things ended, the Aggies came out on top. It took seven overtimes, and the final score was 74-72.

The best place to start this game is at the very end. The Aggies were driving while down 31-24 and needed a touchdown to force overtime, and after getting into LSU territory, the team was able to stop the clock with one second left. On the final play of regulation, Kellen Mond fired a dart to Kendrick Rogers for six.

Prior to this, though, LSU thought it had won, as Mond was picked off. However, it was determined that Mond was down before he threw the ball, meaning the play was reversed. The issue was that, because the Tigers thought they won, we got a celebratory Gatorade bath that washed over Ed Orgeron.

