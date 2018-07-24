Getty Image

The running back position in the NFL has long been a place where young talent gets used and discarded, considered to be as replaceable as any position on the offense. The advent of “running backs by committee” and specialized backs, along with the game shifting to a pass-happy league, meant the value for running backs dropped significantly since the halcyon days of the workhorse back as a focal point.

Recently, that’s begun to change as backs like Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson, Todd Gurley, and others have transformed the position back into a focal point with their versatility as runners and receivers, making them crucial to their teams’ successes. Bell is currently battling it out with Pittsburgh over a contract extension, and his cause was helped on Tuesday by Gurley.

The back entering his third season out of George signed a new deal with the L.A. Rams that will make him the highest paid back in NFL history, as he gets $45 million guaranteed over the course of his four-year, $60 million deal.