The Best And Worst of Impact Wrestling 4/10/14: Something’s Rotten In The State Of Dixieland

This week on Impact: Rockstar Spud gets a new suit, Davey Richards gets a new hairstyle, and Ethan Carter III doesn’t get nearly enough screentime.
I absolutely need willow to sign with wwe
I may need to watch impact for this drugged harlequin
Willow is fantastic. The whole thing is so utterly absurd. I love it so much. I’m generally a big fan of absurd characters turned up to 11 and Jeff Hardy even more insane than usual is no exception.
I was slow to board the Willow train but now that I’m on I don’t want it to stop. I can’t even imagine going back to regular old boring Jeff Hardy.
Danielle, do you think that Christy Hemme being on the creative team will change anything about the situation regarding women, at least in TNA?
Her creative team job is to design wrestler clothing. So, absolutely not.
The Christy Hemme/Samuel Shaw/Mr. Anderson… … Anderson thing that happened on my television scree this week was one of the worst and most uncomfortable things I have watched in a long time in rasslin’. It wasn’t nearly as bad a Katie Vick, and I should be happy that Christy, at least temporarily, got a measure of revenge against Creepy Bastard, but that whole segment was flat out painful to watch. i just wanted it to be over as quickly as possible.
I’m happy for Eric Young. He’ll drop the belt back to Magnus in a couple of weeks, then he’ll either disappear without a mention or get “injured” so that he can film his fishing show, which is really good, for a fishing show, by the way, so the world can return to normal then. For the time being, he can be the top guy, he deserves it. EY is a legitimately solid wrestler and entertaining character. He’s been with the company for almost its entire existence. Much like with Chris “World’s Worst Boyfriend” Sabin, it’s nice he gets to have short run with the belt. Aslo, this officially makes EY a Grand Slam Champion as he’s held every belt possible in the company (plus the now defunct KOs tag title).
Speaking of belts, why do they still have a graphic for Abyss as TV champ. That belt hasn’t ben defended in at least a year. How does that title even exist still?
Willow on commentary is a thing that NEEDS TO HAPPEN. SOON. AND OFTEN.
Yea willow is the best thing to happen to him in a while.
shaw and anderson (and christy hemme’s) feud has been the worst thing in wrestling this year. but this segment is still not my most hated moment of it.
if you haven’t seen lockdown, shaw tries to commit suicide by jumping off the cage unless christy comes out and nobody gives a f*ck, until anderson arrives and tells him to stop and go climb something higher to actually get the job done! F*CK YOU, TNA, AND ANYONE THAT WAS INVOLVED WITH OR ALLOWED THAT SH*T TO HAPPEN. F*CK YOU F*CK YOU F*CK YOU.
totally agreed about EY’s thing.
as much as people compared it to daniel bryan (deservingly), EY winning the world title has always been something I personally wanted but never expected. and with such a great main event (surely in my top 3 TNA matches of the year. which isn’t nearly as good as most other promotions, but still…) and such a surprise at the end, I swear to god I jumped and YES!ed more than I did for bryan at mania. and it’s probably because EY was truly an underdog, here (unlike how bryan hasn’t really been an underdog since summerslam when he beat the face of the company clean.) this is EY’s “daniel bryan winning the world title at summerslam” moment, and it feels even more special because only me and few others shared rooting for EY (instead of the millions rooting for bryan (which is great! don’t get me wrong. but it just doesn’t make it feel as special for me…))
I was initially okay with the Samuel Shaw thing because Creepy As **** Psychopath Samuel Shaw is at least a more interesting character than Guy Who Wears Board Shorts Sam Shaw, so I was in Let’s Give This A Chance Mode. However, this angle has devolved into super duper uncomfortable and just plain painful to watch territory right quick. I don’t want even another second of it on my television screen. Please, TNA, scrap the angle and use the time you would have wasted on that angle each week to give me more Willow or Rockstar Spud goodness. Please. Pretty please. Pretty pretty please, with a cherry on top.
Honestly, did Shaw forget how to be creepy for a minute there? I mean, when Christy said he was just “misunderstood”, he sounded like he was reading off of a cue card. Like even he’s just waiting for this feud to be over.
I did love his sell of the Mic Check though.
My biggest gripe with the women’s match is that it was worse than the awful WWE triple threat formula that they rely on for semi-competent workers – one guy takes another guy out with a big move, the remaining two guys go at it until the third guy recovers, then he does a move to take one of the other two guys out, repeat until the “trade finishers” sequence.
This match was “one Knockout runs through all her saved specials on the other three Knockouts, only to get knocked down by the next Knockout, who does the exact same thing”, repeat until the winner hits her finisher and gets the pin. If you’re going to put four people in a wrestling match, ACTUALLY HAVE FOUR PEOPLE WRESTLING AT THE SAME TIME FOR THE MAJORITY OF IT. With four people, you can pair them off and tell multiple stories at once, yet they just devolved to the worst possible version of this match and no amount of Perfectly Acceptable Wrestling could save that. I know at least three of those women are capable of putting on solid, quality matches, so why didn’t they take advantage of it?
that’s why knockouts’ matches are usually only really good when they’re one on one. (madison vs gail from lockdown is probably one of TNA’s best matches this year.)
but you say that about the fatal-4-way, when TNA did even WORSE than that in the first half of the gauntlent battle royal match at the beginning of the show. it wasn’t just 4, but TEN guys were all just “punch, kick, try to throw over the top rope, punch, kick, suplex, punch, kick, one good spot/chance to tell a story.” FOR ALMOST TEN F*CKING MINUTES until eliminations started happening and the match became semi-good/decent in the second half, with EC3, EY and storm being the highlight of the whole match (with magnus on commentary) as danielle mentioned.
– magnus was great on commentary. great! logical and smart. and I LOVED when he talked over MVP telling him “I don’t remember paying you to do color commentary (although MVP isn’t the one that pays him, and f*ck MVP), I remember paying you to be a professional wrestler” by saying “I’m the best professional wrestler, thank you.”
– I can’t believe I ever defended MVP… seriously, f*ck him. he’s the worst.
– bully ray is a really bad babyface… but didn’t he say there that he’s “not a spokes person of the people.” he’s not an advocate for the people.” and “wether people love him or hate him, wether wrestlers love him or hate him, they respect him (as you explained, danielle)”? he’s really not claiming to be the “good guy” in this, but TNA’s writers are just not making it clear…
– I can’t believe I ever saw potential in shaw or loved anderson… their feud is the worst. the worst.
– “Am I totally weirded out by the fact that EY’s nipples are the same colour as the rest of his chest and they kinda look like skin tags?”
I thought I was the only one that noticed this! it IS weeeeird. but let’s not focus on it ever again, please.
I kinda wish EY would keep the belt, storm would somehow reach the world title match at slammiversary and beat him for it, and roode to turn face like he hinted at a couple of weeks back and win the BFG series and face storm at the main event of BFG. while EC3 and magnus face each other in the mid-finals of the BFG series and build to that story and use the continuity well in it but still not give EC3 the world title so soon that people turn on him. EY and sabin winning the world title for the first time in their careers after 10 years of serviece plus being really good lately and involved in the world title scene someway, somehow, will always have people loving it and defending it. but EC3, as good as he is (and he’s the best) winning it just like that, as much as you (nay, we) want it, wouldn’t be good for his long-term career in TNA. and I feel that TNA is building both him and gunner up to be main eventers very well. (gunner has improved immensly since his days as storm’s tag partner. in fact, his feud with storm is my favourite feud in TNA this year (with angle/roode being a close second) and both his cage match and the unlocked match with storm were some of TNA’s best this year.)
oh, and I forgot to add that I’m in total disagreement with you about davey richards new hair style, think it’s really cool and also believe that it’s the biggest character-growth the guy worked on in a long time.
On the episode of TNA Total Knockouts that runs concurrently with this episode, management decides that Eddie and Davey can’t have the same haircut. After 42 minutes of passive aggressive banter, Davey mans up and dyes his blonde.
As a very casual TNA viewer i always assumed that Eric Young was their Santino, but hey, good for the guy.
Also, Willow is the Shit, i hope he finds his way to WWE.
In a way he is, but he’s more than that. EY has indeed mostly been a comedy guy, and he’s damn good at it too, but he can play a serious character, like he is doing now, or when he led World Elite, and he’s a much better wrestler than Santino (read: he can do more than just a split and a super exaggerated hip toss).
I don’t know if the WWE would ever take Jeff Hardy back again. He’s got to have several strikes on their wellness policy. Now I’m sure the WWE has conveniently ignored or forgotten about strikes on certain individuals in the past and probably will again in the future, but I don’t know if they would feel it’s worth the trouble for Jeffy Boy. Still, you never know.
I believe there were 5 important points in turning EY from the comedy mid-carder role into the main eventer he’s been the past month or so in his way to the world championship:
1. EY’s experiments on joseph park to uncover the mystery of abyss (so that bad influence would stop hurting him) which concluded with this abyss vs EY match: [www.youtube.com]
2. abyss showing up and still showing effects of his split in this segment: [www.youtube.com]
3. THE MOST IMPORTANT POINT: joe, EY and MVP having a war of words were EY lists his TNA career achievements and highlights and earns everybody’s respect and gets them behind him chasing the world title: [www.youtube.com]
4. the backstage interview with EY were he’s totally serious and tells the whole story in 1 minute: [www.youtube.com]
5. everything that happened this week with him winning the gauntlent, asking for the shot at the title to be at the same night and MVP preventing magnus from cheating in any way possible for that match.
TNA: Where Aggressive Stupidity Happens
