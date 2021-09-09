The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t letting star outside linebacker TJ Watt go anywhere any time soon. The two sides have been caught up in contract negotiations for some time, and with the team’s 2021 season opener against the Buffalo Bills only three days away, there was a time crunch to get a deal done before the campaign kicks off.

Not only is there a new deal all agreed to, but it’s one that will make Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the NFL. According to multiple media reports, Watt and the Steelers agreed to a four-year extension that will pay him $112 million, with $80 million of that fully guaranteed at signing.

Sources: The #Steelers and star pass-rusher TJ Watt have a mega-deal. He’s going to sign a 4-year extension worth more than $112M — $28.003M average per year — with $80M fully guaranteed at signing. The highest paid defensive player in football. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

It’s a four-year, $112 million deal, per source. https://t.co/p2YaLXXARI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

The younger brother of JJ Watt joined the Steelers as the No. 30 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has since turned himself into a crucial part of the team’s long-term plan. Watt has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and earned back-to-back first-team All-Pro nods in 2019 and 2020, with last season being his most productive in the league. Watt recorded 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss, both of which were the highest marks in the NFL last year.

The news of Watt’s extension comes days after longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told the media he took a pay cut in order for the team to give him “whatever he wants,” with Roethlisberger calling Watt “arguably the best football player in the game right now, not just on defense, just in general.”