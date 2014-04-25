The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 2/24/14: We All Go A Little Mad Sometimes

Hey friends! It’s another week of Impact Wrestling, which means another week of me trying to sum up a show without just posting gif after gif of people aggressively rolling their eyes. But first…

– Brandon and I tried out a fun new thing where we provide viewer Slammentary for a vintage WWE pay-per-view. For some reason the last fifteen minutes cut out, and I can’t seem to fix it, but everything that came before it is fine. Well…if you define “fine” as trying to wrap our heads around what is basically ten minutes of a hate crime.

This week on Impact: Rockstar Spud goes from lion to gazelle in what is secretly the best episode of Animorphs ever.