The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 2/24/14: We All Go A Little Mad Sometimes

#TNA #Pro Wrestling #Impact Wrestling
04.25.14 4 years ago 19 Comments
Hey friends! It’s another week of Impact Wrestling, which means another week of me trying to sum up a show without just posting gif after gif of people aggressively rolling their eyes. But first…

– Brandon and I tried out a fun new thing where we provide viewer Slammentary for a vintage WWE pay-per-view. For some reason the last fifteen minutes cut out, and I can’t seem to fix it, but everything that came before it is fine. Well…if you define “fine” as trying to wrap our heads around what is basically ten minutes of a hate crime.

– Like, comment, tweet, tumbl, and share this report around. Sharing is caring, and tweeting is…something nice that rhymes with tweeting.

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here.

This week on Impact: Rockstar Spud goes from lion to gazelle in what is secretly the best episode of Animorphs ever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Pro Wrestling#Impact Wrestling
TAGSABYSSangelina loveAUSTIN ARIESBEST AND WORST OF IMPACTbobby lashleyBOBBY ROODEbrittanyBULLY RAYCHRISTY HEMMEEC3ERIC YOUNGETHAN CARTER IIIGAIL KIMGUNNERIMPACT WRESTLINGKENNY KINGknuxmadison rayneMAGNUSMIKE KNOXMR. ANDERSONMVPPRO WRESTLINGsad dadsamuel shawsamuel shaw's momSANTANA GARRETTthe best and worst of impactthe best and worst of impact wrestlingThe Best and Worst of TNA ImpactTNATNA PRO WRESTLINGVELVET SKY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP