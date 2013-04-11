The Dugout: Jose Canseco’s Manfume

Look at this guy. Haven’t you always wanted to smell like him? Now you can!
Today’s Dugout is after the jump.
Two important notes:
1. I did not make this up, I swear to God.
2. The Dugout template is being difficult, so please excuse our mess.
The Dugout
|
**Online Host**
|YESWayJose: friends! hard working souls of … oakland! gather round, gather round
|YESWayJose: do you suffer from rheumatism? lumbago? acute, chronic, sciatic, neurologic or inflammatory pain
|Smeth: Jose come on man we said you could sit in here with us if you were quiet, we’re trying to get ready for our game
|FreimanInParis: This is our toughest game ever! We’re playing the Angels! They’re SO GOOD on paper, and I assume we’re playing this game on paper!
|YESWayJose: but i represent the only company that makes the GENUINE ARTICLE that cures headaches, neuralgia, earaches, toothaches, backaches, swelling, sprains, sore chests, swelling of the throats, contracted chords and muscles, anxieties and ravaged nerves, stiff joints, wrenches, dislocations, cuts and bruises!
|Smeth: is it steroids
|YESWayJose: no it is a “manfume”
|JasoAndTheArgoauts: the f**k is a manfume
|YESWayJose: like a perfume but for men, get it, like how you’d say “bromance” instead a male romance or “mandible” instead of bitch jaw
|YESWayJose: it is mostly spost to make you smell better, which i developed from years of smelling like a corn dog’s asshole, but i assume it does all that shit too if you drink it
|JasoAndTheArgoauts: wait, isn’t a manfume called “cologne” or just perfume,because I’m p. sure “per” is not feminine
|YESWayJose: no it is absolutely a manfume
|LastActionHiro: my grandfather’s name is manfume
|YESWayJose: what makes it different from all the other gay lady perfumes is that it features a select group of ingredients culled from jose canseco’s exclusive life of experiences on this earth
|Smeth: is it just steroids
|Smeth: does it smell like steroids
|YESWayJose: the first ingredient is dragon’s blood. not kidding
|YESWayJose: limited bottling available in finer stores because there are only so many dragons around for me to kill and bleed dry i mean come on seriously i’m not crazy
|JasoAndTheArgoauts: where the f**k did you find ONE dragon
|ThisTastesSogardOMG: three theories:
|ThisTastesSogardOMG: 1. Jose doesn’t know what a dragon is, killed a bunch of pet chameleons and gila monsters because he’s a f**king lunatic
|ThisTastesSogardOMG: 2. Jose is on a bunch of drugs, flipped out thinking he was slaying dragons, accidentally killed a bunch of dogs and homeless people and decided he had to make money with their remains SOMEHOW
|ThisTastesSogardOMG: 3. Jose loves Game of Thrones, believes his assistant when dude tells him the Welch’s grape juice he just poured into a vase shaped bottle is “dragon’s blood”
|YESWayJose: that is not true, although i am part Dothraki, which explains my tanned skin and how i’ve never lost a fight
|YESWayJose: except to that 7 foot tall korean man that one time, which doesn’t count, because he was a dragon
|FreimanInParis: if Dragon’s Blood is the first ingredient, what else is in there?
|Smeth: are steroids in there
|YESWayJose: lots of stuff. my special herbs and spices lol i can’t tell you all of them because manfume is my intellectual property
|YESWayJose: however i can tell you that there are healthy doses of nutritional yeast, bonemeal, earwig honey, red food coloring, MSG and unicorn rub-off
|JasoAndTheArgoauts: what are you trying to make us smell like exactly
|YESWayJose: when you wear this manfume it transfers the powers of jose canseco to you, allowing you to be the best 48-year old baseball jerk ever, so good you could walk into a major league clubhouse and get a starting position in the outfield for, say, the oakland athaletics
|YESWayJose: /starts rapid-fire winking, nudging everybody
|Smeth: tell you what, you tell me everything in your manfume and I’ll talk to skip about getting you into the line-up
|YESWayJose: i literally pissed into a dollhouse vase so the ingredients are (1) jose canseco urine (2) steroids. made in a facility that also processes ozzie canseco urine
|Smeth: called it. go f**k yourself
|YESWayJose: aw
|
**Online Host**
|Hamiltoe: Hey guys, sorry to interrupt, but we’ve been waiting outside for like 15 minutes, if you could hurry up and
|Hamiltoe: oOOoh, unmarked bottle of liquid
|Smeth: WAIT JOSH NO
|
**Online Host**
|Hamiltoe: ….
|YESWayJose: heh heh, do you see god?
|Hamiltoe: I don’t know, is God supposed to be a dragon?
|YESWayJose: YES
Just reading that shot my testosterone ratios up to 20:1
The 10-year-old in me is still giggling over “Hamiltoe”.
Me too.
He really should be focusing on lasting longer instead of just giggling.
I lost it at “mandible” instead of bitch jaw.”
Yep.
ThisTastesSogardOMG = instant classic
“LastActionHiro: my grandfather’s name is manfume”
Fucking lost it here. When I got to the part about dragons, I was glad to have my own office so I can avoid weird coworker stares.
My eyes have been getting bloodshot like Jose’s in that picture … Should I be concerned?
yes, probably
Red Dead Redemption reference!!!!
I noticed that too. Loved it.
Dugout get.