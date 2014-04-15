The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/14/14: Rising Above Hate (With Photoshop)

– Do me a favor … if you’ve never shared a Best and Worst of WWE Raw column before, share this one. We’ve got to keep our momentum up now that the WrestleMania crowd has lost interest and vanished into Game of Thrones and Mad Men (or old reruns of The Nanny?). You’re the most important part of making this column successful. Well, you and Reddit, when they notice it.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– I didn’t get a chance to last week, but I want to thank everyone who came out to the premiere of Meet Me There in New Orleans on WrestleMania weekend. If you missed it, we’ve got a showing as part of the Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Petersburg, FL, on May 4, as well as a second “premiere” in Austin on May 20. We’ve got a few more unannounced things coming up after that, so it’s an exciting time. If you can help us be a part of a festival/get screened somewhere else, find me at one of those above links and let me know. You’ll get my friendship forever, and you’ll probably get to hang with Goldust*.
*Goldust not guaranteed (although people who hung out with us in New Orleans got to hang out with him AND Dusty. And me**.)
**Me not guaranteed.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 14, 2014.
How I wish JAce would return to our screens. And our hearts.
I wish he could join the Authority and take Kane’s place if he hugs it out with Bryan or something. Just get him on the show somehow, WWE!
“And now, BELIEVE IN MY AUTHORITY, the mature slash fiction from Brandon Stroud.”
Oh no. This is our punishment for all of those Lana monuments erected jokes, is it?
Ive been waiting all day to see if anyone got a comment of the week for a “of course Alabama fans give heat to evolution” comment. There must have been 100 of them last night. It was entering Cena photoshop territory.
was that punk next to mr people power
I was also wondering who that was. I think it’s Batista.
‘Dem Gracie Boys sure like their hoodies.
I thought it was Otunga at the time, but it might have been Axel.
I have such a throbbing hard on for tournaments, so the IC #1 contender tourney made me all types of hot and bothered. And to top it off it made the IC belt seem like a big deal.
Now, if the WWE just holds a King of the Ring sometime this year I’ll explode with joy.
King of the Ring is my (hopefully not) eternal answer to “Which PPV would you bring back”, so hell yeah I’m with ‘ya. Seriously, F Hell in a Cell, put KOTR there.
I loved how Cesaro went full video game mode and just kept pressing the strike button until his finisher was loaded.
Gratuitous Lana in the red powersuit.
/bites knuckle
//praises the heavens
Dem legs man…..DEM LEGS
Could we make it a law that Dolph Ziggler is the only person allowed to take the Bullhammer? Like, even if Barrett is wrestling Sheamus, Dolph appears to take the move as Sheamus’ stunt double, then rolls out of the way so Sheamus can be pinned?
No, Sheamus cannot be pinned.
In my head all I can think of is just Dolph Ziggler in a massive ginger wig just jumping to take the bullhammer then Sheamus and Bad News looking at him real weird like.
the thought of a stunt guy in a wrestling match is a hilarious visual
@Half Nelson Muntz: Insert degrading comment about Mick Foley here.
He should be a stunt double for almost every finish.
All rasslors should take their cues from ragdoll physics.
Since I started watching wrestling again (a little over a year ago), I never hated John Cena, that is until last night. I hated the Thuganomics Cena, what little I saw of him from my college roommate watching Smackdown while I was in the room, but until last night, I was always pretty indifferent about current Cena.
Up until last night, nothing he did ever got on my nerves to the point where I was like “FUCK THIS SHIT!” His wrestling is meh at times, but sometimes he plays up to his competition. His promos are kind of goofy, sometimes okay, but I never had that chills down my spine from nails on a chalkboard feeling like I got last night. IT WAS AWFUL, AND I HATE THIS CENA!!! THIS CENA IS FROM THE DARKEST TIMELINE!!!
+1
If the audience at the next RAW has any common sense they’ll run after him with pitchforks.
FUCK YOU PHOTOSHOP JEHRN JACK! CENA.
I know there has to be some kind of levity on a 3-hour wrestling show. It can’t all be grim threats. People have to laugh at some point.
But is it so much to ask that whenever Bray Wyatt is onscreen, we can always just have that be impactful and grim? Because he is very good at that. His character was created for it. His character was NOT created for fat jokes and “YOU LOOK REAL DUMB HEHEHE I’M SMIRKING” jokes.
If I have to take a positive away from this, it does increase my desire to see Bray beat Cena into nothingness.
Can you imagine what Cena would’ve done to the Undertaker character if he was “the man” when Undie was around full-time? HURR HURR LOOKIT THAT GINGER ZOMBIE… (clicks slideshow clicker) WITH A SOMBRERO ON HIS HEAD HURR HURR
On the bright side (because I HAVE to try to find a bright side after that garbage promo from Cena), Wyatt immediately called Cena out for his jokey BS. That’s what needs to happen. I can put up with Cena getting some laffs with the kiddies and the… Special Olympians in the crowd, but he needs to be called on it.
I just rolled my eyes at the Photoshop stuff– what really bugged me was “serious John” who followed, making up complete bullshit about Wyatt not being able to win without the family. I hate when Cena just makes up his own reality.
The best thing about watching RAW on Catchup is that you skip past all the Cena talky segments. Also Lana is the sexiest Rick Rude ever.
i just learned that Bray and Bo were brothers 3 days ago… and I cant unsee it….
really? cause I don’t see it
really? because they LOOK EXACTLY alike
@indieguy look at them both when they smile so big, their eyes close…man, they look so similar, I can’t stop thinking it will come up on Raw eventually.
When was the last time that two brothers were full-time main roster guys but weren’t acknowledged as being related? There’s gotta be something obvious I’m missing.
There was a promo a few weeks ago where Bray was like “I can be anyone you want me to be” or something like that, there he imitated a child’s voice and that’s where I first noticed how he and Bo actually are more similar than I originally thought. But, boy, on this RAW Bray just went full Bo. Never go full Bo, Bray. Well, sometimes you can. Thinking about it, it really is pretty creepy.
physical Sudoku is the name of ambrose’s matth rock band
Two weekends ago, my best friend and his fiancee were visiting from out of town, and in an effort to maximize our time hanging out while not missing out on WM live, I invited them over for dinner and a small watch party. Given their short stay in town, they asked if we could also invite some common acquaintances so they’d get time with everyone. These additional guests are OK folks I suppose, but whereas my best friend is a lapsed wrestling fan, these people were the kind of folks who legit didn’t realize that Dwayne Johnson started as the Rock. At various points throughout the night, the mask would slip from their faces, and they’d stop playing along, dropping the derisive cliches – “boy, they get awful close to each other in their spandex, maybe they’ll MAKE OUT!” or “[seeing the Shield for the first time] do they know they’re not REALLY a SWAT team?” or the classic, “this isn’t real, you know.” Their position was annoying, not because it was snide – it’s hard not to watch this with a bit of sarcasm, after all – but because it chose not to play along.
That’s the problem with these Cena promos. He doesn’t play along. And it’s deeper than just breaking kayfabe, because Reality Era Pipe Bomb blah blah blah. It’s the kid who throws “dynamite” during Paper Rock Scissors. It’s Michael Scott doing improv theater. Yeah, John, it’s fake, and Bray Wyatt isn’t really David Koresh meets Phil Robertson. You pointing that out doesn’t make you cool, it ruins our fun. It’s not appealing to the marginal fan, it’s appealing to the non-fan, the people laughing AT my little televised diversion simply because it exists.
he shouldnt be allowed to do these promos….
good comment
+ Rhodes
Yes. This stuff sucks for the other performers because they are trying to convince you that they are their character, who can be a silly thing. John Cena has the easiest time in the world doing that, because as Brandon once said (paraphase), “You know what John Cena’s real name is? John Cena”.
Once John Cena retires he can host a show on the WWE Network called ‘John Cena Ruins It All’:
“Hey Kane, you aren’t really the Undertaker’s brother, you’re just some guy”
“Undertaker, you aren’t really a zombie. I saw your balls in the locker room”
“Jake, you just rent those snakes”
“Abe Schwartz, you aren’t really a baseball, you are the Brooklyn Brawler”
“Giant Gonzales, you are not really muscular”
“Bella twins, we can easily tell you two apart”
“CM Punk, Pepsi is not better than Coke”
“John Cena, you win matches because of booking, not hustle”
and so on…
ty_webb, I couldn’t have said it better, well done.
“It’s Michael Scott doing improv theater.”
OH SHIT THAT’S EXACTLY WHO HE IS.
Open letter to John Cena he’ll never read:
The reason we “re-wrote your entrance music” in New Orleans isn’t because “some of us love you and some of us hate you and we bought a ticket so we get to have an opinion,” John. It is because you have intentionally suppressed the future of the WWE. You have continually stunted the growth of and at times completely destroyed the characters of those whom you have to work with. Calling Alberto Del Rio out on not owning his cars or photoshopping the Wyatt Family is just asinine. What you do does not legitimize yourself. It only deligimitizes everyone around you and the entire WWE as an extension.
You are the worst thing about wrestling, John Cena and you are largely responsible for the WWE’s continued failure on the stock market. Please understand this concept before it’s too late and you have sunk the good ship pro wrestling forever.
Yours truly,
The motherfucker who will hit you in the head with a brick if you don’t cut this shit out
@Trowa060
Couldn’t agree any more.
Bray is trying to do something nobody does in the WWE, complete and total character. If you buy in to his character, he takes on a long strange trip with a wierd hillbilly cultist who maybe has some connection to ghosts. That’s interesting, and it’s really good so far.
What does not help, and in fact hurts, if having fucking Cena stand there and point and say “HEY EVERYONE, THIS GUY IS ACTUALLY JUST A WRESTLER LIKE ME” and winking and nodding all the time.
I get his deal, he’s a product of the Attitude/Reality era we have been living since the early 90’s. I am glad there are characters and people like him, who break that 4th wall and hang a lampshade on wrestling At it’s core the world of pro graps is very silly and deserves light derision, the entire enterprise demands that we all play along while simultaneously acknowledging how goofy and childish it really is.
But, time and place. Cena’s winky-faces and nudge-nudge work and are fair game among the Santino’ and Foley’s of the world, guys whose characters also play off of the goofy unreal reality of the show. Keep it the fuck away from Bray. He is trying to do something we don’t see much anymore, be an actual all-the-time wrestling archetype. For those of us who love wrestling so much, please don’t ruin this John. Go make your millions and support the troops and winky-face and point at Santino or the Rock, leave the Wyatts alone. Let them be their own cool thing over in the corner with the Shield.
Wow. I must admit, I wasn’t expecting to be so excited about my first (and quite possibly, only, ever) top 10 comment. I’ve never been this happy…
I once reached the Top of the Mountain with a comment- can’t be taken from me….
I missed the first 90 minutes of the show last night putting my own little girls to bed, and hadn’t seen Warrior’s HoF speech (Mr. T’s momma made me fall asleep). But “the most awesome thing I’ve ever done is be your Dad” now has me sobbing at my desk. Life is really stupid sometimes.
Oh, and all of the F**K YOUs in the world to Cena and Orton for being the two assholes standing in front who couldn’t be bothered to take their own merch off for 2 f**king minutes and throw on a Warrior shirt. Seriously, guys. F**k you.
How do we feel about Layla and how handsy she is with the other Divas? She has a pretty solid reputation as an in ring molester, even here she very clearly feels up Emma when she pins her. Is it kind of awesome? Like I want to say it’s kind of awesome but that’s not being very progressive…
It really isn’t kind of awesome. It’s FUCKING awesome. Molayster is the greatest.
wasn’t she the one who grabbed AJ’s ass when she was tapping out to the black widow?? Layla being grabby is not a bad thing.
“I still kinda want Leo Kruger to step out of the Exotic Express with a machete and everyone forget Adam Rose existed.”
What if the Exotic Express is just an allegory for multiple personality disorder and we have no idea if Rose, Kruger or Random Businessman is going to walk out?
What if this becomes a full on Foley thing and Adam Rose is just Dude Love? Leo Kruger is the Cactus Jack persona?
@Axiel If that was the case, I couldn’t wait to see the Mankind persona.
Psychotic Easter Bunny for Mankind
No Harry Damien Sandow is The Easter Bunny haven’t you been watching wrestling?
– Thank you for that tribute video for Lady. She is THE BEST IN THE WORLD, IN THAT RING, ON THE DANCE FLOOR, EVEN AT SALSA, NOBODY CAN TOUCH HER!
– I would have restructured the tournament so we could have gotten Cesaro vs Del Rio. Thanks for ruining that, RVD.
– Anyone else find it hilarious that of all the Divas wearing Ultimate Warrior shirts, Eva and Cameron couldn’t take one night off from massacring theirs into a sexy cut?
LET ME TELL YOU A PERSONAL STORY ABOUT FANDANGO! All right, so we’re doing this dancing entrance [mic cuts off]
Gotta admit…I did not hate Eva’s “touch up” of the shirt
*Eva, Cameron and Dolph
Now I’m kinda sad that AJ was out this week. I’d like to see her in a cut-up UW shirt and Big E. in an UW bib.
I don’t like where Emma is at now, but I think it’s a way to introduce her and she has the talent to recover. At some point Santino has to move on to (insert new Diva) and she’ll be able to blossom on her own.
Also, I’m hoping Shamus’ dominance leads to him losing to Cesaro in the finals! And the Cesaro/Heyman dynamic is a bit odd. I think a better crowd could handle it better…but it just confuses Alabama greatly.
With you on Emma. At least she’s there and she has her own thing as dumb as it might be. She’ll have as good of a shot as any of them have of making it once she’s clear of Santino.
Emma will be fine. Remember Beth Phoenix was saddled up in a comedy couple with Santino and she made it out alive. Honestly the problem isn’t even that she’s paired with Santino, the problem is that they throw them together and don’t let her DO anything. They give their matches 45 seconds, in their backstage skits he does all the talking and she just kinda reacts, when they come out to the ring they walk out to his entrance music etc. It’s fine to make them a duo but at least make the young up-and-comer the focal point of the duo since she’s the one you’re trying to introduce everyone to.
When the announcers mention that Santino is more into Emma than the other way around as they did last time, much is saved.
What if Kane’s mask is like the mask from Splatterhouse? The mask is the real Kane and Glenn Jacobs is just his human host.
Does that mean Kane and Daniel Bryan are still friends? And the entire idea of sicking Kane on Bryan next week backfires into a hug it out moment? Because if that is the case, I AM SO DOWN YOU HAVE NO IDEA
what @Axiel said!
Bo Dallas is the living embodiment of those annoying Seize the Day messages your less cool friends post on your Facebook wall.
WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU? I wish I had friends that were like Bo Dallas.
Obviously, I agree 100% with the photoshop Cena promo analysis. But don’t you find it a little hypocritical that this site is always posting memes and things of that nature. Like this juvenile jokes aren’t funny, but these ones over here are. Not to sound high and mighty or whatever, but I don’t think any of those things resemble anything humorous.
when we post memes on With Leather we are not doing so in response to a murderous group of cultist hillbillies threatening our legacies and trying to physically end us
Most of the times, Brandon… you’re not “doing so in response to a murderous group of cultist hillbillies threatening our legacies and trying to physically end us”, most of the times.
I’d love it if some right-wing attention whore went on Fox News to decry Triple H’s liberal indoctrination agenda.
Since “believe in Evolution” was uttered from the mouth of the number one bad guy on the show, I’d love it if some left-wing attention whore went on MSNBC to decry Triple H’s conservative indoctrination agenda.
As a Yankee whose Yankee parents moved to southeastern Alabama in 2009, the Alabama Ten Count was a legitimate spit take moment for me. I just finished wiping sprayed water off of my desk, and thankfully I didn’t need that sushi menu anymore.
one of brandon’s best jokes ever.
EVERY . SINGLE . WORD!
Jack Swagger will jump Cesaro in the finals of the IC tournament sending Sheamus to Extreme Rules to fight Big E and setting up a Jack Swagger/Cesaro match off of a tired ass trope instead of focusing on all the storyline interactions the two had that led to the team breaking up.
Or we really could be in the era of creative booking post WM30 but damn, it’s been a week and I’m already pessmistic again.
“My cat knew he was gonna do the roll-up with his legs.”
To be fair, your cat knows more about wrestling than most.
who is the guy to the right of swagger? that’s who i was tryin to figure out
Guy in hoodie? Batista in his Gracie merch.
As long as this Rusev thing leads to Big E in an extra small American flag singlet defending our nation’s honor I’ll be a happy man.
I wanted to come here and make a comment on how insane everything has been, or how childish “good guys” really are on this show, or how Dolph Ziggler is basically the saddest pile of bleached meat I’ve ever seen. But damn, Lana, guys. Lana.
She’s unreasonably pretty.
I hope they keep the Total divas nonsense far away from her and just let her be singularly stunning.
That would be for the best. Just keep her as awesome manager of someone while I feel weird in the pants area.
I will be damned if I have ever laughed at anything harder than I laughed at that Jack Swagger Knock Knock joke. My brain is weird.
Also, the Bray Wyatt-Bo Dallas voice reminded me of one of my favorite promos of his.
“Jason, I’m a monster.”
[www.dailymotion.com]
WHAT THE HELL?! THAT WAS THE SUPER COOL BRAY WYATT I ALWAYS WISHED FOR!
User bsdb posted this in the results thread earlier. Lana in her pre-WWE days:
[bustedcoverage.com]
+внимание
DAAAAAAAAYUUUUUUUUUM SOOOOOOOON
Mother of God
Is it just me or does Hornswaggle with combed hair look a LOT like one Brandon Stroud?
he really doesn’t and this is tired as shit
That’s for the courts to decide, and I’ve never seen it mentioned on here, so apologies.
@Hambone You may be right, but then again, all white people look the same to me.
My guess with Paige is that they’re building a story arc from shy/barely holding it together to ultimate badass/Antidiva; let’s just hope is a brief arc.
Also, if any wrestler gave me cookies once, i’d be a mark for life (applies to non-wrestlers as well).
I’m pretty sure that Cesaro said in an interview recently that Big Show and Henry would be extremely difficult/ impossible to swing because of their body shapes.
[www.youtube.com]
kayfabe
I don’t buy the conspiracy-theory, I think the main reason for utting Heyman and Cesaro together is hat Heyman is by far the best hype-monger in WWE, and Cesaro have som many hype-worthy accomplishments. And to save Cesaro from a full blown face-turn. I much prefer him as a 3. option, so Evolution can be the true heels. Meanwhile he, and Lesnar, can be beyond the mortal bound of “good and evil” and just be ass-kickers extraordinaire who eeryone, heel or face alike, fears.
This is a random-ass question, but did you post this from your mobile device? The grammar, syntax, and punctuation all suggest you’ve got an excellent grasp of the English language, but there are some weird-ass misspelling and whatnot that confounded me.
Yes. Guess my smartphone outwitted me. No English dictionary means autocorrect sometimes just throws it’s hands in the air halfway through a word, and try to substitute some half-assed Norwegian. Oh well, hopefully the meaning got through.
I hope they do what they did the last time The Shield caught a beat down and have them pick everyone off in revenge. That’d be fantastic.
Can somebody mention to Danielle that she can buy Willow’s Umbrella?
I don’t know if I’m the only one not already listening to Steve Austin’s podcast, but I checked it out this week because he’s got an interview with Paul Heyman. It’s pretty interesting. The episode is over 90 minutes long, and I guess they talked so much that there’s a part two coming on Thursday.
Both of Austin’s podcast are great as is Jim Ross’s. Talk is Jericho is getting great ratings but I just don’t have time to follow all of this at once. I bet it’s good also.
Listen to Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana. I forget to keep up with it but it is hilarity x100. Gives a lot of insight into the world of the indies.
Can you uh, not go out of your way to shit on Xavier Woods whenever he shows up? We get it, you don’t like him, and he’s not exactly a great wrestler but man it’s just coming off as excessively hateful now.
True. It was a thirty second squash where Xavier got in no offense. I personally thought it would be the kind of Xavier Woods Brandon might be okay with. Did seem harsh to worst him, but it’s his opinion column. If we don’t like it, we can always ask for our money back.
I do not like his wrestling so when he’s on the show my instincts are “tell the people I don’t like his wrestling.” I would’ve done the same for Ryder or whoever.
thank you, sheamus has been bothering me for a while now with his ‘albino cena’ gimmick. only the big show was allowed to beat him. i was really looking forward to swagger/cesaro in the finals, but as soon as he got sheamus in the ankle lock, i knew that wasn t going to happen since the dude never ever ever taps…ever
oh well, at least maybe i ll get to see barrett vs cesaro
It sucks when a bad guy like Swagger can have such a creative way of locking in his submission and you know a “good” guy like Sheamus won’t tap, thus making it pointless. Next time a top non-Cena face is on break, they should have Swags (or whoever) kayfabe break the guy’s ankle or arm or whatever, he taps, to reinvigorate submissions.
I was kinda worried about this episode. Last year’s post-post Mania RAW was one of the absolute WORST. Thankfully, while this one wasn’t as good as the Post Mania RAW, it was at least still fun.
I love Paige, but I so want Tamina to superkick her jaw halfway across the ocean while AJ cackles. I cannot wait for this feud to start!
Pretty disappointed AJ didn’t sneak in from the crowd in a hoodie to cheap-shot Paige. I’m looking forward to their match most of all.
So… seems like you got your wish. AJ seems to be on break, cause Tamina won a Battle Royal on Main Event to get to face Paige at Extreme Rules.
Ehh…I’ll take it.
Ever since Tamina started superkicking people more often, I’ve liked her a bit more.
As someone who absolutely loathed Warrior I found myself slowly charmed by his return, with his death washing away old bad feelings. I always assumed he was going to live to 90 just to spite people. And I’m truly sad he won’t.
ON a happier note! Why don’t they count title defenses? “Daniel Bryan has defended the WWE title 83 times”? And instead of feuding him with Kane while Evolution is in the main event (:sigh: I, too, remember the summer of 2004) why not have him do a “fighting champion” gimmick?
“Why don’t they count title defenses?”
I know, right?! I never thought about it much before, but after reading brandon mentioning it here and then reading how NJPW’s heavyweight champion kazuchika okada is near breaking some record of most title defenses in one reign, I started to really, really want someone to investigate and list the records and for WWE to make it the center of some storyline! (maybe the guys at voices of wrestling can do that? they love doing these kinds of things.)
Main Event live thread, yay or nay? Swags/Show could be good and there might be a surprise or two. I’ll be here till 8:10, anybody responds I’ll make some bad jokes.
Ok, hopefully next week has some bigger matches. Recap of this week’s: El Torito and Hornswaggle (2-1/2MB) are feuding (though not for the Cruiserweight title), BNB should wrestle exclusively in front of Limey’s, AJ’s on break or something so Tamina won a Battle Royal to face Paige, Eva Marie took the sickest bump when she was eliminated, Zeb is hilarious (WE DON’T MISS THE SWISS), Swagger stole the Paige Turner as a transitional move and can wrestle a perfect match and still lose to a stationary punch.
Man, that was a ‘Diva’s match? Because it didn’t look like a Diva’s match. GIrls were bringing the heat like I’d never seen them do before on WWE. And I”m fine with a scientific submission for the finish. Very nice.
Isn’t it amazing how people take the women seriously when they’re treated like pro wrestlers?
I haven’t been so angry watching TV as I was when Cena began his whole, “LOL you think you scary but dis is fake jack so you just playing pretend cause I’m Cena who wear regular clothing cause LOL you just not scary jack.” I swear I heard Cole begin his douchey chuckle the second Bray began responding to Cena, which not only pissed me off, but scared me. Could it really be that easy to absolutely negate and destroy something so great? I seriously fucking hope not, but that was not a good sign. I mean, it’s patently obvious how unproductive and destructive that sort of shit is.
When Austin mocked The Rock early in their rivalry, for example (“I challenge you to get yourself a decent haircut. I challenge you to flush yourself down a commode.”), it was flippant and trivial. It wasn’t attempting destroying who The Rock was, or what he based himself as. On the flip side, I could see how The Rock wasn’t helping, like when he mocked The Undertaker’s “Mickey Mouse tattoos.” Fuck you, Rock. You were cooler as Rocky Maivia and when your theme song was a chilled out, smug “Ya smell what The Rock is cookin’?” rather than “IF YA SMEEELLL…”
I actually HATE the Rybaxel mash-up. It’s reminiscent of the Rhodes Brotherhood theme, which I also do not like. The only positive of the latter theme is that the base of it is Goldust’s awesome theme. Why couldn’t they have had Axel’s amazing theme with someone yelling “Ryback Rulez!” randomly or maybe some of the guitar parts of that song thrown in there once or twice? I do need to give credit where it’s due, however, as the Rybaxel mash-up is at least thoughtfully done (in that they tried pretty hard to slow down the Mr. Perfect theme and match its pitch and tone to Ryback’s theme).
The booking of Paige is certainly an odd one. I think if anyone wants to get all smarky and shit, you could argue that the underwhelming way they’ve booked Emma was at least predictable. She has a very difficult and nuanced character to understand, even if her biggest trait is dancing all silly and cute and the like. But Paige could be a real page turner (could not resist that); she could have a serious impact as her character was a serious competitor. Now she’s timid and uncertain? I don’t get it. Then again, Summer Rae is absolutely awesome in all capacity so there’s hope.
Evolution returning is pretty cool. I’ve got nothing bad to say about it, although the Instagram photo they put up makes them look like the naked, intergalactic con-artist thieves from that one Futurama movie.
I do miss thanking Mr. Sandow for being awesome, though. I won’t waste any hope on that coming back but still… *looks wistfully out the window while it rains*
It’s actually raining.
Also: I thought the advancing participant nameplate was hilariously overly wordy. “‘Intercontinental Championship Tournament’ So-and-so advances in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament for a chance at the Intercontinental Championship.” A simple graphic of the IC title and the word “Advances” would have sufficed, but I’m glad they went their route. It’s like it was written by the Randall Kenneth Orton Corporation Expository and Medical Concern.
I’ll never not +1 over-explaining orton jokes. also, I’m with you about missing thanking Mr. Sandow for being such a great character and performer.
Open letter to John Cena he’ll never read:
The reason we “re-wrote your entrance music” in New Orleans isn’t because “some of us love you and some of us hate you and we bought a ticket so we get to have an opinion,” John. It is because you have intentionally suppressed the future of the WWE. You have continually stunted the growth of and at times completely destroyed the characters of those whom you have to work with. Calling Alberto Del Rio out on not owning his cars or photoshopping the Wyatt Family is just asinine. What you do does not legitimize yourself. It only deligimitizes everyone around you and the entire WWE as an extension.
You are the worst thing about wrestling, John Cena and you are largely responsible for the WWE’s continued failure on the stock market. Please understand this concept before it’s too late and you have sunk the good ship pro wrestling forever.
Yours truly,
The motherfucker who will hit you in the head with a brick if you don’t cut this shit out
As someone who’s 2nd favorite wrestler is John Cena, I have to say that promo was…..irritatingly bad. Come on Jern don’t make me hate you.
are you @JoeySplashwater AKA typical ROH fan?
Does this mean if CM PUNK comes back as a corporate stooge he gets to use Ace of Spades as his theme song?
It’s a joke “archetype” that I can see having a long life. We can all remember where it started, by a hero named Lester.