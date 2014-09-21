The Lions’ Stephen Tulloch Hurt Himself After Sacking Aaron Rodgers And Doing The Discount Double Check

Senior Editor
09.21.14 9 Comments

This is the most Lions injury of all-time. Middle linebacker Stephen Tulloch sacked Aaron Rodgers and then did the discount double check. And then he blew out his knee.

THAT’S SO LIONS!

TAGSAWESOME CELEBRATIONSdetroit lionsEND ZONE CELEBRATIONS

