Serena Williams, Tom Brady And The Rest Of The Sports World Loved Watching Tiger Woods Win The Masters

04.14.19 44 mins ago

Getty Image

For the first time in 14 years, Tiger Woods wore red at Augusta National and won The Masters on Sunday. The triumph came in comeback fashion, with Woods coming from two shots back on Sunday to a commanding finish atop the leaderboard at the event he’d won four times before.

With a slew of injuries and back problems, many wondered if Woods would ever win another tournament, let alone another major like The Masters. So seeing Woods triumph was certainly a big sports and cultural moment.

A number of athletes and other notable sports figures reveled in Tiger’s triumph. And even former president Barack Obama congratulated Woods on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry called it the “greatest comeback story in sports,” forgetting about the Cavaliers comeback against Golden State three NBA Finals ago.

