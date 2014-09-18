There Are FSU Students Tracking Down The People Who ‘Tattled’ On Jameis Winston

The most dangerous group in the world isn’t ISIS, it isn’t Al-Qaeda, it isn’t some sleeper cell hiding in middle America. No sir. The most dangerous group in the world is the Twitter mob, capable of getting people arrested, fired, beat up, bullied and in some cases, probably killed.
After Florida State announced their suspension of Jameis Winston, the largest Twitter mob of them all, #FSUTwitter, took to the mean streets of social media to find the people responsible for outing their star QB. And it got ugly in a hurry.
That’s just a brief sampling of what went on—all because some people tweeted out a douchebag screaming “f*ck her right in the pussy” in the middle of the Goddamn campus. If you’re wondering what’s wrong with today’s youth, well, here you go.
This is the result of the #FSUTwitter carnage.
Be worse Millenials, seriously.
Millenials? Stuff like this has been going on since the 50’s. HOW DARE YOU DO ANYTHING LESS THAN DEIFY OUR BALL THROWING GOD
For real, why are millennials getting blamed for Florida craziness?
i wouldnt even put it on just florida, college kids are shits, and have always been shits, and always will be shits
Yea Isaac it wasn’t me. I don’t care
This is why FSU fans are the worst
You need to get out more if you think FSU’s fans are anywhere close to the worst fans in college football.
Thank you, Florida State fans, for making me root for Alabama. I’mma go stick my head in the oven now.
Sports fans in general are terrible. I mean how many people support ray rice or adrian peterson because he plays for their team?
But yeah FSU way to go, I fear for the next woman Winston sexually assaults if this rabid idiocy is running around.
Penn State fans still, and will always remain the worst fans to me with how they reacted to JoePa knowingly harboring a pedophile like it was no big deal.
No, Penn State Pedos are the worst.
Nice try!
Nailed it!
That’s true.
Is anyone else kind of relieved that it’s actual students and not football players? This is a win, right?
Gotta love Twitter
Brings morons out of woodwork
“Snitches get stitches”
People should be able to scream Fuck Her Right In the Pussy all they want.
Jameis must keep in mind one thing as his career ascends, if he intends to make it to the top. There are always those who are envious of success, and will, when ever they can, take Pot Shots at the top.
SO DON’T CONTINUE TO MAKE YOURSELF A TARGET.
Remember a spotlight can also cast a dark shadow. Stop acting the fool. For those of you who wish retribution on those who ratted him out. Forget it. They may have done Jameis a favor stopping him now before he really screwed up. Hopefully he will finally learn. If not then shame on him, and he will have blown a gift God has bestowed upon him.
Dude, he already sexually assaulted a young woman and got away with it. He’s not learning anything.
I’ll still go to Hooters with you, Isaac.
“If I get Manziel disease, I want every one of you all to get your mikes and start slapping me on the head” – Jameis Winston
At his next press conference, I hope every reporter there bludgeons him with their microphones.
Thanks Brando.
I guarantee all 8 “snitches” tweeted it out because they thought it was hilarious.
@FunkyWarmMedina Sure but in what context and where. Because someone who is a college student, and represents the university he goes at probably shouldn’t yell it loudly in public if he wants to maintain respect.
Also he’s been accused of Rape and well…how about the lesson of just be fucking smarter. He goes to college, take a class on Tact.
Yeah, I keep hoping this walking human excrement will get hit by a bus.
Blaming this on Millenials? BE A LAZIER WRITER, ANDY. SERIOUSLY.