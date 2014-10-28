The Boston Bruins Dressed As ‘Frozen’ Characters To Visit Sick Kids, Because Hockey Is Amazing

#NHL #Hockey #Frozen
10.28.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Each year select members of the Boston Bruins visit the Boston Children’s Hospital around Halloween to bring gifts and sign autographs in what they refer to as “reverse trick-or-treating.” This year, the players dressed up as the cast of Frozen, and it’s legitimately fantastic.

If you’re like me and have by some wizardry escaped seeing the film, and can’t tell your Olafs from your…um…other people…here’s a helpful key (from left to right): Kevan Miller is dressed as Kristoff, Matt Fraser is Anna, Matt Bartkowski is Sven the Reindeer, Seth Griffith is Hans, Torey Krug is Olaf the Snowman (I knew there was an Olaf in there somewhere!) and Dougie Hamilton is Elsa, the Snow Queen. Dougie Hamilton might also be my new favourite hockey player.

Watch the video below unless you’re somehow adverse to smiling and being delighted and watching sick kids get to do cool fun stuff. You monster.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL#Hockey#Frozen
TAGSbostonBOSTON BRUINSBOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITALdougie hamiltonFROZENHOCKEYkevan millermatt bartkowskiMatt FraserNHLseth griffithSICK KIDStorey krug

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP