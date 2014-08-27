This Washington-Themed Homer Simpson Haircut is Peak NFL Fandom

#Washington Redskins #NFL
Senior Editor
08.27.14 7 Comments

True fandom, ranked:

5) Getting in a fight with the visiting fanbase
4) Tailgating in severe weather conditions
3) Skipping out on the birth of a child for a playoff game
2) Throwing toilet paper on your team after they lose on Christmas Eve to the 4-win Chicago Bears, thus missing the playoffs, thus ruining your holiday
1) This.

The man’s name is Jesus Cruz and his haircuts are pretty wild.

“That was something I just put together on Monday,” Cruz, who runs Cruz Cutz Barbershop in Moline, Ill., told me. “I saw a picture of Homer Simpson saluting like RGIII does and just incorporated a jersey on there. I mean, ‘The Simpsons’ are running all day right now on FX and football is about to start, so the timing was perfect.”

That haircut would cost right around $65. Given how much a fan spends on food and drink, that’s not the worst deal in the world.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Washington Redskins#NFL
TAGSNFLNFL tattooRedskins tattooWashington Redskins

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP