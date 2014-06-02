The Best And Worst Of WWE Payback 2014

#Mountain Dew #Paul Heyman #CM Punk #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.02.14 101 Comments

Pre-show notes:

– If you’d like to read last year’s report, you can do that here. Hey, remember when I got people to fill in for me on pay-per-view reports?

– If you’ve got the Network and haven’t watched the show yet, here’s a direct link. I probably don’t need to include that in the pre-show notes, but I’m still new to how this whole “wrestling network” thing works.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like
us on Facebook.

– If you share the column, you’re really helping me out. I try to write something stupid at this part so it doesn’t seem like I’m begging you, but no, if people don’t share the column, I don’t keep having a job that lets me write them. If I never get to say it to your face (a la Alex Riley), thanks.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE WrestleMania 30 Part 3. Sorry, “Payback.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mountain Dew#Paul Heyman#CM Punk#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSALICIA FOXBad News BarrettBEST AND WORST OF PAYBACKBIG EBO DALLASBRAY WYATTBRIE BELLACESAROchicagoCM PUNKCODY RHODESCURTIS AXELDaniel BryanEL TORITOevolutionGOLDUSTHORNSWOGGLEJohn CenaKANEKOFI KINGSTONmountain dewPAIGEPAUL HEYMANPPVPRO WRESTLINGROB VAN DAMRUSEVRYBACKSHEAMUSSTEPHANIE MCMAHONTHE SHIELDTHE USOSWWEWWE PAYBACKWWE PAYBACK 2014WYATT FAMILY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP