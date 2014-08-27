This Washington-Themed Homer Simpson Haircut is Peak NFL Fandom

True fandom, ranked:
5) Getting in a fight with the visiting fanbase
4) Tailgating in severe weather conditions
3) Skipping out on the birth of a child for a playoff game
2) Throwing toilet paper on your team after they lose on Christmas Eve to the 4-win Chicago Bears, thus missing the playoffs, thus ruining your holiday
1) This.
💈🔥RG3 "HOMER"🔥💈 "HOMER SIMPSON" & "WASHINGTON REDSKINS LOGO" FOOTBALL SEASON RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER & THE SIMPSONS ON FX ALL DAY.. THIS IS WHAT WAS PUT TOGETHER. HTTR.!!! #teamelegance #elegancegel #eleganceapproved #teamcruz #cruz #cruzcutzbarbershop #spruced #sprucecruz #barber #barbershop #barbershopconnect #barbersinctv #barbersince98 #thebarberpost #ratemycut #nbahaircuts #nbastyles #nastybarbers #hairart #hairartist #moline #illinois #washingtonredskins #rg3 #thesimpsons #homer @rgiii @redskins
The man’s name is Jesus Cruz and his haircuts are pretty wild.
“That was something I just put together on Monday,” Cruz, who runs Cruz Cutz Barbershop in Moline, Ill., told me. “I saw a picture of Homer Simpson saluting like RGIII does and just incorporated a jersey on there. I mean, ‘The Simpsons’ are running all day right now on FX and football is about to start, so the timing was perfect.”
That haircut would cost right around $65. Given how much a fan spends on food and drink, that’s not the worst deal in the world.
So then…not tattoo.
Yeah, I’m confused .
*whisper* guys I don’t think Andy knows what a tatoo is, and I don’t think anyone should tell him.
I’m having a bad day guys.
Thats not a tattoo.
Yes, yes, massive brain fart. I’m the worst.
That is sartorial scalp artistry. Well done, Jesus! Forgive me my sins! Don’t let me burn in hell, Jesus! I apologize for my Chelsea Handler and handicapped dildo comments.