The Internet Had Some Fun With Neymar’s Diving Against Uruguay

Prior to yesterday’s Confederations Cup semifinal between Brazil and Uruguay, Diego Lugano called out Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior for being a diving flopper of a floppity diver. Lugano, Uruguay’s captain, cited the young Brazilian star’s ability to sell a foul that doesn’t necessarily take place, and he said that Uruguay’s players were going to have to be on their toes to make sure that the refs didn’t fall for any of it.
Well, Brazil defeated Uruguay 2-1, Neymar was prominently involved in both goals, he exchanged taunts with Uruguay players and, yes, he flopped and dived and floppity dip dove diveroonied, so naturally the Internet had a little fun at his expense.
First, here’s a montage of Neymar’s more questionable plays set to my personal favorite montage song, “Yakety Sax”.
Man, that never gets old. Next, here’s the big flop that most people are yapping about, set to Haddaway’s “What is Love”.
Naturally, we can get that in GIF form…
But that’s boring. Let’s add some fun stuff to that GIF and make it look like something is causing Neymar to fall down…
Wow, that’s pretty impressive. What do you think about that, Neymar?
I love you internets. <3
God those gifs are amazing. Also I wish someone would “accidentally” kick Neymar in the balls when he’s down.
He’s such a twat, yes he’s a talented twat, but a fucking twat all the same. He’s in for a rude awakening next year. That shit doesn’t go over so good in Europe (despite what everyone thinks).
Well in his defense, that was a very scary zombie.
don’t make me laugh when I’m being outraged.
Sorry :(
It’s ok, I sent this on to my friend who loves Neymar with the subject “YOUR BOY IS A F*****G C**T!”
I feel better already
Messi won’t let that shit fly in Barcelona. Neymar is starting to remind me more of a Robinho than a Ronaldo. Yeah he’ll be a very good player but he won’t be an all-timer with how he perceives the game of football and life.
That explosion one takes on a different kind of humor when you associate it with all the grenades thrown onto the pitch over the years.
Now all someone needs to do is merge this one with the Zidane headbutt one, and finally they’ll both make sense!
And WAND SHOUTING gets a red card. There’s no justice in the world.
WANG SHOUTING, Not WAND SHOUTING. WHY THE FUCK WOULD A WAND SHOUT? IT’S THE WANG WHO’S SHOUTING, YOU’VE GOT THE WRONG WOOD. But for real all Brazilians dive, see 2002 world cup Brazil V Turkey where Rivaldo dived because Rivaldo & Neymar = every Brazilian.
Meanwhile, in rugby…
[24.media.tumblr.com]
Man, I would love to see an All-Black legit tackle Neymar. His body would probably explode.
Going to Barcelona will be the best decision he will ever make in his career, such a talent.
Tape the ball to his hands and throw him in a pit with Richie McCaw. I would pay handsomely to see that shit.
He’s a young man who can throw himself on the pitch at will, but for sure he’ll get over it by age 25 after a few red cards.
