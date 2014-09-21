The Lions’ Stephen Tulloch Hurt Himself After Sacking Aaron Rodgers And Doing The Discount Double Check

This is the most Lions injury of all-time. Middle linebacker Stephen Tulloch sacked Aaron Rodgers and then did the discount double check. And then he blew out his knee.
THAT’S SO LIONS!
it doesn’t get more “ha ha ha ha ha fuck you Detroit” than that.
Haven’t they learn anything from the Gramaticas
Couldn’t remember that name. I just recall that he never kicked again.
It’s great when dipshits get hurt while acting like dipshits.
They are such assholes.
This is my favorite.
Why is he celebrating like he did something special? He sacked the Packers’ QB. Everybody has been doing that for two years.
I want to thank Uproxx for posting that GIF of the celebration/injury. Awesome!