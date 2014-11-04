The Dallas Cowboys Did Not Think This Hashtag All The Way Through

As many of you know, the Cowboys play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium this week. Wembley, of course, is in London—London is in England—England is in the U.K.
Naturally this led to the hashtag, #Cowboysuk. WHAT?!
Let’s break this down for a second. Somebody at a computer, presumably a “social media expert”, came up with this. Somebody who earns a decent wage came up with #Cowboysuk. Not once did they say “wait, that doesn’t look right. Wait, that combination of letters kinda sounds like…”
And that folks is why we need a Jerry Jones cam. His reaction and subsequent firing of said social media expert would be ratings gold.
[reddit]
That is the most Cowboys thing ever.
+1
Maybe they watched them play and did think this all the way through.
I’m looking forward to when the Patriots play in Paraguay…
No, Uruguay.
I didn’t know Football was played outside of the USA
Now ya do.
I’m not sure I’d consider Jags/Cowboys playing football per se.
I wish it wasn’t. Means we don’t get any rugby at Wembley for a while now.
Yeah I don’t dig Rugby but Rugby is a far, far, far more superior game then your football. It’s not laggy for one. Like they allow their players to run with the ball and play games without swapping out and stuff.
Dallas in England
Maybe this time they will have
More fans, than at home
I dont get it….