This Woman At The Michigan Game Perfectly Sums Up Michigan Football In 2014

Senior Editor
09.27.14 13 Comments

Kids, this is your brain. This is your brain after watching Michigan football in 2014. Any questions?

I’m pretty sure this is what Michigan AD Dave Brandon meant with all that branding talk. Because nothing says “Hail to the Victors” more than a coed in a neon pink hat and eye black.

