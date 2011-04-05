The Dugout: Beat L.A.

Something’s not quite right about baseball season this year. Maybe it needs time to settle. The Baltimore Orioles are 4-0. The Tampa Bay Rays added some big name free agents to their roster and they’ve yet to win a game. Cats and dogs are living together. Mass hysteria.
Whatever the problem, it’s time for the Rays to come together and figure out how to start winning ball games. Tonight they take on the Angels, and because you have never heard a joke about how long that team’s name is before, here is another one: The Los Angeles California Angels of the West Coast of the United States Area Code 90012 But Actually Anaheim.
Today’s Dugout follows.
The Dugout
|
|**Online Host**
Welcome to the Tampa Bay Rays Chatroom!
|
|Maddon11: so, we lost three games in a row to the Baltimore Orioles. Now I’m open to suggestions on-
|
|Maddon11: kyle what are you doing
|
|
pr0FF3ss0r_F4rnsw0rth: hangen myself to my fcuken death with this rope
cant live with the exerstential traumas of liven in a worl where baltimores orioles are my superior, would rather be ed up by some worms
|
|pr0FF3ss0r_F4rnsw0rth: i explaned it all in the note
|
|Maddon11: Get down from there, nobody’s killing themselves. I mean, we used to play in jet black and neon green, it gets better
|
|Maddon11: so, suggestions on how to beat the Angels tonight
|
|MannyTheTorpedoes: ha we try scoring only 1 run
|
|Maddon11: yeah, we did that.
|
|MannyTheTorpedoes: like on price is righ so we no go over
|
|Maddon11: no, we already tried that.
|
|pr0FF3ss0r_F4rnsw0rth: have you considered brunging in the houdini of hard core kyle farnsworth to pitch 1/3 inning an give up 1 hit
|
|Maddon11: We tried that, too.
|
|BrignacPaddywhack: Have you tried our Secret Weapon?
|
|Maddon11: are you talking about you
|
|BrignacPaddywhack: Yes!
|
|Maddon11: are we talking about your .000 batting average, your 0 RBI or your 0 home runs
|
|BrignacPaddywhack: c’mon skip, those are antiquated statistics and you know it
|
|pr0FF3ss0r_F4rnsw0rth: ya its like "wins" for a pitcher
|
|MannyTheTorpedoes: or wince for beisbol clob
|
|BrignacPaddywhack: We might not be winning any games, but we’re being extremely intangible about it.
|
|Maddon11: Well, we need to tangible. How do we win tonight?
|
|BrignacPaddywhack: Kidnap and torture the Rally Monkey!
|
|pr0FF3ss0r_F4rnsw0rth: kidnape an torture tim salmon
|
|MannyTheTorpedoes: play spies
|
|MannyTheTorpedoes: kidnap an torture spies
|
|Maddon11: Any suggestions not involving kidnappings or torture?
|
|pr0FF3ss0r_F4rnsw0rth: can we have the oriols play them instead
|
|BrignacPaddywhack: yeah skip, the O’s are great, they’re like a super team of Monstar minor leaguers!
|
|MannyTheTorpedoes: an flaggererro
|
|BrignacPaddywhack: and Derrek Lee!
|
|pr0FF3ss0r_F4rnsw0rth: an jeff conine probly
|
|BrignacPaddywhack: yeah, let the O’s play the Angels instead!
|
|MannyTheTorpedoes: the oase
|
|Maddon11: What about us? Isn’t there something we can do? Without the Orioles?
|
|BrignacPaddywhack: …
|
|pr0FF3ss0r_F4rnsw0rth: lol probly not
you know that somehow, for some reason we are not privy to, Manny is under the impression that spies wear giant brass deep sea diving helmets everywhere
But where’s EvanAlmighty? on the DL from the chat room too?
Thanks to everybody who has commented so far. Making folks laugh at dumb shit was literally my only payment for doing these for like five years, I sincerely appreciate it.
@Jon Bois – hey man what’s up
