The Dallas Cowboys Did Not Think This Hashtag All The Way Through

#Dallas Cowboys
11.04.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

As many of you know, the Cowboys play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium this week. Wembley, of course, is in London—London is in England—England is in the U.K.

Naturally this led to the hashtag, #Cowboysuk. WHAT?!

Let’s break this down for a second. Somebody at a computer, presumably a “social media expert”, came up with this. Somebody who earns a decent wage came up with #Cowboysuk. Not once did they say “wait, that doesn’t look right. Wait, that combination of letters kinda sounds like…”

And that folks is why we need a Jerry Jones cam. His reaction and subsequent firing of said social media expert would be ratings gold.

[reddit]

