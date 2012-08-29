The 2012 With Leather Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Selecting Your Running Backs

By now, you should have already read what I assume will be the world’s foremost guide on choosing which fantasy quarterback is right for you. Now that we have that out of the way, we can move on to the position that really matters – the running back. In this era of overexposure and mushy brains, almost every NFL team uses some sort of running back system that has made the elite RB as rare as a virgin quarterback.

Most people who arrogantly call themselves “fantasy experts” believe that it is important to draft one of the elite RBs before any other player, and this is the one instance in which I agree with them. But remember, I write these things to offer my honest gut instinct as a guide for beginners and people who rip themselves to shreds with indecision. My humble opinion is that a top RB is worth more to you than any other player on a draft list. However, if you have gigantic testicles, don’t let me stop you from going elsewhere.

But if you agree with me that the elite RB is a dying breed, then let’s examine which guys are worth a damn and which guys will break your heart.