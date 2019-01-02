Texas Mascot Bevo Charged At Georgia Mascot Uga Before The Sugar Bowl

Getty Image

Even with the College Football Playoff stealing most of the headlines in the sport, New Year’s Day is still majestic in many ways. The Rose Bowl paints the perfect scene with the backdrop of Pasadena and, in the nightcap, the Sugar Bowl pits SEC and Big 12 powers in New Orleans.

The 2019 Sugar Bowl has all the makings of a quality match-up, with Georgia and Texas facing off in a battle of blue blood programs. Before kick-off, though, fireworks began as the mascots (yes, the mascots) for the two teams got into something of a fracas.