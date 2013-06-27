The Internet Had Some Fun With Neymar’s Diving Against Uruguay

Prior to yesterday’s Confederations Cup semifinal between Brazil and Uruguay, Diego Lugano called out Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior for being a diving flopper of a floppity diver. Lugano, Uruguay’s captain, cited the young Brazilian star’s ability to sell a foul that doesn’t necessarily take place, and he said that Uruguay’s players were going to have to be on their toes to make sure that the refs didn’t fall for any of it.

Well, Brazil defeated Uruguay 2-1, Neymar was prominently involved in both goals, he exchanged taunts with Uruguay players and, yes, he flopped and dived and floppity dip dove diveroonied, so naturally the Internet had a little fun at his expense.

First, here’s a montage of Neymar’s more questionable plays set to my personal favorite montage song, “Yakety Sax”.

Man, that never gets old. Next, here’s the big flop that most people are yapping about, set to Haddaway’s “What is Love”.

Naturally, we can get that in GIF form…

But that’s boring. Let’s add some fun stuff to that GIF and make it look like something is causing Neymar to fall down…

Wow, that’s pretty impressive. What do you think about that, Neymar?

