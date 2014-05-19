The Battle Creek Bombers Are Going To Sell A ‘L’eggo My Eggo Burger’

That glorious monstrosity in the banner image is known as the L’eggo My Eggo Burger, and it’s an actual sandwich that the Battle Creek Bombers of the Northwoods League will be selling, according to the team’s General Manager, Tony Iovieno. Like any good ballpark marketing ploy, Iovieno reached out to ESPN’s Darren Rovell via Twitter, as he then used his incredible power to repackage the information into 140 characters and send it forth to his 467,000 followers.

As for what comes in such an amazing sandwich concoction, well, I just don’t think that the world, let alone the fans of a collegiate summer baseball league, is prepared for this.

This new concoction starts with a classic Eggo, which is then topped with a unique sauce the Bombers have created – a mix of a molasses-infused BBQ along with Michigan-sourced maple syrup. This is then topped with a cheeseburger, plenty of bacon, and more sauce. Another Eggo is then placed on top of the burger. The Bombers then add yet another cheeseburger, more bacon, more sauce, and top everything off with one final Eggo. Large toothpicks are then placed to help hold the burger together. By the time it is ready, the L’eggo my Eggo Burger contains three classic Eggo’s, over a half-pound of hamburger, two slices of cheese, four strips of bacon, and plenty of the Bombers new sauce. This new item will be available for purchase on Opening Day, May 29th at 7:05 PM at the Bombers main concession stand. General Manger Tony Iovieno commented on announcement today, adding “After the success of the Twinkie Dog last year, we felt we needed another new home run for our 2014 Food & Beverage program. The ‘L’eggo my Eggo Burger’ is not only delicious, but also pays homage to Battle Creek’s legacy as the Cereal City. I know fans will enjoy this just as much, if not more, than our nationally-acclaimed Twinkie Dog”. (Via the Northwoods League)

When I was reading the ingredients of the Eggo sandwich, I began to have one of those moments in which I could see the heavens, and a faceless ball of energy began speaking to me about how it was my destiny to get a show on the Food Network on which I travel the country to every ballpark and try random foods like this. But then I came back to reality and saw that this specific item makes its debut on my birthday. This is no coincidence, friends. It is my destiny to eat this sandwich, and I must make it to C.O. Brown Stadium this season.

Or I can at least buy a box of Eggo waffles and make one myself. Whichever is faster and cheaper, I guess.