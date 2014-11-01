The Suns’ Goran Dragic Scared The Living Crap Out Of His Teammates With This T-Rex Prank

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Goran Dragic is a point guard for the Phoenix Suns. For some reason, Goran was tasked with scaring the crap out of his teammates with this robotic T-Rex. We’re so glad he did. The prank led to a number of fantastic reactions, none better than this one.

Water jugs and punches—effective. Archie Goodwin has never seen Jurassic Park, obviously.