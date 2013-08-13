The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/12/13: The Last Episode Before SummerSlam, Jack

Pre-show notes:

– We appreciate your comments, likes, shares, tweets and other things. Your support keeps the column moving forward. Our end game: me sitting criss-cross applesauce in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania, making stink eyes at Maria Menounos or Snooki or whoever while I derisively live blog about them mid-match.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– GIFs via Jerusalem at Punchsport Pagoda.

– It looks like I’ll be taking care of the SummerSlam report, so be sure to be back here on Monday afternoon to check that out. Also, hang out for our live thread this weekend. It’ll be fun, I swear. You’re better at keeping up with it than you think.

Please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 12, 2013.