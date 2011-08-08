The 80s TV Sitcom Daughters Guide To Fantasy Football Wide Receivers

Now that we’ve all calmed down from last week’s controversial running back rankings, I figured it was time to start the week off on the wrong foot with an equally controversial and debatable fantasy football wide receivers ranking. However, I don’t think that it will be the receivers and where I have them ranked that will fire everyone up, as much as it will be the means in which I group them – 80s TV sitcom daughters. I know, we’re like Harvard and MIT had a big, stupid baby after a drunken weekend in Cancun.
After all, let’s look at what happened since I posted that RB feature:
– The Kansas City Chiefs signed LeRon McClain, which means that Jamaal Charles might get one touchdown this season. Meanwhile, Ray Rice is all by himself. I’ve never said that our readers aren’t smarter than me.
– Mikel Leshoure tore his ACL and will miss the entire season for the Detroit Lions.
As for the football meat of this ranking, I always have a lot of fun picking my wide receivers, because this is where you can really find some hidden gems, especially if you’re in a standard format league and you start 3 WRs or 2 WRs and 1 RB/WR flex spot. But of course there are also always the standard studs, definitive duds, and those guys who are just good enough to keep that one guy in your league sending trade offers for your top RBs all season long.
Oh, and if you couldn’t already tell by that banner pic, it’s pretty obvious who the No. 1 choice is.
Giovanni Ribisi was a regular on “My Two Dads”? I think I need to go lie down for a little while.
Nice “Just The 10 of Us” reference.
Btw, it’s sad that Lisa Bonet aka Denise Huxtable is not represented here.
The lack of Kelly Kapowski on this list will send DG reeling.
@La Schmoove – She wasn’t really an 80s sitcom daughter, though.
Yeah, Kelly was only a “sitcom daughter” in the sense that she had parents. I approve of this list.
Six (Jenna Van Oy) from Blossom doesn’t rate? Or was that early 90s? And I don’t think she had parents. Whatever.
“Steve Johnson – A fantastic waiver wire grab last year, but has he earned your trust yet?”
Except for that game against the Steelers.
/still bitter about that one
Good point. Carry on!
I like how you imply Kimmy Gibbler but don’t actually reference her. Kinda like T.O.
If you follow through with a list for QB’s, may I suggest Chuck Cunningham for Brett Favre?
I’m using these for my fantasy drafts
Meanwhile, Ray Rice is all by himself.
The Ravens just signed Ricky Williams, so Ray Rice is still all by himself.
Burnsy,
I enjoy your contributions to With Leather, so your callous dismissal of Ashley Tisdale last week left me bereft of words. Thankfully, your uppance has come.
Huzzah!
@Otto:
Aaand my blissful ignorance is shattered. A 2-year contract, no less. You’ll pay for this, McBride…
Let me correct the spelling of Jenna Von Oy on this blog… again.
Oy!
So Tina Yothers = represented, but no Justine Bateman?
that’s because Mallory Keaton was a disgusting little pig like Tina Yothers (and her character)
I think it might be worth taking a gamble on one of the other Packer receivers other than Driver. They still won’t have a running game next year. Their defense will be healthier so they may throw less but their line will be better too.
Think of the other Pack receivers as the Sarah Powell’s I guess. Josie Davis is not Nicole Eggert but go ahead and Google image search her. She’s hotter than you remember.
*I meant other than Jennings. Duh.
Never, never, never draft Mike Sims-Walker. If you do, don’t depend on him. You will turn into a shell of a human being.
Even as a little kid, whenever someone on Full House would tell DJ she was “the prettiest girl in our school,” something in my head always went “bullshit!”