The Titans Traded Up To The Top Of Round 2 And Selected Will Levis

Perhaps the biggest story of the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft was the fall of Will Levis, the quarterback out of Kentucky who did not get selected in the first round. There was plenty of speculation that Levis could go as high as No. 2 overall, but ultimately, he sat in the green room and watched in person as he fell all the way to Day 2.

The hope for Levis was that he would get picked right away in the second round, and thanks to a trade, that ended up happening. The Tennessee Titans traded up to take the No. 33 overall pick from the Arizona Cardinals, which they used to select the big armed quarterback from Kentucky.

Here we go! The #Titans have traded up to select… #Kentucky QB Will Levis. Terms of the trade: No. 33 and 81 for 41, 72 and 2024 3rd. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

Levis has a big arm and good athletic traits, but he struggles with accuracy and consistency. Tennessee provides a chance for him to sit down and learn behind a veteran in Ryan Tannehill, who is a free agent after this season, and potentially take over in 2024. There is the question of what will happen with Malik Willis, who the Titans drafted last year, but for now, it appears they’re banking on Levis to take over under center somewhere down the road.

Levis was the fourth quarterback picked in the 2023 NFL Draft, with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson going first, second, and fourth overall, respectively.