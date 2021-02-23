Golf legend Tiger Woods rolled his car in a single-car accident on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles on Hawthorne Blvd. and sustained what authorities described as “moderate to critical” injuries.

Tiger Woods suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car in following a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Los Angeles County PIO Henry Narvez. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) February 23, 2021

Woods, who had hosted his Genesis Invitational tournament this weekend at Riviera Country Club and had stayed in Los Angeles for some promotional shoots with Dwyane Wade and David Spade, rolled his car on Tuesday, and the jaws of life had to be used to extract him from the wreckage. His agent, Mark Steinberg, released a statement to reporters saying that Woods was in surgery for “multiple leg injuries” and thanked fans for respecting his privacy and for their support.

Per ESPN’s Michael Eaves, the injuries are not considered life threatening but he may have sustained leg fractures in the wreck.

Injuries are not considered life-threatening. Currently undergoing surgery on leg injuries. Local police source said the initial report from the scene of the accident indicated the possibility of multiple leg fractures. #TigerWoods #golf — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) February 23, 2021

Photos and videos of the crash site show Woods’ car completely torn up and on its side well off the road, and authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the wreck.

Looks like Tiger covered quite a bit of ground, this kind of tracks the path from overhead pic.twitter.com/I3EOUQatHS — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 23, 2021

As we await word on the extent of Woods’ injuries and how surgery went, the sports world simply hopes for the best for an icon of not just golf but an entire generation of athlete across all sports. Woods’ impact on the golf world is hard to fully describe, and as PGA pros were beginning media responsibilities for this week’s WGC event, word of Woods’ accident broke and emotions were high for his friend Justin Thomas.

"I hope Tiger is alright." — Justin Thomas, a good friend of Woods, whose press conference has come at a difficult time. pic.twitter.com/3guJsbgi61 — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) February 23, 2021