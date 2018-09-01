Texas Tech’s T.J. Vasher Gave Us An Early Catch Of The Year Nominee

ESPN

The college football season is not even a week old and the bar for Catch of the Year has already been set ridiculously high.

Ole Miss and Texas Tech squared off in the opener at noon on Saturday in a matchup that, at least on paper, promised little defense and plenty of offensive fireworks. The two teams delivered early with three touchdowns in the first five minutes of action, and Texas Tech’s T.J. Vasher made one of the best individual plays we will likely see all season.

After the Rebels marched down the field on the Red Raiders, it was Texas Tech’s turn to get the ball and they, likewise, met little resistance. The biggest play was a pass down the sideline to Vasher, who made an Odell Beckham Jr.-esque one-handed grab to set the Red Raiders up inside the red zone.