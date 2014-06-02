The Best And Worst Of WWE Payback 2014

Pre-show notes:

If you'd like to read last year's report, you can do that here.

If you've got the Network and haven't watched the show yet, here's a direct link.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE WrestleMania 30 Part 3. Sorry, “Payback.”