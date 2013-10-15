So, Things Are Going Well For Chris Duhon

Perhaps you remember point guard Chris Duhon best from his time with the Duke Blue Devils, which saw him win an NCAA Championship and 2001 ACC Rookie of the Year honors. Maybe you know him best from his unremarkable time in the NBA, split between runs with the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks before even shorter stints with the Lakers and the Orlando Magic. Patrons of the Plaza Parking Garage in downtown Orlando will almost certainly remember him best as that guy they saw get intentionally run over by a car.

Yes, things aren’t going well for Chris Duhon. According to police reports, Duhon and his brother-in-law were walking in the garage when the driver of a black Lexus started honking at them to get out of the way. That escalated into a verbal confrontation, and as Duhon was walking away the driver sped up behind him and ran him over on purpose. Holy crap.

Here’s the rundown (cough) from My Fox Orlando:

Hernandez told police as the Lexus passed by, the driver rolled down his window and some words were exchanged. Then, police said driver stopped, got out of his car and argued face-to-face with Duhon. Hernandez told officers that he separated the driver and Duhon and that he and Duhon kept on walking and the suspect got back into his car. As Duhon and Hernandez got about twenty feet away from the Lexus, Hernandez told police the driver accelerated towards them. Hernandez said he was able to get out of the way, but Duhon was hit. According to the report, Duhon landed on the hood of the car and his head hit the front windshield. The former Magic player was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

If you live in the area, here’s a more detailed report that will hopefully help you identify this guy and keep him from running over people on purpose, famous or otherwise.

All requests to have Dwight Howard wander around in that garage will be denied.