The Suns’ Goran Dragic Scared The Living Crap Out Of His Teammates With This T-Rex Prank

Senior Editor
11.01.14 8 Comments

Goran Dragic is a point guard for the Phoenix Suns. For some reason, Goran was tasked with scaring the crap out of his teammates with this robotic T-Rex. We’re so glad he did. The prank led to a number of fantastic reactions, none better than this one.

Water jugs and punches—effective. Archie Goodwin has never seen Jurassic Park, obviously.

TAGSEPIC PRANKPHOENIX SUNSprank videoT-Rex prank

