The Best And Worst Of WWE Payback

#CM Punk #John Cena #Best And Worst Of Raw
06.17.13 5 years ago 124 Comments
payback

Pre-show notes:

– Brandon here. Our special guest writer for the Best and Worst of WWE Payback No Year Necessary is Mr. Nick Bond. If you don’t know who he is:

Nick Bond is the managing editor at The Classical, he’s written for Buzzfeed, and he also runs a wrestling blog called Juice Make Sugar with his best friend Dave. He tweets using his self-appointed, third-person nickname (@TheN1ckster) from high school, because he lacks the ability to process shame. He, like Patty Smyth (and Sergeant Hatred) before him, is a warrior and will die at the hand of his archenemy.

Give him a warm welcome or I will come to your house and fight you in real life.

Comments, likes, shares and what-have-you are all appreciated.

And that’s it! Please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Payback. Take it away, Nick.

Around The Web

TOPICS#CM Punk#John Cena#Best And Worst Of Raw
TAGSAJ LEEBEST AND WORST OF PAYBACKBEST AND WORST OF RAWBIG SHOWchicagoCHICAGO BLACKHAWKSCHRIS JERICHOCM PUNKCODY RHODESCURTIS AXELDAMIEN SANDOWDaniel BryanJohn CenaKAITLYNKANENICK BONDR-TRUTHRYBACKSHEAMUSTHE MIZTHE SHIELDWADE BARRETT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP