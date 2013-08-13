The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/12/13: The Last Episode Before SummerSlam, Jack

– We appreciate your comments, likes, shares, tweets and other things. Your support keeps the column moving forward. Our end game: me sitting criss-cross applesauce in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania, making stink eyes at Maria Menounos or Snooki or whoever while I derisively live blog about them mid-match.
That Total Divas-sponsored match segment recap sounds like it was Powered by The Cheat.
If it were Powered by The Cheat, there would have been 100 percent more Casio beats and gruff half on-beat rapping. Which would have made it awesome.
Featuring DJ The Stick and DJ Gabriel.
I miss Homestar so much.
i love the cheat.
Ambrose saying he’s not losing unless of ghost of Andre wins is, to me, like when Pedro Martinez told media in a post game interview to “Wake up the Babe, maybe I’ll drill him in the ass, too.” Totally fantastic.
Did you catch that guy with the “Here Comes Mongo!” sign during the Mr. McMahon-Triple H segment? That was me.
there was a screencap of it on this thread:
The fuck did you just link to?
If nobody claims to have seen your sign when they watched RAW I’m pretty sure that means you have to change your user name.
I said it last night, and I’ll say it again — F*ck Bleacher Report.
@GenuineFiber It’s a real link to a forum, here’s a link to the actual picture
mods delete the other link
BOOM. Had nothing to do with Bleacher Report. Those assholes are the worst.
anyone just catch the 5 minute total divas promo during the sumerslam press conference?
No, did something happen?
not at all. but at that point i was already worn out by a tons of funk intro, and a triple h speech.
Ah HHH was there, that means nothing happened.
If Big Show ever retires, I have the perfect way to write him off. Have him get leveled by a bomb only to reveal that he broke apart into Karl Anderson.
My hope for SummerSlam (since Trips is already inserted into it) is that Bryan beats Cena for the title, then Vince comes rushing out with Orton yelling at him to cash in the briefcase. Orton punts Bryan in the head (and turns into a Corporate heel) but HHH Pedigrees him and Bryan covers for the pin. That way Bryan still has the title and maybe we can get Orton and HHH in self contained segments for the next couple of months.
My son on seeing Big Show: Are those pajama jeans?
oh you guys, dbry just had the most adorable appearance during the summerslam press conference. openly nervous because this was the first one he was ever invited to, saying that he felt uncomfortable in the suit behind the podium.
by the end of it, it was as if he was trying to tear the pits in his coat with YESing.
YES! YES! YES! I’m hopeful that Bryan will leave SummerSlam the new WWE champion!
So my prediction is: Triple H pedigrees Cena, Daniel Bryan gets the dirty win, then Orton comes in and cashes in, winning the title in 18 seconds.
Or could this be that HHH and Vince were in cahoots all along and we will get a corporate Evolution stable when they help Orton win the belt when he cashes in?
Supposedly there’s a McMahon Family Feud going into Wrestlemania.
Oh good, those are always super entertaining.
I’ve heard that too, but I figured I tease an Evolution reunion for the heck of it.
Really surprised Brandon let Trips’ “I can’t hear you there are 15,000 people chanting my name” comment go. That’s the HHHest thing ever.
If McMahon and HHH are actually in cahoots, all of this will make sense. Otherwise the HHH grandstanding is just ick to the 50th power…
Brandon make have blacked out from that.
Bryan wins with the small package, Vince brings out Orton, HHH pedigrees Orton, HHH’s music plays as the show goes off the air.
via the white board in Triple H’s office:
D-Bry wins. D-Bry’s music hits. I pedigree him about four seconds later. Then I pedigree Cena. Then I pedigree every single fan in the arena. Then I pedigree myself. Because, as Natch used to say, to be the man you gotta beat the man, and I’m totally the man.
You know Triple H has toyed around with the idea of wrestling himself more than once.
“…he seems like a guy who has busted his asshole for the last decade and a half…”
So…X-Pac, then?
+Rhodes
Good one about X-PAC
Also – that Brock interview that Brandon mentions, was that the same one that aired on Smackdown?
Yeah! So good.
Seriously, watch Smackdown guys. It s not entirely shit.
that’s the reason that I didn’t like it on RAW.
a month ago, I stopped caring entirely and couldn’t bear it anymore. and now, I only watch it on youtube and skip it all the way to the shots that interest me (which aren’t that few lately, thankfully)
It s true that most of the best segments are just repeated on Raw, but they occasionally have a really good match. I mean the Shield were beaten properly for the first time in a great Smackdown match and a couple weeks ago the main event was a triple threat between Randy Orton, RVD and Christian, which sounds as dull as dull gets but it was actually really entertaining.
yeah ! those are 2 of my favourite main events this year AND they were on smackdown !
I remember that first time the shield lost that I had many more emotions than I’ve ever felt during a wwe show in as long as I could remember ! I was happy for bryan, sad for the shield, angry on wwe, excited for what’s next, surprised by what happened, etc … !
that triple threat match was recommended to me by someone and after I watched it I became a fan of orton and christian again and somewhat of a fan of rvd ! it was THAT good !
I just wish that wwe didn’t ignore all these things and would’ve talked about them MORE AND MORE AND MORE ! because the shield losing the first match should’ve been the most important thing ! and because talking about who christian beat to get the world title from the first time and who beat him for it 5 days later just before this match where he gets redemption and becomes the 1.contender would’ve made it that much more important as well.
I enjoyed Cena’s nonsensical comparison of himself and the American Flag. Yep, good ol’ John “Stars and Bars” Cena.
Yeah, that was pretty amazing. All it needed was a HHH interruption to let people know that HE is the one who is like the American flag, plus the Canadian and Mexican flags, plus every other flag that ever has or ever will exist and no one will ever be more flag than him.
I’m telling you all the big swerve here is that Daniel Bryan leaves Summerslam as the new corporate champ having been in cahoots with Vince the whole time. Why? because we can’t have nice things.
To me that wouldn’t be awful, if anything it might get Bryan to just stop repeating his catch phrase like a trained monkey.
If this leads to D Bry being a heel where he is just better than everyone and becomes Mr. Small Package, I’d be fine with that.
As would I. I like Dbry, I just hate how he’s only YES YES YES, or NO NO NO for the masses. Its kind of like how stone cold got later in his career when it was just hitting the same boring verbal spots and drinking beer.
How will you like it if it means DBry is going to get pants by Trips every week?
I would actually like it. I can’t lie. I might feel guilty about it though …
I’m with you themosayet. If you can’t turn Cena, you need compelling antagonists. I’m not as high on Henry and ADR as the rest of the board.
And in terms of provoking a strong reaction? A lot of Bryan’s appeal is that he’s the guy “who bucked the system” and made it on his own merits despite all of the things working against him. What if he decides to turn and give the wrestler’s version of Kevin Spacey from “Swimming with Sharks”:
“Look, I can appreciate this. I was young too, I felt just like you. Hated authority, hated all my bosses, thought they were full of shit. Look, it’s like they say, if you’re not a rebel by the age of 20, you got no heart, but if you haven’t turned establishment by 30, you’ve got no brains. Because there are no story-book romances, no fairy-tale endings. So before you run out and change the world, ask yourself, “What do you really want?”
It provides a real chasm in motivation between Punk and Bryan, changes Orton’s chase for the title and gives something for Bryan’s challengers to sink their teeth into. There’s a lot of ways the WWE could go with this but that’s a possibility that I’d enjoy.
X-Pac is most notable for having the worst catchphrase in wrestling history, “Your ass is grass – and I’m gonna smoke it.”
That’s right, his catchphrase was, essentially, “I smoke ass.”
Have you ever heard the Cannabis diss track on LL Cool J? Cannabis talks about “eating ass”.
You think thats bad you should have heard it when he was dating Chyna.
“Your ass is a clitadick and I’m going to awkwardly perform oral sex on it.”
“You are a parody of wrestling” is the best of all the bests that ever bested.
I ve always found it confusing when they blend reality and fantasy like that. It s strange Daniel Bryan making fun of Cena for not being a real wrestler, because in storyline terms he s the greatest wrestler in the world, maybe ever, he always wins and has done for a really long time. It just makes Daniel Bryan look kinda dumb. I wish they would just stay in character the whole time, like…you know, the rest of fiction.
+Bryan
what romanticrobot said.
I actually really hated both of what bryan and cena said. cena because he basicly was just repeating his exact same promo that he’s been repeating for I don’t know how many years now. and bryan because f*ck getting out of kayfabe after punk made it cool that one time. also because cena can wrestle alright.
just like brandon said, it was good for me because it sounded real ! because they said it with passion ! not because it was real for real …
Here’s a totally kayfabe way of interpreting what Bryan was saying: John Cena is a button-masher with a Sega Gensis turbo controller.
He wins every time, sure, but he does it without skill & with the help of PEDs.
So, I think Bryan just accused Cena of juicing.
Brandon, when you said “wrestling is not real, and as depressing as it sounds, Eva Marie is just as legitimately “a wrestler” as Daniel Bryan. She’s not a GOOD wrestler by any stretch, but they both have the same job description.” I have to disagree. I think the word you’re looking for is Sports Entertainer. I think that’s what D Bry was trying to get across. Cena can entertain and look like a superhuman, but Daniel Bryan is an actual, professionally trained wrestler.
Yeah, I’m with ya.
It’s kind of like how Radiohead still makes “music,” but I have a hard time calling anything they do these days a “song”… :)
It still doesn’t make it any less wrong.
They all have the same job. They’re all wrestlers. I can’t go into a restaurant and say the good servers are food servers, but the bad servers are “waiters.”
Brandon, you’re ignoring WWE’s concerted effort to make sure everybody knows their talent are NOT “wrestlers.”
It’s become a fourth wall moment every time somebody uses The W Word.
So, to follow your example, it’s like going to a restaurant and saying “Excuse me, waiter” and then the owner of the restaurant interrupts you and says “Huh huh huh, I think you mean Food Hero.” or something equally lame.
Interesting takes. I just agree that Bryan and Cena give the impression that they view their job descriptions differently and I thought Bryan and Cena have sold those differences beautifully.
A consideration: all of our speculation centers around Daniel Bryan NOT turning heel. What if he works with McMahon, cuts his hair and beard after Summerslam, and turns heel with some help from Vince?
I would think that would be like when Eddie Guerrero turned heel and it lasted for about a month before crowd reactions turned him face again.
They need heels. And Punk-Cena remains one of my favourite matches to watch partially because of all of the outside shenanigans. There’s a lot of balls in play and two guys that are capable of putting on a very good match. The main event looks like fun.
it sure still does ! it just doesn’t as much as before with hhh in it, too, now.
Its kind of sad how poor Natalya is at wrestling. I mean the women’s division sucks as it is, to stand out and be terrible at even that is a new level of sad.
I actually agreed with the report when it came to that, I m just not a Natalya fan either.
I just don’t f*cking goddamn understand why paige, emma, sara del rey AND EVEN SUMMER RAE aren’t wrestling on f*cking goddamned RAW ! they are even more beautiful and sexy and cool than all the those women !! it’s not just that they can outwrestle them !
I don’t expect the L.A. crowd to be as merciless as a Chicago or New York crowd; but the Natalya/Bella/whoever match at Summerslam deserves all the indifference or derision it’s going to get.
These days I’m seeing Vince more and more as Bruce Dickinson producing Blue Oyster Cult. “That segment was good…but it could have used a little more Triple H.”
Great piece, Brandon. Really appreciated the breakdown of Cody’s not-quite-maybe-really? face turn.
That Divas match was so beyond bad, I can only assume it was scripted on purpose to be featured on Total Divas Season 2.
I’ll have to disagree with Cody. I liked how he was owning up to attacking Sandow and being a dick about it. He even commented that Sandow is smarter than he is and he’s just carnie folk.
It didn’t seem full face turn more of a tweener setting up an attack kind of thing.
Yeah, I didn t mind Cody on commentary. I thought he even seemed kind of humble by pretty much admitting he s been a bit of a dick lately too.
the thing is, while he has been a “bit” (I don’t know how all the attacks he did are just a “bit”) of a d*ck lately, sandow hasn’t done anything “wrong” more than just ONE attack on rhodes backstage and ONE “making fun of the other’s family and making it personal (even though it was already personal)” line.
it’s like the opposite of that fued with punk and heyman and his guys ! the good guy is the one that starts it by doing “wrong” things and doing them a LOT ! and the bad guy only manages to get the upper-hand on them just once.
and before anyone tries to explain it to me, I still don’t find sandow taking the case from cody’s hands on MITB a “wrong” thing. even cody doesn’t find it a “wrong” thing ! he admits that he would’ve done the same thing ! and they said multiple times before it that they agreed about everyone going for himself and the better man to win.
I find I m a lot happier if I ignore the King Cole propaganda machine about who s supposed to be the hero and villain. It s a lot better if you just look at the show and make up your own mind. Sandow is the lovable character who doesn t understand the emotions of other people and fails to see why Cody might be upset with him. And Cody is the proud son of a champion who takes things too personally and acts rashly from time to time.
Then both of them come out as flawed but likable in their own weird ways and you re just looking forward to seeing them going head to head with one another and resolving their differences, hopefully with a a solemn handshake at the end. Shades of grey are always much more fascinating than black and white.
I just don’t see it the same way. Sandow gleefully stomped on Cody’s dreams (in order to reach his own) and then began demeaning him about it. Wrestling problems are solved by fighting. Given what the industry is about, I’m not sure I buy that Cody’s flaws are as glaring as Sandow’s are.
It’s been a good build for two entertaining guys that were stuck in going nowhere roles. I’ll give the WWE a solid B on this one.
@romanticrobot
EXACTLY ! the only “reason~” I’m hating this fued is : cole and lawler !
without them, this is one of my top 3 fueds going at the moment with punk/heyman/lesnar/axel(?) and wyatt/kane !
Next Monday, Scott Hall reveals that he got a direct message from Triple H’s Twitter account to “stick the winner” of the main event.
It’s really distressing how little the WWE trusts its performers. The build for Bryan/Cena was going well, gathering a lot of excitement and, as much as I didn’t like the MizTV stuff (all Cena promos are WORSTS, especially when he tries to break the fourth wall) last night, had built into a very solid reason to buy the PPV. Instead, the McMahons get their gritty paws on it and then doom it to clusterfuckdom with HHH. Why can’t we just have a damn match? You already have Orton possibly showing up at the end! Why does HHH have to be around? Why do any of these chucklefucks need to be on TV? Nobody likes them! If you like HHH/McMahons on your TV, you should stop watching! It’s distressing!
Essentially, a non-gimmicked Bryan/Cena match would have been the first real reason to give WWE money in a long, long time. And now they’ve burst my confidence in ever doing anything right ever again. Grow a spine, Creative. Just do anything except the keepaway you are doing right now to anyone who might dare think John Cena is the most boring person.
I’m still hoping for a Dbry win spearheaded by the Wyatt Family, and Dbry turns out to the be the fourth member of their stable (the power of the beard cult). It would also work with why they Wyatt’s started off attacking Kane (so that they could seperate Bryan from his dead weight). Bray Wyatt eater of Worlds and owner of the WWE champion.
I ve always tried to defend HHH, but seriously I was looking forward to Bryan/Cena even more than both Kane/Wyatt and Punk/Lesnar, probably the most I ve wanted to see a main event since getting back into wrestling but now with HHH tacked on I don t want to see it anywhere near as much as I wished to previously. Isn t that a sign that inserting him into stories is just detrimental to your product?
Agreed.I just got back into watching wrestling and honestly every time I see a member of the McMahon family I change the channel or hit mute. HHH throwing himself in that match makes NO sense like others have sent is just a reason to put himself in a main event ….jackass.
I, too, didn’t like that mizTV segment (especially wit cena shooting~) but still were ready to see a match that is “THE best match of the year” above all the other f*cking awesome matches this year ! but then the mcmahon nation attacked …
also, why is cena f*cking fine with hhh refereeing ?! doesn’t he remember “how” he lost to punk at summerslam 2011 any-f*cking-more ?
Definitely a missed worst, there. Cena can’t think of anybody better than HHH to ref his match at Summerslam. Apparently he’s forgotten all of two years ago, the last time this exact same person guest refereed in his WWE championship match at this exact same event and cost him the championship due to a bad call, missing the foot on the ropes. Sounds like just the guy Cena should want in there this year.
Nattie isn’t that bad of a wrestler. She had a rough night last night. But she has had perfectly cromulent matches in the past. I wouldn’t say she’s bad at her job.
I do wonder if she’s just given up and resigned her fate as an eternal joke character. I can’t necessarily blame her for doing that! She really needs to go on NXT and help develop that show’s promising women’s division.
I don’t think any of the ladies on NXT need Nattie dragging down their segments to be honest. Maybe she should go to TNA or something.
The worst part is that the crowd really only cheers diva-wise for Kaitlyn and Nattie. And honestly I havent given 2 craps about the divas division since Beth Phoenix was the champ anyway so im biased
Well you’re about on par with how the WWE management thinks of the Diva’s division. The issue of course is they don’t know what they want to do with the divas.
Are they just slutty arm candy promoting their recent playboy pictorial, or an actual female division of the wrestling side of the business and its as important for them to be able to do a snap mare as snap on their bra. Management and the writing goes back and forth on this issue and its not really hard to see why no one gives a shit who is the Diva’s champ, because the writers sure as fuck dont.
I honestly think that the Divas division lost focus when Awesome Kong left. It would’ve been easier to give her the belt and have her destroy everything for 2-3 years. But remember it took god knows how long to get the tag team division right so we will revisit this convo in 2021
Definately Kong getting pregnant screwed up a lot of work they were going to do with the Diva’s divison (and probably highlighted McMahon’s insecurity with the division).
And how is the tag division in good shape? I mean for a while there it was Dbry and Kane beating up the prime time players, than they gave the belts to the shield who uhh don’t wrestle in the tag division that often. I mean until the shield promo last night I’d forgotten they were all title holders at all.
Maybe Not necessarily the title holders (though really, who do you see taking the belts from them?), but the fact that they actually have tag teams and stables. Sure they may not be the best, but its better than pairing 2 random guys together and not giving them a team name and giving them the belts. That’s not cool either
True they have real tag teams again for the time being (until they break them up like they did Dbry and Kane who were the longest title holders prior to the shield and were exactly as you described).
I mean Rhodes Scholar is already broke up and they never really got a good shot at the belts. I guess I just think the Tag division is in sorry shape, and still subject to “oh shit john cena and randy orton on the same team, TAG DIVISION IS OVER!”
It was a group fumble.
– Nattie shouldn’t have dropped the hold until she heard the bell and the crowd’s reaction.
– AJ shouldn’t have tapped when the hold was broken.
– The ref shouldn’t have turned his back at the scripted end of the match.
If anything, they wouldn’t have gotten into that much trouble if they went an extra minute to setup another Sharpshooter, instead of just standing around for 10 seconds and putting on another Sharpshooter.
+1 Redshirt. If one of the three do something interesting, we might be talking about a phenomenal save after a fuck up. We’re not because it was a group fumble.
Just when I thought you couldn’t possibly be any more of a snarky smark douche, you go and do something like this… and totally redeem yourself!
Serious though, I agreed with most of what you said. I normally like to give most of the guys who are unanimously hated by the internet folk the benefit of the doubt, but Triple H coming out after Cena and Bryan started to get into it was just obnoxiously brutal. I don’t even mind that he’s the special guest ref, because I think a cluster fuck finish at SummerSlam, if done right, could still be incredibly exciting and propel Bryan into massive stardom.(e.g., Foley winning first WWF championship), but he just belly flopped all over the momentum of that segment by coming out. What made it even funnier, to me, was that Bryan had just got done talking about how some superstars are just looking to steal the spotlight. It would have been better if Orton just came out, instead. I could understand it from the perspective that he would be showing them that it’s not as simple as one man wins and one man loses… that he is the monkey wrench in the situation that could make it go terribly wrong for the both of them. But Triple H coming out the way that he did, and the people actually chanting his name? That was just… wow. Awful.
Perhaps the lesson to be learned here is that if you disagree with me from time to time, it doesn’t make me a bad person.
Whoa whoa whoa lets not say things we can’t take back.
As someone posting anonymously under the guise of an ex-sports star, with a T-Rex as a profile picture, I cannot make any promises that I won’t lash out at you again if I disagree with you on something. However, I will take it under consideration.
the thing that hurt the most and triple h arriving was that the segment needed to end literally the moment his music came on. bryan had just buried cena, and his own music hitting would have been his chance to piss on the grave.
instead, h came out for no reason at all as it turned out. and if his intention was to play peacemaker, it can be done by wandering out WITHOUT the music hitting. but even the role of peacemaker was pointless, because bryan made it clear that he wasn’t going to hit him back.
Being bad guy does not make you, bad…guy! – Zangief
There are actually THREE sides to the sport entertainment spectrum: sports (Mr. Small Package), entertainment (John Cena T-Shirt Machine), and “Attitude Era is the ONLY good era”. WWE’s just making a smart business move and guaranteeing that all their bases are covered for the main event of the second biggest PPV of the year. One could certainly ask if adding Triple H to the main event will generate any more buys, but I’m sure their line of reasoning is that it won’t lose any buys either.
You can’t forget about the side that wants Brock Lesnar coming in to wreck sh*t
I’m just kind of surprised that people are saying they are less interested in Cena-Bryan with HHH. Cena only loses when some weird stuff starts happening (same as Austin, Rock and Hogan when they were the guys). HHH being involved ups the possibility of that happening. For the first time since he was wrestling Punk, it really feels like Cena might have a credible challenge.
you see, blackhawksfan, this is the problem.
we all want that story to be about bryan being the first guy to actually beat cena CLEAN ! unlike punk that one time !
with hhh shenanigans in the way, and orton, and mcmahon, and brad maddox, and stephanie mcmahon, etc … it just takes away from the real 2 stars that deserve the spotlight shining on them : cena and bryan !
we want a shoot straightout wrestling match. THE match of the year. nothing more ! just that !
I just can t stand shenanigans, they basically make an entire match pointless, and HHH being there virtually guarantees that. I d rather see Cena beat Bryan clean than seeing Bryan win via cheating.
I won’t be satisfied until punk vs bork is settled in a taipai death match
When was the last time HHH looked the least bit vulnerable? Was it when Foley showed up as Cactus Jack in 2000?
Probably when he was still going by Hunter Hearst Helmsley and he had I think Sable? As a valet.
In HHHis defense, he DID look shook when Foley revealed Cactus Jack.
Wasn’t he pretty vulnerable against Batista?
I think that up until the end of 2005-2006, hhh wasn’t the worst thing ever for all of us yet.
Triple H was my favorite wrestler from the first time he used the sledgehammer (against Mankind, right?), through his first title run, clear up through most of the McMahon-Helmsley Era. It gets fuzzy for me after that, b/c I was in college, and had better things to do than keep up with WWE religiously (sadly, now I’m back to not having anything better to do).
Anyway, Triple H was just sort of ‘there’ after that. I guess he was around, but I didn’t care either way. I really didn’t mind Triple H until all the Kevin Nash garbage around Summerslam 2011. And even *that* would have worked out OK if the feud with Punk hadn’t been abandoned after one match, and if Punk had gone over in the end.
BUT NOOOOO….
Am I the only one who liked the fact that Barrett won?
I like Barrett and I want him to win, but he definitely shouldn’t be beating Daniel Bryan on the go-home show.
No my wife was equally as happy, though for her it was purely based on looks.
The HE LOST A HAIRCUT line in the report made me laugh so hard, I feel sorry for Barrett so it s good to see him win. I was really hoping he was going to win the Battle Royal too. Did it seem unfair to anyone else that pretty much everyone in that match had already fought in the show apart from Henry, Ryback and RVD? What an unfair advantage.
You know, I would have been okay with Triple H getting involved (even though, yes, he TOTALLY DID NOT NEED TO BE IN THERE, AT ALL). Hell, Maddox doesn’t really need to be there, either. Like you said, we already had Orton and McMahon, himself. But I’m kind of okay with the idea that Triple H is actually turning heel, joining up with Vince and Orton as a sort of new Corporation. But that’s probably wishful thinking. What’s more likely, is that Triple H is just there to celebrate with D-Bry after his victory because he’s totally best friends with Bryan so that makes him awesome-er and better-er than Bryan, and then to angrily fend off Orton because he’s stronger than Bryan and can make the save because D-Bry is weak and a loser (I’m just channeling Haitch here).
Also, even though it made sense for Henry to congratulate RVD (since RVD is also part of the old-guard and they need to show these youngin’s what-for), but I’d be remiss if I didn’t admit to hoping he’d just flat-out destroy RVD. Because that’s what I thought he did!
I wish they’d play up the idea that everyone should be walking on eggshells around Henry. Even though he’s a face, I’d think everybody would still be leary of getting their wig split.
Hell to the yes I agree completely. It’d be way more nuanced if they went that route but you know, WWE/creative/et al.
The whole Henry face turn makes no sense. When he came back, he ended Rey Mysterio’s career and threatened to murder a hostage every day until Teddy Long put him in the Elimination Chamber. Now RVD beats him and it’s all good because why….The Shield beat him up a few weeks ago? Did Henry sit down with himself and say ‘boy it sure does suck to get attacked for no reason. maybe I should stop doing that to other people.’ And why is he buddies with the Usos now when the PTPs were the ones cheering him on at the truck pull? Did he just throw that friendship away? ‘Sorry, guys, I got beat up by the Shield so I’m gonna dress in the other locker room now’. On a show Triple H was heavily involved in, I still thought the worst part was that freaking fist bump! If happy-go-lucky Mark Henry is smiling, dancing and jobbing to Curtis Axel by December, I’m going to wish his retirement had been real.
On an unrelated note, My 5 year old son has woken me up at 5 am for the past 4 days. I asked him why he keeps doing that. His reply? Cause daddy, That’s what I do…..true story :)
And then you pinned him for the 123 and told him “You been Cena’d son.”?
HHH wore those weird biker short tights for a hot minute as well.
I wonder if there will be a point where HHH is no longer on screen as the biggest, baddest, toughest, smartest, coolest guy?
The first Raw after his coffin is lowered into the ground.
No, the first Raw after his death will be a three hour blow job about him revolutionizing sports entertainment as we know it.
And every Raw afterwards will feature a Triple H android.
That’s why I said after his Coffin is in the ground, because you know a year after his death they’ll carry his body around from arena to arena so all the women he slept with can weep next to it.
Triple H will never die. They are going to give him the Richard Nixon “Futurama” treatment.
I can’t wait for the great McMahon family’s heads in jars feud of 3000!
The awkward thing would be underneath Stephs head jar would be her breast implants.
I assume his coffin will lowered on top of Wade Barrett
+100000 for this thread.
When Jericho shows up again, Cool Dad and The Big Dad can reform Jerishow as MY TWO DADS. If you liked Team Hell No’s wacky backstage skits, get a load of THESE guys!
You’ve ruined new big show for me, I hope you’re happy you son of a bitch!
Big Show not coming back as Heel Big Show ruined Big Dad Big Show for me.
BD: “Did you clean the leaves from the rain gutter yet?”
CD: “No way! I was gonna play some Guitar Hero with the kids before I send them off to bed at 7:30 pm, but not before grilling up some angus burgers on that new grill we got while shopping for that sports car I saw once on TV!”
*cuts to both of them doing the “Risky Business” underwear dance*
I loved the brief reign of JeriShow as Undisputed Tag Champs, so I’d be all for that.
I want to party with JeriShow dads so much!
OK…seriously…someone has to remember one of the many times I’ve said “hey remember when Mark Henry and Big Show tagged together like…once? Wouldn’t that be an amazing tag team?” or not too long ago when I was all “DUDE, HENRY/SHOW V. SHIELD”
So yeah…I uh…marked out pretty fucking hard for that. I think I pulled a muscle in my neck. I definitely lost my voice. Holy shit.
when they did it on smackdown against sheamus/orton in a tag team match playa, it was during the time when orton and sheamus were on a 50+ something winning streak (most of orton’s wins though were against cesaro and barret) ! but they BEAT THEM ! they were the first ones to beat them in a LOOONG time ! AND IT WAS F*CKING GLORIOUS !! and even brandon talked about it in RAW’s report that next week !
I can NOT . F*CKING . WAIT . to see them together again ! and against rollins and reigns ? F**********CK YEEEEEEEEEAH !!!!!!!!!!
A Show and Henry heel team would have been great, but I’m happy to have the 21st century Colossal Connection in some form.
That taped Lesnar promo was goddamn terrifying.
It kinda makes me want Vince to sign him to a massive, full-time contract, just so he can disembowel 75% of the roster and build a colossal throne from their bones.
Or, y’know. Something less crazy.
Ehh Lesnar in WWE is this big terrifying force, but his UFC days showed he’s really just a bully who can hardly take a punch. Honestly if Punk wanted to win he’d just hit Lesnar square in the jaw once and the guy would be done.
judas, nothing you said after “Lesnar in WWE is this big terrifying force” matters in wrestling at all…
True I just can’t see Lesnar as a big terrifying guy once he got clowned on in the UFC. It would be like taking Batista seriously after seeing him act in feature films.
I don t really watch much MMA, but wasn t that guy Champion? Isn t that meant to be impressive?
Brandon, will you be gracing my fair state of California for Summer Slam? You’re on my celebrity awkward meeting list. At the very worst you will get free nachos out of it.
Okay, without using the words “egocentric”, “narcissistic”, “delusional”, or “compensating for a hilariously small penis”, can someone please explain why Triple H had to insert himself into another main event feud.
The only possible optimistic answer is that it’s building to something. The first two words you said are never not going to be linked to that man.
Because he seems to be incapable of believing that the fans appreciate what he’s done in his career. If we take away egotism, narcissism, and delusions, we’re effectively left with a man who doesn’t know how to say “goodbye.” He’s the 44-year-old journeyman baseball player who won’t retire until he reaches some sort of milestone, so he plays for the league minimum for some basement-dwelling team who will give him at least 1 at-bat a game.
I mean, it’s different because Triple H is running the proverbial show, but the sentiment is the same: he inserts himself into these hot feuds because he can’t seem to accept that there’s a major storyline happening that’s not involving him. And add to that his expectation of being the Coolest Smartest Toughest Guy, and you end up with big angles that are killed before they can really mature because FUCK YOU I’M TRIPLE H AND I’M GOING OVER.
I thought Greene nailed it above. If you’re trying to sell a PPV, what’s the one weakness of a Bryan-Cena match? Why not bring in a name referee with some credibility with the fans if it means appealing to a wider swath of potential buyers?
The match has John Cena, a man you consider equivalent to Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, and The Rock, in terms of getting people to pay money to see him wrestle just by him showing up. If John Cena is not able to earn the PPV buys by now, than he is not as good as the WWE says he is.
I’m not comparing how good he is at being the guy, I’m merely acknowledging that he’s the guy. And he’ll also probably fight at 12 other pay per views this year. If you actually want to make this one special, you’ve gotta take some steps.
To put it another way, do you think every HHH fan is a Cena fan? If not, why not draw the extra buys?
A good report, funny but so true.
So are the Big Show and Mark Henry gonna take on Rollins and Reigns? I was hoping it was going to be the Real Americans.
don’t worry … that cesaro/rollins match will happen one day and will be as glorious as my favourite match of the year up to date, rollins vs bryan. just wait :)
but seriously, we can’t not like henry/show vs the shield’s tag champs more less than anything in the world ! it’s gonna be THE . BEST . “BEST” !
I remember those HHH pants almost vividly, SummerSlam 03.
I remember those hhh pants against goldberg, I think …
and now, I’m totally invisioning cena asking bryan to slap him at the beginning of the match and bryan refusing, then going at it for 20 minutes until bryan stands angrily from cena not getting pinned or tapping out, lefting his arm up in the air, waiting for cena to stand up, cena smiling, then bryan smacking the f*ck out of him for real and cena collapsing on the ground only for cole to shout “HE RESPECTS HIM NOW ! BRYAN RESPECTS CENA AS A “WRESTLER” NOW !”
it would be the best thing of the night for me if we weren’t all already agreeing that cena IS a great wrestler.
why do they make all of the fueds that cena would end up losing (or winning) in it just about cena gaining the respect of the cool wrestlers and all this /points to the crowd ? why do a**holes in the crowd keep shouting “you-can’t-wre-stle” without thinking and keep making mcmahon or whoever is there thinking that we still don’t view cena as a great wrestler ?!
it’s enough ! make fueds with cena about OTHER things than we aknowledging him as a great wrestler !
Punk-Cena MITB and Cena-RVD remain two of the most insane viewing experiences the WWE has ever put on. Anyone that says that people are “bored with Cena” is kidding themselves and when the WWE takes advantage of the chasm that exists between how their audience views Cena and how the audience views “their guys”, it’s amazing television.
Look, we’ll give you a rising young star defending a championship against a future hall of famer for free, but if you want to see Natalya take on a Bella twin, you gotta pay for that shit, mister.
Hey remember when Layla was evil or whatever and in chaoots with AJ? No?
ha ha ha the irony is that I didn’t even remember it until you brought it up !
It wasn’t Natalya’s fault. Yes she let go, but AJ was the one who tapped out while not in a hold. Seriously, she must have felt her legs drop to the mat, why did she suddenly start tapping out?? The referee was confused as hell, and I don’t blame him. You can’t end a match because someone decided to slap the floor.
It was the finish, and she put her in the sharpshooter. She let go because she couldn’t hold it. She almost let go the second time, too, if you watch it closely. Natalya sucks.
yeah ! she almost let go the second time, too !!
How was the Miz ever champion? Is he injured? Demoted to a host?