The Ohio State Student Who Ran On The Field Saturday Has Lost His Scholarship Because Of It

Remember the kid who ran on the field during Saturday’s Ohio State game? Remember how he got tossed like a rag doll? Remember how he got The Rock Bottom from an Ohio State coach? Well, turns out, he lost his scholarship because of it.
Defense attorney Mark Collins says officials on Tuesday started removing 21-year-old Anthony Wunder from the Evans Scholars program, which covers tuition and housing for former golf caddies.
The fourth-year engineering student is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing. His attorney entered a not-guilty plea in Franklin County Municipal Court.
So to answer your question, yes, this kid had perhaps the worst weekend of all-time. He got beat up by a coach, he got arrested, he became a laughingstock overnight, and now he has to pay his way through school. His parents must be so proud.
Is that excessive? It kind of feels excessive.
Pretty much every stadium, professional and collegiate, has something similar in to the ‘Playing Field’ and ‘Prohibited Behavior’ sections of Ohio State’s stadium rules – [www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com]
As for losing his scholarship; I suppose it depends on the rules of the school, but scholarships have been lost for far less public screw ups than this.
Hard to say, but that’s the risk you run when you do something idiotic and someone else has a financial stake in your behavior.
No. No it isn’t.
So, now THE Ohio State has standards? I wonder what odds Art Schlichter put on that.
Not sure how it would be considered excessive.
If he was a star quarterback who publicly committed a misdemeanor he would keep his scholarship. If he was a third string fullback who publicly committed a misdemeanor he probably would not. So it he lesson is that if you are going to show your ass, you better be making money for the entity that pays your way.
Good, freaking morons should learn to stay off the fucking field of play. Morgana you assholes are not.
Morgana was dumb as fuck too.
Morganna had two things working for her
Yeah its not an endorsement to run on the field, but if you are going to do that having huge tits is a plus.
[i.imgur.com]
You win everything
AWESOME!!
That just made my day.
*Stands up, starts slow clap*
Evans Scholars are caddy Scholarships. Caddy at your local Chicago private club , apply for a scholarship. If you get one they pick up everything and throw in a stipend per month. It the fucking bomb of all scholarships to get. They have their own houses to live in. The kids pissed away the golden goose.
At other schools it’s known as the Judge Smails Scholarship.
and clearly he stood for badness
Looks like it’s back to the lumber yard…
How would this kid like to come and mow my lawn?
A caddy scholarship. Burn the whole place down, why does a golf caddy or anything associated with golf get a scholarship.
Not sure if this is still the case but back in the day Evans Scholars had to sign a conduct policy. Breaking the rules is punishable by loss of schollie. Sure, it’s strict but he kinda knew the rules ahead of time.
I’ve had to send boys younger than him to the gas chamber. Didn’t want to do it… felt I OWED it to them.
Good to know golf caddies at Ohio State will lose their ride if they run on the football field, but QB’s at Florida State will keep their starting position is they rape someone.
Idiots gonna idiot.
Good for him…
He wears a visor. No punishment is strong enough for him.
And loafers. That is a double whammy.
NOONAN!
GOOD.
Both the student and the assistant coach made mistakes. If the student loses his scholarship, arguably, the assistant coach should lose his job. The better approach is to remediate both of them.