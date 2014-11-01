The Suns’ Goran Dragic Scared The Living Crap Out Of His Teammates With This T-Rex Prank

Goran Dragic is a point guard for the Phoenix Suns. For some reason, Goran was tasked with scaring the crap out of his teammates with this robotic T-Rex. We’re so glad he did. The prank led to a number of fantastic reactions, none better than this one.
Water jugs and punches—effective. Archie Goodwin has never seen Jurassic Park, obviously.
You got teeth? I got my karate!
How did they get Chris Bosh to come in on short notice?
See, that’s a good joke.
Well done
Can’t scare a man with 9.5 fingers.
Dinosaur! Wait…I’m not Christian!
It’s not “robotic”, it’s being operated by the man in the suit.
This. It’s really more of a puppet, like the live action Ninja Turtle movies that didn’t suck.