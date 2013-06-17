The Best And Worst Of WWE Payback

Pre-show notes:
A Tasmanian tiger AND a coelacanth reference? Someone’s been reading their ZooBooks!
Also, good word-writes, Nick. (Word is Bond, yo)
Great writeup. You’re an excellent Substitute Brandon.
I don’t care how much logic you use, I will never like John Cena.
The sad thing is…I appreciate that Cena has talent and has been in some truly legendary matches and I still can’t like him.
You can ask me not to call him Hulk Hogan, but he just acts too similar for me to oblige.
I don’t like Del Rio because his matches are average at best, and his insta-face turn was pretty shoddy. Thanks for pre-judging me as a racist though.
taking it too personally itt
Great, but I’m not the one literally declaring “Anybody who doesn’t like [my favorite wrestler] is an idiot”, or “I can’t think of any reason besides racism for not liking him”
“He’s willing to sacrifice his body for nearly any match”. Really? His spots are virtually always the safest things possible.
Well, I mean, he’s a professional wrestler who does this for a living. Would it be better if he was a dangerous worker when it comes to spots?
Also, you’ve probably never seen the Parking Lot Brawl from the 2008 Great American Bash, or last month when he went through a wall of lights or, I don’t know, last night, when he jumped onto thirty dudes from 15 feet in the air. And sacrificing your body doesn’t require you to be Jeff Hardy, it just means busting your behind every single time you go out there. I get why people don’t love or even like John Cena, but the idea that he’s anything like Hogan (or that Triple H is either) is something that is just silly.
John Cena is the exact type of person we should want in this business: somebody who cares enough to try to send the fans home happy every single night and is a great ambassador for the sport. Like Ryback, it’s not his fault he’s mindblowingly popular. Should Daniel Bryan be up where he is? Absolutely, but it’s not John Cena’s fault he isn’t. It’s the children who see him as an honest-to-God superhero. And there are WAY worse people to have be that character. I promise.
I don’t think anyone is comparing his in ring work to Hogan, and if they are they’re being dumb. It’s everything else about him, the invincible superman who’s never wrong and if you think he is he will be louder than you who gets title shots whenever he wants when he doesn’t have the title(which barring Punk’s run, isn’t often) who is shoved down the fans throat and is the top guy regardless of who’s more over. He’s like Hogan like that, not the other way.
That, and he occasionally has the same penchant for making his opponents look kinda terrible. Again, though, it’s hard to say how much of that is booking and how much is him. Unlike Hogan, I don’t think he’s maliciously trying to have bad matches with people he doesn’t like.
Brandon has mentioned this before, and I think it’s the real key to why people don’t like Cena: No one with half a brain is going to buy into his stories. Selling him like an underdog is nonsense. Selling him like a good guy when he’s being an immature dick is nonsense. Having him pretend to be this unshakeable pillar of justice doesn’t work when he picks and chooses things like his reactions to different people cashing in Money in the Bank. The best Cena stories are the ones containing truth, like when he was the dynasty for Punk to overcome; Cena can still be a good guy in that case because being a dynasty isn’t necessarily a bad thing, so long as he’s recognized by the story as what he really is.
Jumping onto 30 dudes is one of the safest spots there is, there is a reason it’s been a part of a rock star’s repertoire for 30 years. You’d have more of a case if you were talking about the powerbomb through the table. The suplex through the wall of lights was a good looking spot, but it was purely visual there was nothing to it danger-wise.
The stories are far worse than his in-ring abilities, but that said, he generally no-sells with the best of them – his bounce-back into offense is almost as bad as RVD.
There are also examples, like the post-Lesnar promo and the “shut up, shut up, shut up” thing on Raw last week, where he doesn’t need the writers to completely minimise an opponent.
Brandon apparently loved ADR last night.
I did. I thought it was a beautiful story. When ADR has the title, he turns into a polite fan-loving gentleman. When he doesn’t, he’s a killer fucking shark monster who wants to rip you to pieces. Ziggler got soft and ADR took him out like a guided missile. It helps a lot that the crowd gave them the reaction they should’ve.
You don’t think his “Thank you Chicago!!!” afterward kinda diluted the viscous heelness of his CONCUSSION ATTACK? I would have preferred him be just a touch, just a pinch, more arrogant and dicky.
No, because he didn’t do anything illegal. He didn’t cheat. He didn’t even take cheap shots. He just targeted a body part everybody knew was weak on Ziggler and crushed it until the guy dropped. Totally fair wrestling match. He’s just a dick now because WWE picks and chooses when “intensity” and “aggression” are admirable traits. If Sheamus kicks a guy for telling him to read a book, he’s a cool intense guy. If Ziggler uses strikes to win a championship match, he’s gone too far. If Ziggler was too injured to compete, he wouldn’t have been medically cleared.
And I meant vicious, not viscous. I don’t think ADR had a thick, sticky consistency between solid and liquid last night.
So do you not agree with the double turn strategy and how they accomplished it last night Brandon?
I thought it was great. Whatta you want me to do, write a Payback report?
(seriously though, I loved the performance of both guys and understand what they’re going for, I just love brutal assassin heel ADR more than I like “too stupid to stay down” Dolph Ziggler) (I like Ziggler too, though, I’m just saying, I understand ADR)
I JUST MISS YOU IS ALL. *runs away sobbing*
I think that was a rather explicit heel promo by Alberto Del Rio. Anytime someone is being booed and says “I did it for you guys!”, that’s a heel promo. The fact that he asked them to cheer for him several times is just him saying “WE REALLY WANT YOU TO BOO ME, AND ESPECIALLY BECAUSE YOU ARE CLEARLY UNHAPPY WITH THE WAY I WENT ABOUT THIS”. If he would have used his name in the third-person, that would have been the *dead* giveaway, but the instant I saw it — and if you watch the guys up in the booth talking about it, they are clearly telling you he’s turned heel — I knew exactly what was happening. I’ll eat a hat if this turns out to just be a return to the status quo.
The story makes a ton of sense, at least from the ADR side. Del Rio definitely heeled it up by going after Dolph’s head so brutally, and the crowd reacted the way it should have. (Side note: much like when Dolph cashed in, WWE did another good job of picking the right crowd for this story.)
Del Rio’s promo was the best kind of heel promo: We all saw what he did, and everyone thinks it was a bad thing to do except for him. He thinks he’s in the right, which allows him, starting tonight, to be more sincere and believable that he was for one second while he was a face. That’s mostly because there was no build or explanation to his turn in the first place, but it’s the case nonetheless. This side of the character is a million times more compelling.
I think the most obvious (and overlooked) indication of the heel turn is that Ricardo ditched the Mexican Bow-Tie™ halfway through the match.
I read it as a heel promo cause you just don’t see faces come back out afterwards and ask for more applause after all that booing. The only way it’s a face promo is if someone was stupid enough to go “Wait, why are they booing?! Quick, get back out there and get them to cheer for you! We can’t have them boo!” If Cena is any indication, WWE usually just rolls with the crowds if they are being obviously smarky, not challenges them to change
I eventually decided that Del Rio’s promo was a heel promo; but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if someone backstage said “Shit, go out there and do damage control for the viewers at home, b/c you’re still supposed to be a good guy, even though Chicago booed your ass out of the building.”
Let’s not forget that he was also basically threatening AJ anytime she was nearby and then proceeded to kick her newly-won Divas title just because it was in his way.
Yeah, and shooing the doctors away, as well as Ricardo shouting “HE’S FINE, HE’S FINE”, plus the commentary selling it at one point as if Del Rio has gone too far and even acknowledging the crowd’s reaction, I mean, they don’t do that all that often, just look at last year’s No Way Out and King’s “They’re not chanting that, Vicky!” when she was going along with crowds massive “LET’S GO ZIGGLER” chants.
I really hope it’s a double turn, and that promo was heel, not just a really desperate and weak attempt at maintaining face for ADR.
Excellent write-up. I missed the Diva’s match, sadly – sounds like it was a good one, stupid dinner! I am especially interested to see whether or not the Double Turn works out. I miss heel del Rio quite a bit, as long as he stays nice to Ricardo. I have no clue how a face Ziggler would work out though – maybe they can both just be heels?
I honestly don’t know how Del Rio goes back to being a heel with Ricardo becoming so lovable in the past year.
Ricardo was lovable while ADR was a heel before. He’s just a loyal guy, just loyal to the wrong guy in this case. There’s always been empathy for people like that.
Ricardo is his Miss Elizabeth.
I could have sworn the Tasmanian Tiger has been gone way longer than WM13, all that aside, this was a great Best & Worst!
So now that Ryback has lost again I have two questions.
1) What now with Ryback? He’s too dominant to go to the mid-card but can’t beat Cena.
2) Who’s Cena’s new challenger now? Daniel Bryan still has his own feud with Orton to go through. They’re not going to just throw Punk back into a Cena feud. I wouldn’t be surprised if somehow we get another Ryback/Cena match at MITB then build to a big Daniel Bryan or Punk match with Cena at Summerslam.
You forgot that the rock will be back probably by summer slam ?
So if I don’t give Nick a warm welcome, and you come to my house to fight me, can we hang out and watch wrestling tapes afterwards? Maybe go out for a bite to eat? Because that would kind of be worth it. I mean, if you’re coming all the way to Alaska anyway, we might as well, right?
I’d come to Alaska to fight someone. Just for the story to tell my kids. AKA my hamsters.
More like Whoomp Del Rio, am i right
And then the guys from Knucklehead, The Wrestler, and Boogie Nights made it sound like we were three guys having an almost-real conversation about the match they’d just watched.
— That was solid writing and referencing right there. Feel free to put Brandon on a plane and review RAW.
While Brandon on a plane might lead to a BEST RAW OF THE YEAR as it has in the past, I still want B-Dog to write the report. He is my preferred pro-graps correspondent.
apparently Punk and Heyman broke up last night on the app.
I saw this, a very soft face turn via face. “we’re friends, but i’m not your client.”
via app. haha.
I noticed and very much liked the Wolvie chops on Punk last night but, I didn’t take into consideration that it was a troll on Jericho. Good on you for pointing it out (or your boyfriend), commenter I don’t know.
I thought it had to do with being his playoff beard.
He has mentioned Jericho’s Best in the World at What I Do being a Wolverine rip-off before so when Punk came out looking like Huge Ackman he was giddy at the awesome burn.
I made top 10? I don’t deserve it. There was a much better comment about Punk and Jericho in an escalating cosplay war that ended with someone just flat getting the claws implanted.
That said, great B&W, Nick. But, while I can see your points about Cena, I believe he is the one who negates all of his good characteristics by his smarmy after the match antics. The giggling and/or smirking after what was supposed to be (and in the case of Bork, was) a horrible beatdown, and his make fun, make fun, scream like a Baptist preacher preacher match builds destroy any goodwill he may build in the matches themselves. Not to mention he has made no changes in the last eight years unless you count the move from jorts to khakis. Same music, same moves, same guy. And that is why he gets compared to Hogan.
Well, two things:
1. That’s a very reasoned argument, and I appreciate the feedback. And while I understand totally where the similarities are, to me Hogan is the very worst pro wrestling has to offer when it comes to “being good for business”. He went out of his way to keep two entire generations of performers down, while even if he never made someone other than CM Punk (taking him from “a guy who was undeniably great if not nearly where he should be” to “first ballot hall of famer and possibly (higher than Cena himself) on the short list of ‘best of all time'”) Cena has done more than enough to distance himself from the very worst of Hogan. Also, again, Cena can actually wrestle.
And it may be naive of me, but that mostly seems to be a function of how Vince wants to present him. We’ve all probably heard that he’s supposed to be entering a feud with Daniel Bryan, but what some of us may have missed is the reasoning behind it: he wants this summer to be what puts Cena in the pantheon of all time greats. That’s why it was a 3 Stages of Hell match (I know that makes no logical sense, but for some reason people LOVE that shit) and that’s why they are likely hotshotting a feud between him and the Dragon.
I understand where the criticism come from, and I agree with a lot of it (ESPECIALLY with the promo/after match stuff), but I like to think that John Cena is someone that deserves a lot better from the people who should know better than what he gets. To me, saying someone is like Hogan is like saying someone is like Voldemort.
2. Jorts to Khakis is a bigger jump than you realize.
Summary: Cena the character blows, but Cena the wrassler is prettay good.
I will absolutely concede that Cena is where he is because Vince wants him to be as opposed to Hogan who politics his way there. But, you would figure after 10 years of being the number 1 guy he has enough stroke to tell Vince when he’s being stupid.
Cena is a good wrestler, but his matches bore the shit out of me because I always know who’s going to win.
Now, here’s a discussion question – and don’t STONE me for asking this (aww, see that?), but I was debating with a friend last night during the show, is RVD a Hall Of Fame worthy talent? I’m leaning towards “No”, even including his (original) ECW run.
Thoughts?
If there was just an *ECW* Hall of Fame, then yes, I think he easily makes the cut for that. But overall, no. I don’t think he’s done enough, or has ever been an essential performer outside of ECW.
I would totes agree with PNG except some of the guys in the Hall are pretty suspect. I could see RVD getting in someday. Maybe in a class with other ECW alumns?
If we’re just talking WWE canon, a very loose maybe. Anyone who watched any of his TNA work would give an emphatic “no,” but since they don’t exist in the WWE UNIVERSE, he could perhaps get in for being the only immediately positive part of the Invasion debacle. (Mysterio, Booker and the Radicalz had growing pains for a time, I’d argue.)
I’m still on the fence, myself. Gun to my head, I’m going to agree with PNG, but DevilDinosaur brings up a great point about the WWE Hall being suspect ( B. Ware, Koko)
Another good point, too, Medusa. Booker, in my opinion, never really hit his stride in WWE until the feud with the Rock and then the King Booker stuff.
I like the idea of him going in if they were to induct ECW as a company into the Hall.
If Koko B Ware belongs in the hall, RVD probably does too. He did more, and for a longer period of time. And also was better at wrestling while in the E.
They should have created separate wings of the HoF for ECW and WCW. That way guys that were pillars in creating ECW like Dreamer, Sandman and Sabu could still be recognized even though they later were nonexistent in WWE.
I think if the WWE were an actual Hall of Fame and not, essentially, a storyline tool, he’d get in for sure. When they build a physical one, I think that would change the dynamic when it comes to picking guys.
It would be less about wanting to get people to buy the WM DVD so they can see the induction ceremony and more about people would actually travel to see. I think, in that instance, they’d probably do an ECW wing, and he’d DEFINITELY be in that. In fact, he’d probably be their only first ballot hall of famer (and maybe Tommy Dreamer).
@ all the peeps who have mentioned ECW / WCW wings or admitting wrestling in based on their merits in those wrestling organizations
What about all the dudes who could be considered legends that fought in AWA or NWA (or anywhere else, for that matter)? WWE will never acknowlege Abdullah The Butcher or Bruiser Brody. And that makes me want to pull a fork out of my drawers and carve someone’s forehead up. Just a little.
@Iron Mike – Abby is in the Hall Of Fame!
What the what? The Butcher is in the Hall? I…I…I’m gonna shed a tear (of blood).
[www.wwe.com] – Featured right on the main page, no less!
@Iron Mike – I can’t post a link, I guess, but check out wwe dot com slash superstars slash hall of fame — That fork wielding maniac is front and center!
Nice, that made my day. Also, scrolling through the rest of the Hall…wow. Some of the names! Some of those pictures!
I have no basis of facts for this, but since H has been gaining more and more power I think he’s really trying to legitimize the Hall Of Fame.
A legitimate Hall would be awesome. But, as mentioned above, some of the HoFers are pure jokes, and do a disservice to all of the true greats in there.
There are a ton of crappy players in every HOF, but you can’t use the argument that “George Kelly is in the Baseball HOF, why isn’t Mark Texiera?” or then everyone would get in. Just think of Koko and Vinny Mac’s limo driver as “veteran’s committee selections” and it could make them easier to swallow.
The more that I think about it (yes I’ve been thinking about it all day what else am I supposed to do work?) I think that as long as he stays friendly with the company RVD is a lock for the Hall of Fame. Since the WWE owns ECW and they love beating that horse when it serves them I could see there being some sort of special recognition give to ECW one of these HOF classes. Heyman, Dreamer, RVD I think they all make it in, it just might be another 10 years from now.
I think you’re right. I could see them inducting ECW as a company, and like you said, a core group of guys that really put them on the map. Maybe add Raven to that list, too.
The Dudleyz? They go in on their own. Together, of course, but not in that hypothetical ECW class.
I’m trying to kill the last thirty minutes at the office as quickly as possible, too!
I think it depends on what kind of year the hall is having, who is going in and his stance with the company as a whole. He could be one of those middle of the pack guys who goes in.
My biggest beef re: Cena is that the booking committee is completely unwilling to have him show even the slightest vulnerability.
Quick question from someone who didn’t see the big PPV because children are expensive to maintain:
Are we %100 sure this is a heel turn for ADR? I mean I’m not going to turn on RAW tonight and see Alberto high fivin’ Sheamus and giving Wade Barrett a swirly?
Common sense says it was a double turn. But if the show hadn’t been in Chicago– or if the same events had happened on Raw rather than on a PPV, which is usually a somewhat smarkier crowd– I don’t think Del Rio would have been booed as much as he was last night.
So if this is a double turn, I still think it’s going to be slower than people might be expecting.
It came off as a double turn to me, but full disclosure, I was half watching on the laptop and half jumping around like a cat on a hot tin roof whilst playing The Last of Us.
What sealed it for me was ADR’s post-match promo. It was too much like “You Already Knew That” ‘Berto as opposed to “I LOVE AMERICA BECAUSE DREAMS!” ‘Berto.
I think what really sealed it as a double turn for me was the commentary. When Lawler refers to Dolph as The Champ and Cole calls Del Rio “malicious” the writing is on the dry erase board.
Cena’s other problem is that he hasn’t evolved, at all, since about 2006. He went from Sting-sans-facepaint to rapper to Chain Gang King to Marine who does submissions to goofy guy we have now. Cena doesn’t have to have as many turns as the Big Show but some change would be nice.
STOP SAYING CENA HASN’T EVOLVED!!!
DUDE WENT FROM WEARING JORTS TO CARGOS!!!
WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT?!
Some sort of facial hair?
So you want an Evil John Cena who’s everything John Cena is but he’s got a goatee? I’m okay with that, actually.
Cena in a goatee would get all the bests.
Cena from the Darkest Timeline? I like it.
Sorry to burst the author’s bubble, but Alberto Del Rio is not in the running for BEST IN THE WORLD. Unless, of course, we’re talking about being the best in the world at co-opting other peoples moves and chants. Because he’s faaackin’ wicked good at that. Yeah, Boston accent out of nowhere, so faaaackin what?!
Seriously, though, Del Rio is a good wrestler, no doubt. But there are plenty of dudes on WWE’s roster that I’d prefer to watch in the ring before Del Rio.
Yeah, I’m willing to concede that I may be the only one who thinks that Alberto Del Rio is one of the best in the world, but I also think he’s massively massively underrated because of the crowd reaction. Why he has the crowd reaction he does confuses me, but I always thoroughly enjoy his work (and have been on the record about it in the past).
I think he has just the right mix of everything. He reminds me of Randy Orton if he gave a shit and grew up learning lucha libre.
I guess my ambivalence towards ADR partly has to do with his character. I mean, the “rich bad guy who’s better than all the peons because he’s rich” is a character that’s flat-out been done better by Ted DiBiase and JBL. Plus, I think Del Rio’s weak on the microphone, and that’s always going to make it hard for me (and a lot of people) to love him. Then there’s his wrestling. He definitely has flashes of brilliance, but every few weeks it feels like he looks around and goes “Oh, so-and-so is doing that, I should have something like that, too” and then, boom, Del Rio has a move where he hands a guy up in the ropes and gives him 10 kidney shots because, well, Sheamus has a popular move that does the same thing but his the dude 10 times in the chest. And the co-opting of the Si! chants, well, I suppose that’s not necessarily Del Rio’s fault (you could lay that on Ricardo, or the crowd, whatever) but I honestly feel like Del Rio should have figured out a way to distance himself from something that is obviously someone else’s thing. Does he want people to chant QUE?! every time there’s a break in his speaking pattern while he’s on the mic? Because I would laugh so hard at that shit.
All in all, though, Del Rio is definitely not the worst. I’d rank him somewhere in the middle, I guess. Maybe above average. But no higher.
I’ll come out as an ADR-liker, as well.
Not at the “best in the world” level, but I typically enjoy what he does. I especially enjoy him as a heel, so I’m stoked about the turn.
Regarding the “people who don’t like [Cena] really need to get over it” bit:
There are people who think Cena sucks and only has five moves and “bad workrate” etc, definitely, but it’s my feeling that most people who boo Cena do it because he just isn’t interesting to them.
Because he is so obviously here to stay, and WWE’s face-of-the-company for years to come, people that are bored by him have a choice of sitting on their hands, switching off the majority of Raws half an hour early, beating the traffic and leaving most PPVs before the main event, etc, OR positioning him mentally as the biggest heel on the show and booing the hell out of him.
The latter is more fun, keeps you involved in the show, and also results in some of his matches having that “epic” quality, with the warring crowd becoming so loud the floor shakes.
The audience is to John Cena what Mr McMahon was to Stone Cold. He’d still be there, doing his thing, without them, but with them he seems like the most important guy ever.
Oh, yeah. I could give a rip whether or not people boo him. I cheer him LOUDLY, but I mean, I was also the guy audibly singing “God Save the Queen” and “Glory, Glory, Man United” during Nigel/Claudio matches, so who am I to judge.
My issue is, as I said above, people who should know better acting as though John Cena is the worst thing in the history of wrestling.
ALSO – A Wyatt Family debut tonight leads to the perfect send off for Cool Dad to go back on Fozzy tour in August! That perfect send off is the Family destroying him and making him wear the lamb mask.
which is now actually A DECAPITATED, HOLLOWED OUT LAMB HEAD
I started my slow clap at giving a Worst to people expecting CM Punk to no-show a pay-per-view in his own hometown and didn’t stop. Mr. Bond, this was an awesome write-up and you should feel awesome.
This was a great write up. The only thing I took issue with was this: “When you order Oxi-Clean off the internet, it’s not like Billy Mays haunts your house to explain why you bought something you didn’t totally need.”
In my experience Oxi-Clean is great for reducing arm pit stains and ring around the collar.
Nice recap, especially the Double Turn and the Killing Joke reference. Now as soon as they announce the reboot of Batman, we’ll have our Joker.
Best: “Vintage Punk!”
Best: Doc Emerick, just because.
This PPV was actually very good. It’s just a shame it ended with 45 minutes of what was the on-screen visual of two retards trying to fuck a doorknob.
Two fairly decent PPVs in a row now I think. Yeah this main event was dull, but the CM Punk match was exciting and Ziggler’s loss was heart breaking, but in the good way that makes you like him more.
Love CM Punk but FUCK THE BLACKHAWKS. FUCK EM FUCK EM FUCK EM
Go Bruins!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I can’t say i’ve ever seen anyone refer to ADR as “Best in the World”; good write up though.
“#Checkyourpriveledge”
And that’s where I stopped reading.
Because you can’t spell privilege? Or because you are a Member of the Patriarchy? No, but seriously, at least half of that was a joke. You should have picked up on that when it said “God invented tumblr.”
On the Jerry Lawler bit: He wasn’t acknowledging slut shaming as a bad thing. He was sarcastically validating it. He said “Dolph Ziggler can mess around all he wants, but just because AJ made a mistake 19 or 20 times, suddenly she’s a tramp!” He was laughing at the very idea that the double standard exists and was arguing that it was misapplied to AJ, not pointing out that it exists. He was telling all of us who have a problem with them constantly shouting slut at AJ to shut up.
Yeah, that s what I took it to mean, which of course just made me even madder at Jerry Lawler.
A lot of Cena talk going on here in the comments. Cena is a great performer and has been in some great matches (MITB 2011 being amazing). What’s most troublesome with Cena though is lack of character development, nothing effects him. The foundations had been built for some change e.g. losing to The Rock, but the inevitable happened and Cena got his win. So while this may not be John’s fault, Cena as a character can be frustrating at times.
Good article but for the love of god PROOOF READ next time
“Also, one other thing: why does it does the shirt have “SAY IT TO MY FACE””
my head exploded trying to read that garbage
Also taking the title off Dolph. BOOOO. Unless it’s establishining ADR as a heel to fued with Punk
And for fuck sakes unify the fucking belts my now.
I was quite literally upset that ADR kept kicking Dolph in the head. I don’t think I’ve ever said “WTF?!?!?” to a screen so many times in my life (not counting all those annoying pop-up ads while trying to watch porn).
i don’t know what the reasoning is for not writing these ppv columns yourself, brandon, but if i wanted to read someone else’s writing i wouldn’t read your column.
good thing I write two regular columns a week and update an entire rest of a website, then!
Well you defend three of my least favorite wrestlers of all time (including the top 2 HHH, and Orton) but your wit is fun, and coelacanths are awesome.
Great write up.