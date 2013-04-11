The Dugout: Jose Canseco’s Manfume

The Dugout

**Online Host**

Welcome to the Oakland Athletics Chatroom!

YESWayJose: friends! hard working souls of … oakland! gather round, gather round

YESWayJose: do you suffer from rheumatism? lumbago? acute, chronic, sciatic, neurologic or inflammatory pain

Smeth: Jose come on man we said you could sit in here with us if you were quiet, we’re trying to get ready for our game

FreimanInParis: This is our toughest game ever! We’re playing the Angels! They’re SO GOOD on paper, and I assume we’re playing this game on paper!

YESWayJose: but i represent the only company that makes the GENUINE ARTICLE that cures headaches, neuralgia, earaches, toothaches, backaches, swelling, sprains, sore chests, swelling of the throats, contracted chords and muscles, anxieties and ravaged nerves, stiff joints, wrenches, dislocations, cuts and bruises!

Smeth: is it steroids

YESWayJose: no it is a “manfume”

JasoAndTheArgoauts: the f**k is a manfume

YESWayJose: like a perfume but for men, get it, like how you’d say “bromance” instead a male romance or “mandible” instead of bitch jaw

YESWayJose: it is mostly spost to make you smell better, which i developed from years of smelling like a corn dog’s asshole, but i assume it does all that shit too if you drink it

JasoAndTheArgoauts: wait, isn’t a manfume called “cologne” or just perfume,because I’m p. sure “per” is not feminine

YESWayJose: no it is absolutely a manfume

LastActionHiro: my grandfather’s name is manfume

YESWayJose: what makes it different from all the other gay lady perfumes is that it features a select group of ingredients culled from jose canseco’s exclusive life of experiences on this earth

Smeth: is it just steroids

Smeth: does it smell like steroids

YESWayJose: the first ingredient is dragon’s blood. not kidding

YESWayJose: limited bottling available in finer stores because there are only so many dragons around for me to kill and bleed dry i mean come on seriously i’m not crazy

JasoAndTheArgoauts: where the f**k did you find ONE dragon

ThisTastesSogardOMG: three theories:

ThisTastesSogardOMG: 1. Jose doesn’t know what a dragon is, killed a bunch of pet chameleons and gila monsters because he’s a f**king lunatic

ThisTastesSogardOMG: 2. Jose is on a bunch of drugs, flipped out thinking he was slaying dragons, accidentally killed a bunch of dogs and homeless people and decided he had to make money with their remains SOMEHOW

ThisTastesSogardOMG: 3. Jose loves Game of Thrones, believes his assistant when dude tells him the Welch’s grape juice he just poured into a vase shaped bottle is “dragon’s blood”

YESWayJose: that is not true, although i am part Dothraki, which explains my tanned skin and how i’ve never lost a fight

YESWayJose: except to that 7 foot tall korean man that one time, which doesn’t count, because he was a dragon

FreimanInParis: if Dragon’s Blood is the first ingredient, what else is in there?

Smeth: are steroids in there

YESWayJose: lots of stuff. my special herbs and spices lol i can’t tell you all of them because manfume is my intellectual property

YESWayJose: however i can tell you that there are healthy doses of nutritional yeast, bonemeal, earwig honey, red food coloring, MSG and unicorn rub-off

JasoAndTheArgoauts: what are you trying to make us smell like exactly

YESWayJose: when you wear this manfume it transfers the powers of jose canseco to you, allowing you to be the best 48-year old baseball jerk ever, so good you could walk into a major league clubhouse and get a starting position in the outfield for, say, the oakland athaletics

YESWayJose: /starts rapid-fire winking, nudging everybody

Smeth: tell you what, you tell me everything in your manfume and I’ll talk to skip about getting you into the line-up

YESWayJose: i literally pissed into a dollhouse vase so the ingredients are (1) jose canseco urine (2) steroids. made in a facility that also processes ozzie canseco urine

Smeth: called it. go f**k yourself

YESWayJose: aw

**Online Host**

Hamiltoe has entered the chatroom.

Hamiltoe: Hey guys, sorry to interrupt, but we’ve been waiting outside for like 15 minutes, if you could hurry up and

Hamiltoe: oOOoh, unmarked bottle of liquid

Smeth: WAIT JOSH NO

**Online Host**

Hamiltoe has downed an entire thing of manfume.

YESWayJose: heh heh, do you see god?

Hamiltoe: I don’t know, is God supposed to be a dragon?