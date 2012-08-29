The 2012 With Leather Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Selecting Your Running Backs

By now, you should have already read what I assume will be the world’s foremost guide on choosing which fantasy quarterback is right for you. Now that we have that out of the way, we can move on to the position that really matters – the running back. In this era of overexposure and mushy brains, almost every NFL team uses some sort of running back system that has made the elite RB as rare as a virgin quarterback.
Most people who arrogantly call themselves “fantasy experts” believe that it is important to draft one of the elite RBs before any other player, and this is the one instance in which I agree with them. But remember, I write these things to offer my honest gut instinct as a guide for beginners and people who rip themselves to shreds with indecision. My humble opinion is that a top RB is worth more to you than any other player on a draft list. However, if you have gigantic testicles, don’t let me stop you from going elsewhere.
But if you agree with me that the elite RB is a dying breed, then let’s examine which guys are worth a damn and which guys will break your heart.
I would be totally okay with a question mark, here.
I think Ryan Williams will take over in season even if Beanie is healthy.
Also, ya gotta put Donald Brown in the Bradshaw tier. He has little competition, will be used to take pressure off Luck as a runner and as an receiver.
Just wanted to say, glad you did this again. Drafting RB’s is scaring the hell out of me, it seems to me more of a crapshoot this year than any of the others. Plus I’ve lost my top draft pick at running back two years running. Can’t wait to see who I curse this year.
Pluses for Fred Jackson and Steven Ridley is how weak the schedule is for the Bills and Patriots. I don’t know how to work that into a metaphor about a hot woman.
If the AFC East were females, they’d all be drunk sluts, so Brady scores at will.
I have Forte, Charles and Bush as my Rb’s.I think I’ll be in feast or famine mode this whole season.
Oddly enough, JACQUIZZ! is what I’m going to call that porno I’m writing about Emile Zola.
Now feeling a lot better about pinning my hopes to Marshawn Lynch and Tiny Darren in my PPR league. (Last year was tough with Arian, Forte and Tiny Darren.. because of injuries and Marmalard at QB. Hopefully Elisha/Schaub is an upgrade.)
Think Toby Gerhart isn’t worth a pick?
Cool Story Bros:
So I was “mistakenly” given the wrong time for our draft and ended up getting Autodrafted. Well the joke was on them because the Autodraft then proceeded to buttfuck everyone there By giving me Brady, Gronk, McCoy, and the Texan’s D. ::insert success kid here::
