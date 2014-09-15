The Colombian Women’s Cycling Team Wore Uniforms That Left Nothing To The Imagination

I’m sitting in my boxers right now. I rarely, if ever, put on pants during on the day. I feel I need to tell you this before posting about other people’s fashion choices.
Ok, now that we got that all straightened out, ma’am, excuse me, I can see your vagina. No wait, sorry, that’s just camel toe. Massive, massive nude-colored camel toe. The Colombian Cycling Team thought it was o.k. to wear this monstrosity during the Giro della Toscana in Italy. Unsurprisingly, people took notice.
You know, maybe we’re not being fair. Maybe even if we zoom in a little…
Wait, no, that’s awful. I mean, cycling uniforms are generally awful but this one’s especially camel toe-y. A cycling website claims the uniform’s color is gold but hey, I know nude when I see it guys.
I am uncomfortable by these weird mannequins.
Would’ve been easier to just cover their faces. But yeah Columbia, too much coke or too much weed?
Columbia pictures? River? University? British Columbia?
Women’s Cycling team of Columbia. Pesky headlines.
Pesky spelling.
Those uniforms are so tight, they’ve gone beyond camel toe and have moved into the realm of moose-knuckle.
Considering the padding in biking outfits, there’s no camel toe there – just the aforementioned padding. That being said… YIKES! Poor color choice.
Nothing to the imagination? I’m still imagining broads that don’t look like they have more back hair than me.
At a glance, this really looks like someone overlooked a nsfw banner photo.
How many people saw these and didn’t notice a problem before the girls actually wore them at this event??
Wouldn’t professional cyclists try these on to make sure they fit perfectly, before they even got to this event picture?? And none of them noticed the barbie anatomy similarities??
girl on far left whispers, “why is everyone laughing, snickering and taking pictures??”
I don’t really see any camel toe. Pretty sure that area is padded for cycling comfort…
Yes. It is.
Oh, you mean if the outfits were a different (non-camel) color, then they’d be okay, just like the other teams’ uniforms? Yeah, I thought so too.
Don’t see Camel toe
But the runways remind me
Of the J-Law pics
um
Come on dude, I can’t un-see that.
The worst part is those comfort pads make it look like they’re wearing gigantic maxi pads.
This is kind of the exact opposite of those nude models with body paint.