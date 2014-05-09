The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/8/14: Wearin’ All Our Bling Bling, Bling Bling

Pre-show notes:
– Here’s a link to this week’s show on WWE Network, and one for Hulu Plus. Watch the show!
– We’re five episodes into our retro Best and Worst recap of NXT season 2, so check that out. Husky Harris runs an obstacle course soon and you should probably see that.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Share the column and help out everyone, including the cheerfairies:
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 8, 2014.
My roommate got home just in time to catch Alexa Bliss’s entrance and she immediately became his favorite wrestler.
Personally I’m just thrilled that she still has a last name, for now.
Yeah, I expect her to be “Alexa” any day now.
Nah, they’ve weirdly let the women have last names….for now, anyway. Don’t need to worry about some stupid suit thinking “Alexa” isn’t a girly enough name and excising it. *cough* Antonio Alexander Langston *cough*
Yeah they actually extended AJ’s name. Remember she was just AJ when she first came up after NXT, then they started adding the Lee when she got popular.
Nah if we’re going by WWE logic she’s gonna be called Bliss.
Oh trust me, she’s getting called Bliss when she gets called up.
She seems great, I just don’t understand why her name isn’t AlexIS Bliss. Alliteration can do a lot for a new wrestler.
Every week I hear his music and he runs out, I wish that Mojo Rawley runs so fast that he can’t stop and just falls off the ramp.
That would be something that his family (and Gronk) can get off their hands for, right?
I actually like his entrance. Mainly the part at first where he runs out of frame then comes back in. Always seems like it should be a comedy thing. If they made Mojo a half comedy guy like Bo or Tyle Breeze then I could get into him more.
They should make him half comedy, half NOT HAVING AN ASS BASED MOVESET. That would be great.
Mojo desperately needs to talk to Sara Del Ray about a new finisher as the Divas for the most part have ones that make sense. Hate to face Mojo on a full bladder.
I didn’t realize it until someone pointed it out, when Kalisto rebounds off the ropes just before the pin, he DOESN’T USE HIS HANDS TO BALANCE.
Yup, it is nuts.
Somewhere in Mexico the original Sin Cara drops his lawsuit against WWE
The Triple Threat IS great. Stay Hyped!
My favorite part was when the NXT crowd started chanting “THANK YOU, JASON!” after he tossed out Mojo (I came up with “I don’t get tossed, I STAY tossed!” but Brandon’s is also good) and he appreciatively gestured at them. Can’t wait till they turn Mojo into the next Bo/CJ Parker/some other boring face that becomes a heel and gets hopefully way more interesting.
I hope Jason can become a cool babyface. He seem to get along well with the crowd and a good athlete.
He should do a cocky high school football player gimmick, they can pair him with Alexa Bliss as his cheerleader.
Hey Chikara *waves*
Alexa Bliss is the most adorable person in the world. Any living infant ain’t got shit on her.
I watched the show on PVR, and I ran the finish of the battle royal in slo-mo. Tyson Kidd and Sami Zayn’s feet touched the floor before Tyler Breeze’s feet did. Tyler Breeze got screwed.
I was so pissed because of that, as well. Zayn kinda help Breeze from hitting the floor quick and hurting himself, but it made Breeze clearly the last to have *his feet* touch the floor.
and we had so much history between Breeze and Neville… sigh.
Can’t wait to see what Alexa Bliss’ Limit Break is.
That’d be awesome wouldnt it. Have her character be all smiles and pixie dust then she gets punched in the face and she goes nuts. Just stomps the dog shit out of opponents. Then shes back to smiles…….
MAKE HER THE UNICORN LADY FROM THE LEGO MOVIE!!!!
I mean, she did a moonsault knee drop and a 450 roll for no reason.
To be honest, I was referencing the hilarity of a 5′ pixie cheerleader’s potential finisher as much as the fact that she looks like a Final Fantasy character with that tutu on.
Im serious. I love wrestling characters that are unique comical and psycotic. I want her to be the unicorn lady from the Lego movie. “Tee hee DIE!! BURN IN HELL!!! tee hee who wants tea and candy?????”
Thats why I like Rusev. Not for anything he’s done. But for the sheer sake that he should just be a guy who murders people with a bored look on his face.
Because it had to be done: [patrickkingart.tumblr.com]
I wish she wasn’t so tiny that she could just power bomb people and she’d call it the Tinker Bomb.
luv u pat
Weekly (or so) homer comment: Lefort and Louis are a dream come true. A tag team of actual French, with a Marseillaise-themed entrance, dropping the bro-est taunts. T’es chez moi ici!
And TIL that when speaking French, every Canadian has an accent known here as “from Quebec”. Thanks Renee Paquette!
It seems to me that when anybody speaks french it always has that same accent. Of course Im from the South, USA.
Did Emma’s sock puppet really get booed? I saw that in the live discussion but I haven’t had a chance to actually watch the show yet.
The NXT audience is the one true audience in the WWE Universe.
About to pull up this week’s episode of NXT since I got caught up in a podcast last night, and it sounds amazing all the way through. No surprise, since they are leading up to Takeover.
And that Marcus Louis promo was hilarious.
I’ll say it: Alex Riley is doing a great job on the Network pre & post show panels.
Maybe my expectations have been lowered to absolute zero. Maybe he’s just the cream of the crap next to the other panelists. But he always seems to deliver.
I hate to say it but he seems better than Josh Matthews and Booker T, yeah.
But have you listened to the words that are coming out of his mouth? He looks the part, definitely, but he has nothing to say. Ever. It’s like they hired him to read out the points that get left off the Raw Five-Point Preview.
Josh looks and sounds lost and Booker T sounds too old to be there. But I don’t listen to any of them, really.
I wonder if Yoshi Tatsu got to last as long as he did because of the crowds constant chanting for him. Also brilliant piece of heel work by Bo Dallas to eliminate the crowds ironic favorite.
I was laughing my ass off when the crowd was chanting for Tatsu to start the match. Then Bo getting nuclear heat for eliminating Tatsu made it even better.
Bo Dallas was clearly the shiniest star in NXT in this show. most over. the man is gold, if WWE uses him well in the future. GOLD. nothing short of his brother’s brilliance.
How do they do for the Tape v. Live show? Is everything tape up to the event and they are just waiting for the Live show then tape some more? Or are there already shows taped for after the live show?
Last time they did a set of tapings the day after Arrival. Then they chopped it up and threw out a lot of what was taped.
I thought they taped a second time last month once they decided to do Takeover, in order to set it up, but I could be wrong.
I think that was my favourite round of Renee on commentary yet. She’s not quite there yet, but she came out with a few gems, and even her bickering was good.
Renee: “We like to root for the underdogs!”
Albert: “I don’t know what it’s like to be an underdog, Renee.”
Renee: “Well… in life, though?”
indeed. I kinda felt sad when they said she’d be announcer permanently on this show at first, especially since that announcement was after the divas match where she derps most often. but 2 seconds later, she’s all “hands up in the air, let’s celebrate!” and she’s making jokes throughout the rest of the episode and she’s as adorable as I wish her to be and… I’m happy she’s starting to get it, man.
I’m shocked Brandon didn’t mention Renee speaking French during one match. If her, Zayn, and Cesaro want to commandeer the booth for an episode and just do the whole show in French for an episode, I’m down.
Cesaro speaks french? I thought he spoke german.
@wackazoa
3 languages ain’t enough for Antonio, he needs five!: [youtu.be]
@wackazoa He speaks 5 different language. French, German, English, Swiss and Italian
You weren’t there when he was doing his “5 different languages” gimmick, huh? Cesaro speaks German, Swiss German, French, Italian and English.
I didn’t remember Alexa from that backstage bit with Tyler Breeze, but man I was stunned by how pretty she is. She reminds me of an ex of mine, body and all; which, incidentally, made me both sad and elated. Plus, she was actually competent in the ring. Although she may have messed up the moonsault onto Alicia Fox, it turned into this knee drop move that looked pretty brutal. I suppose maybe that’s why Alicia went all hoss and stiff on Bliss and ended up bloodying her, but it worked to amp up the toughness and excitement of the match. Loving that stuff!
I truly think Tyler Breeze should be the top heel in the fight for the NXT Championship. He’s the perfect foil to Neville’s straight-man character. Plus, he’s also become more aggressive and vicious, which are adjectives WWE announcers love to use!
And I was straight HYPED when Mojo got eliminated. Ha haaaa! Fuck that guy. I bet his mom, aunt, uncle and brother are all co-signing a letter requesting Mojo to be put in the title hunt because “Lord knows he tries.” His dad, meanwhile, sits in his Lay-Z-Boy pondering if he actually cares or not.
I absolutely agree it should be Neville vs Breeze. Breeze can rant about how ugly Neville is, Neville can go on about how he’s glad he knows he didn’t have to get by on his looks to be where he is, or whatever. They’ve had some comedic segments together on the “presentation skill” thingie and it was brill.
I could be wrong, but I think Alexa face-planted on the way down while she was doing the tilt-a-whirl small package, hence the bloodying. I didn’t notice any hoss-ness on the first watch, so I’ll have to revisit it (as I was probably going to anyway), but one thing’s for sure: the image of tiny adorable Alexa smiling with a huge bloody grin was wild!
How wonderful would it be if Emma keeps losing while acting like Santino, leading her to a heel turn so they can run her against Paige and get a great match on the “Special Events?”
Im not sure how I like the “Main roster” divas matches. They just sort of exist. They tend to be slow. And the idea that one lady must have a long title run bores me. They should have the women trade the belt every few months. Have a different diva hold the title. Then once that is run it’s course you now have legit contenders.
Other than the obvious, that is the difference to me between the mens side and the ladies side. The men (not named Cena) tend to hold the belt a few months the lose it and you get a bunch of guys who are former champions fighting over the belt. This in turn makes the belt seem worth more. (Same reason the IC, TAG titles, and the US title seem worthless). But the women just park the belt on someone and let it stay for a long time.
*This coming from someone who has just returned to wrestling for the last year. So I might be a bit off.
wackazoa, if you only returned in the last year, then you must have missed Punk’s 434 day run as WWE Champion. Long runs still continue with the main belts. Orton held the belt from HIAC to Wrestlemania XXX for 161 days and ADR was the WHC for most of the year.
It’s not trading that makes those belts important, it’s how they’re treated. If WWE says it matters and presents it as such, then any belt is worthwhile. Paige’s reign isn’t working at the moment because she’s being given no story and no worthwhile opponents to help her craft one. It’s the same reason AJ’s run sucked. When it started, her vs Kaitlyn was a big story with lots of history and fighting for the belt. Once Total Divas came in, a carousel ride of uninteresting title defenses.
The divas belt(or any) needs to be given focus and time, then it doesn’t matter whether the belt is held by someone forever or whether it’s traded every other week, as long as it’s presented as the biggest deal for those fighting for it.
When you say AJ’s run sucked… what are you comparing it to?
@Lester I think he makes the best comparison he could: AJ and Kaitlyn feuding versus everything since that in her title run.
What Axiel said. I’m not knocking any of the players (not even the Total Divas, really), just that much of the run was pointless. Do you watch anything of AJ’s run other than her Kaitlyn matches and the pipebomb? Even without the pipebomb AJ vs any of the TD’s could have done some stuff, but the writers never bothered.
I think the only Divas title run I’ve enjoyed in the past couple years all the way through was Eve’s. Otherwise, some good stuff happens occasionally but mostly, like any non-WWE championship title, it’s tossed by the wayside.
Another great column as always. And oh sweet jesus I hope that video of Louis comes back around, because few things in wrestling make me genuinely laugh, and that one did.
Like how El Local is embracing his inner Ricardo by nearly falling off the ropes on his entrance .
Forgot just how good Alicia Fox is until she started appearing on NXT and was allowed to wrestle.
El Local is the new Último Dragon, trippin’ during his entrance and all.
I am in love with Kalisto. Now I know it’s not gonna happen, but in the back of my mind I see him being great and exciting and think “THIS is the start of seeing a dedicated lucha-division in WWE like 90’s WCW!!”
A man can dream, right?
Even if that seems unlikely, at least he’ll do wonders for the tag league if they decide to stick with the him + El Local combo, that is. When I look at both rosters together, WWE’s tag division prospects seem mighty fine to me right now.
I think it could happen though. Because when you think about, a lot is geared to kids. And kids will buy the masks and love flippy guys. It’s all about the merch, right?
WWE seems to be on full early ROH mode nowadays; maybe they’ll go all Dragon Gate next?
I’m in a hurry so two quick points:
1)#5 Orange was once or twice named best strip club in the world by playboy in the late 90’s and early 00’s. I remember going there in the early 00’s and seeing a gorgeous blonde start off essentially doing Alexa Bliss’ entrance for the first 30 or so seconds.
So, put me in the Alexa Bliss=fairy stripper camp. At least she seems to bump harder than AJ
2) Devin Taylor’s interview last night was actually good!
re 2): no, it wasn’t! it just wasn’t as bad as before because the camera kept her off frame until the end. before she got off frame, she started bubbling her head and nodding up and down as usual. in fact, she was so close to ending the interview VERY awkwardly since she didn’t seem to have heard or understood a word neville said. so, neville recovered when he saw her staring blankly at him by thanking her and going out.
The only way I could love Alexa any more is if she hailed from Blisstonia, known for its high levels of bliss.
Was that the name of horrible Overlord Flanders’ country?
Alexa’s theme song is so dope.
Great episode. Kallisto aka Samurey del sol is incredible. I was lucky enough to see him fly around the ring in DGUSA a year or so ago. So good. And so small. Rey might even be taller. Google image search Alexis Kaufman aka Alexa Bliss and you’ll get her body building images. Besides the obvious terrible orange tan…. Dammmmmmmm. I love captain comic and Renee as a full time announcer as well.
dem thighs!
I think Alexa Bliss’ gimmick is a fairy, but she was a real live cheerleader so she keeps those trappings as well. I assume the same will happen with our real live cowboy when he becomes a robot or whatever. He’ll be a robot who also has a lasso.
Not quite done reading yet, but during the whole Emma/Renee/Adam Rose drug stuff I lost my shit and was laughing so hard I started coughing. Great stuff as usual Brandon.
Talking about the tag team division, how come there isn’t a WWE/NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Belt which is defended on both WWE and NXT? I mean you’ve got Funkadactyls, BFFs, Nataley (pronounced Natalie) (Natalia/Bayley), Foxsana (Aksana & Alicia Fox), AJ & Tamina and The Bellas.
The main roster can barely book the Divas title it has, but having a women’s tag division in NXT could be awesome. And hilarious, given how much deeper it would be than the male one.
I also realised they could just pull a TNA and have MarEmma (Santino (Santina?) Marella & Emma.) win it which would suck all the balls. Yeah I just thought hell it could work in theory but then again in theory Mother Russia’s Glorious Communism would work.
Kalisto & El Local? I can’t wait to watch NXT this sunday!
Also, sup Alexa Bliss!
They need to give Alexa a wand and have her be a Magic Girl Otaku. I also hope she starts yelling out “Sparkle” and having the crowd respond with “Sunshine”.
Most importantly: Alexa should be natural friend and ally with Bailey. They could even have an origin backstage segment with the BFFs teasing Alexa that she dresses like a 3 year-old until Bailey appears and tells them to leave her alone (complete with Bailey blowing on her fists). The segment would then end with a SUPER BEST FRIENDS HUG!!!!! Then Alexa and Bailey (Bailey Bliss?) could be the face team to oppose the BFFs.
Think of that ring entrance!!!
Im with that. Just as long as each keeps their own entrances. They 2 have really good entrances.
Alexa Bliss’ entrance tutu reminds me of a 2005 derby girl.
Watching through now… did it bother anyone that apparently all three members of the announce team did the whole “I spoke with Marcus Louis earlier today” talking point right after another? Especially since they had ABSOLUTELY NO OVERLAP with the information they got from him?
“He spoke about his and LeFort’s training regimen, Spartan training”
“WOW. He told me he used to be a guard at an insane asylum.”
“Interesting. He told me he lives under the teachings of Taoism!”
Sure, maybe he’s the most interesting man in the world and has things to talk about for days, but I don’t know, it bugged me enough to come here
Sylvester lefort looks like gunner before he started working out.
Naturally they knew having Tyson kidd eliminate Bo would get him over.
yeah, screw tyson kidd. other than eliminating bo, people were only cheering for Zayn with their “Ole, ole ole ole!” chants and Breeze with “Breeze- is- gor-gous! clap clap clapclapclap”. and bo gets nuclear heat for eliminating yoshi tatsu, only for tyson to get it back?
Tyson was really boring AND irritating in the brawling and arguing bit in the end, shoving Zayn and Breeze all around and stuff.
That crowd was on top of things with the triple threat chant. Everything about this match makes my heart smile.
Alexa Bliss is billed at 5’1″, Kalisto at 5’6″, and Adrian Neville at 5’8″, but they all cone up to the same height against the ropes. Which two heights do you think are lies?
Neville.
Im pretty sure Alicia made sure Tinkerbell got a few bruises to remember her shady kneedrop. I like the wwe/nxt women tag title match, but the way Wwe loves mixed gender tag teams, maybe they should try that? ;) Santino and Emma, Fandango and Layla, Natlya and Tyson Kidd, Bryan and Brie, Naomi and Jey? Uso. (for that matter, Cena and Nikki or, if we dream, Punk and AJ) Sign Joey Ryan and Candice Le Rae. Lana is supposed to train as a wrestler I believe, so her and Rusev is a given…. More potential teams than either male tag division!
Jimmy Uso and Naomi.
From what I’ve seen so far (because I’m late), I’d rather Brie stay far the hell away from Daniel until the focus can be shifted off of “MY WIFE”
Why does WWE interrupt the battle royale for a commercial?
“…is this WWE’s sneaky way of working a loving homosexual relationship onto television finally?”
I don’t know man Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo always seemed to fit that criteria to me.
Alright, who is the Rosebud in blue to the left of Rose? Inquiring minds need to know!
Renee’s french is godawful. Don’t try that again, girl.
Don’t blame her, blame Quebec and their awful, awful language.
Late to the dance because of an insanely busy weekend, but here are some thoughts!
-Kalisto made me go all doge – Much Skill So Wow Great Lucha
-When Charlotte finally puts it all together, she’s actually going to be very good. She still has to think about how her character moves, and that detracts from her roll to her feet during her entrance and some of the down time during her periods of offense.
-I thoroughly enjoy that it is the son of Kris Krisofferson wearing a ridiculous lucha superhero costume and losing to Camacho. Hopefully he gets something better a little down the road.
-If they’re going to make a female wrestler with the last name Kaufman, why not just go with “Andi” for the first name?
-I’m hopeful that Renee joining the “permanent” announce teams means that a) she didn’t go to the soulless assholes in Bristol to be horribly, horribly sexually harassed and b) they’re grooming her to take over for Cole and/or JBL and/or King sometime in the near future.
-Tyson Kidd, Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze – one of these things is not like the other, one of these things does not belong…
“Tyson Kidd, Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze – one of these things is not like the other, one of these things does not belong…”
so true. and yet the end result is so disappointing :(
(you could do the same with the divas tournament and how we got the finals now for Takeover…)
I’m not saying the WWE doesn’t make women into basic and awful people, but seriously, women can’t be friends/coworkers without becoming vicious, back-stabbing monsters.
Worst: Alicia Fox Predicts Gold In Her Future Even Though The Diva’s Championship AND The NXT Women’s Championship Aren’t Even Yellow
At least Alexa Bliss has a catchphrase that may keep her last name for a long time…maybe
Man, I have LU-CHA, LU-CHA- LU-CHA in my head. To me, the best part was the NXT crowd just using whatever movements that wanted to with the chant (just because it looked like they enjoyed themselves doing so). At least one was fandangoing and another was doin’ Antonio Cesaro fist pumps. I want to see someone doin’ the YES movements with that same speed for as long as possible.
I laughed so hard at Captian Comic’s pre-match pep talk. Because it’s party time all the time, that makes him capable of beating Camacho (it probably does but storytelling). Loved that accent when he said “ALL THE TIME” though!!
Poor Emma; adopting one of Santino’s “moves” only slowed her down. Ah, well, she’s on the RAW/SD roster anyways, so…uh…never mind, I can’t feel sorry for her anymore.
I laughed so hard at your last Best.