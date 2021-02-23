Getty Image
Tiger Woods Had To Be Extracted By Firemen After Rolling His Car This Morning (UPDATE)

Tiger Woods has been in Los Angeles for the last week serving as the host of one of his PGA Tour events, The Genesis Invitational at Riviera, and presented Max Homa with the trophy after his win in a playoff on Sunday night.

During the final round, Woods provided an update on his health, as his continued back issues have kept him from competing since December. Tiger said he was remaining cautious, noting that after fusion surgery gave him new life in his career a few years ago, he only has one shot with his back now and won’t be rushing anything, even with the Masters looming in April.

On Tuesday morning, word emerged out of Los Angeles that Woods had been injured in a severe car accident when he rolled his vehicle which required the jaws of life to be used to extricate him from the vehicle after sustaining “major damage,” per the L.A. Sheriff’s Department.

L.A. news crews provided footage of the aftermath of the wreck, showing Woods’ car apparently rolling off of the road with severe damage.

UPDATES: Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg released a statement saying Tiger is in surgery after sustaining multiple leg injuries in the crash.

Woods’ injuries were described as “moderate to critical” but non-life threatening. As more details rolled in, some clarifications were issued regarding the L.A. Sheriff’s initial description that the jaws of life were used, but firemen used hand tools instead.

At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, an L.A. Sheriff’s spokesman said Woods was alive, conscious, and showed no signs of impairment when police arrived at the scene. Woods was reportedly on his way to another promotional shoot at an L.A. golf course.

